Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North ScottsdaleMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
East Valley Tribune
Council likely to OK Water Tower contract
Gilbert Council is expected on Tuesday to award a $109,600 contract to Willmeng Construction to help with the makeover of Water Tower Plaza located downtown. The aging 0.7-acre park, home to the town’s iconic water tower built in 1927, needs revamping, town officials say. According to Rick Hooker, senior...
East Valley Tribune
New police interference city code advances
In the battle over what constitutes unlawful interference with police officers and what is protected speech, the City of Mesa is considering adding a new tool to limit what law enforcement officials say is a rise in bystanders interfering with police activity – including citizens filming police. At Mesa...
East Valley Tribune
Design board OKs apartment-office project near Old Town
The aesthetics of a proposed six-story mixed use building abutting Old Town won approval from the Scottsdale Design Review Board Oct. 20. The board voted to recommend the approval of the project known as Scottsdale 3200 North to City Council by a 5-0 vote. Board members Ali Fakih and Doug Craig were not present.
East Valley Tribune
Council signs off on Ashler Hills Park
The controversial Ashler Hills Park in northern Scottsdale will become a reality. City Council on Oct. 25 voted 7-0 to accept the site plans for the park and begin construction without any of the stipulations requested by residents of the Las Piedras neighborhood. Council considered some stipulations, such as not...
East Valley Tribune
$1.3M land buy could lead to apartment complex
A California man last week closed a deal to buy 3 acres of vacant land in west Mesa for $1.3 million with an eye toward building a 72-unit apartment complex. Hoa T. Lai of Milpitas bought the property at 333 W. Brown Road at Country Club through an LLC called Enzo and Jax from Omega Healthcare Investors, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com, although the application to the city for site plan review identified the seller as Sen-Mesa Investment Properties LLC.
KTAR.com
Canal Convergence returns to Scottsdale Waterfront for 10th iteration
PHOENIX — Canal Convergence returns Friday for the 10th anniversary of the event at the Scottsdale Waterfront. The free, 10-day affair features works from artists across the world, live music and dance, workshops, food trucks and a beer/wine garden. “This November we will celebrate Canal Convergence’s evolution since 2012,...
East Valley Tribune
Valley Metro ‘BUZZing’ through west Mesa
A new bus line is all the buzz – literally. Valley Metro began its new Fiesta BUZZ neighborhood circulator in west Mesa, connecting connect the Fiesta District, Asian District and Mesa Riverview with stops at Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park. “Our public transit plays a vital role in bringing people throughout the Valley together to many destinations, and the Fiesta BUZZ will enhance this area’s unique, organic growth,” said Councilman Francisco Heredia.
East Valley Tribune
Mammoth development clears first city hurdle
The mammoth Optima McDowell Mountain Village mixed-use development near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 cleared its first hurdle last week. The Scottsdale Planning Commission approved the proposed mixed-use project by a 6-1 vote on Oct. 26. Planning Commissioner Christian Serena cast the lone vote against it.
East Valley Tribune
Recycled water turned into beer for canal event
The One Water Brewing Showcase is returning to Canal Convergence and the Scottsdale Water Department and breweries from across the Valley see that as a great opportunity for a couple of reasons. Breweries see this event and tasting contest as an opportunity to further expose Valley beer lovers to their...
AZFamily
Construction underway for new Google Fiber high-speed internet service in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction has begun on the installation of a new internet service, Google Fiber, which will provide Mesa residents and business owners with a new option for accessing the internet. Mesa mayor John Giles said it’s important to keep the city ahead of the curve regarding...
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
East Valley Tribune
No tricks, just treats coming on Meridian Road
Beginning this week, Queen Creek drivers can look forward to less traffic and quicker commute times thanks to the completion of a mile-long section of Meridian Road connecting town center with State Route 24. Completion of the $16-million project, set to open to motorists, means “a continuous north-south connection from...
KTAR.com
Ambitious master-planned community, now called Teravalis, breaks ground in Buckeye
PHOENIX – Developers of an ambitious master-planned community in the West Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony last week. The plans for Teravalis, previously known as Douglas Ranch, call for 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development over 37,000 acres in Buckeye. The community will have space...
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Tempe mayor expects property owners, renters will be fined after shooting at Airbnb
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Halloween house party near Arizona State University spiraled out of control to the point where dozens of gunshots were fired. No one was injured at the party, which took place at a Tempe Airbnb; now, neighbors are furious. “This was a very traumatic incident,”...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Hank is home safe now in Queen Creek
When Queen Creek resident Andrea Polyak and her family called on the community this Halloween to help find their beloved Hank, 12, a 50-pound lab/pit mix who went missing Oct. 28, they came through. Just after 9 p.m. last night, Nov. 2, Polyak messaged me, letting me know that Hank...
East Valley Tribune
East Valley duo want what’s best for the planet
Travis Strote and Haley Byfield are saving the world, one pair of leggings at a time. The Scottsdale residents founded Yoga Democracy, the only zero-waste manufacturers of active wear in the United States. They will showcase their new collection and their best sellers during Arizona Fashion Week 2022. Yoga Democracy’s...
Phoenix New Times
These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ
The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
arizonasuntimes.com
Situation in Phoenix Homeless Camp Remains in Disarray as Citizens Speak Against City in Court
Attorneys representing a group of Phoenix business owners argued in court against the City of Phoenix (COP) Thursday regarding one of the largest homeless camps in the nation, “The Zone.” The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) said residential testimony revealed how dire the situation has become. “Thursday’s hearing was...
