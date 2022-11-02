ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Council likely to OK Water Tower contract

Gilbert Council is expected on Tuesday to award a $109,600 contract to Willmeng Construction to help with the makeover of Water Tower Plaza located downtown. The aging 0.7-acre park, home to the town’s iconic water tower built in 1927, needs revamping, town officials say. According to Rick Hooker, senior...
East Valley Tribune

New police interference city code advances

In the battle over what constitutes unlawful interference with police officers and what is protected speech, the City of Mesa is considering adding a new tool to limit what law enforcement officials say is a rise in bystanders interfering with police activity – including citizens filming police. At Mesa...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Design board OKs apartment-office project near Old Town

The aesthetics of a proposed six-story mixed use building abutting Old Town won approval from the Scottsdale Design Review Board Oct. 20. The board voted to recommend the approval of the project known as Scottsdale 3200 North to City Council by a 5-0 vote. Board members Ali Fakih and Doug Craig were not present.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council signs off on Ashler Hills Park

The controversial Ashler Hills Park in northern Scottsdale will become a reality. City Council on Oct. 25 voted 7-0 to accept the site plans for the park and begin construction without any of the stipulations requested by residents of the Las Piedras neighborhood. Council considered some stipulations, such as not...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

$1.3M land buy could lead to apartment complex

A California man last week closed a deal to buy 3 acres of vacant land in west Mesa for $1.3 million with an eye toward building a 72-unit apartment complex. Hoa T. Lai of Milpitas bought the property at 333 W. Brown Road at Country Club through an LLC called Enzo and Jax from Omega Healthcare Investors, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com, although the application to the city for site plan review identified the seller as Sen-Mesa Investment Properties LLC.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Canal Convergence returns to Scottsdale Waterfront for 10th iteration

PHOENIX — Canal Convergence returns Friday for the 10th anniversary of the event at the Scottsdale Waterfront. The free, 10-day affair features works from artists across the world, live music and dance, workshops, food trucks and a beer/wine garden. “This November we will celebrate Canal Convergence’s evolution since 2012,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Valley Metro ‘BUZZing’ through west Mesa

A new bus line is all the buzz – literally. Valley Metro began its new Fiesta BUZZ neighborhood circulator in west Mesa, connecting connect the Fiesta District, Asian District and Mesa Riverview with stops at Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park. “Our public transit plays a vital role in bringing people throughout the Valley together to many destinations, and the Fiesta BUZZ will enhance this area’s unique, organic growth,” said Councilman Francisco Heredia.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mammoth development clears first city hurdle

The mammoth Optima McDowell Mountain Village mixed-use development near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 cleared its first hurdle last week. The Scottsdale Planning Commission approved the proposed mixed-use project by a 6-1 vote on Oct. 26. Planning Commissioner Christian Serena cast the lone vote against it.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Recycled water turned into beer for canal event

The One Water Brewing Showcase is returning to Canal Convergence and the Scottsdale Water Department and breweries from across the Valley see that as a great opportunity for a couple of reasons. Breweries see this event and tasting contest as an opportunity to further expose Valley beer lovers to their...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

No tricks, just treats coming on Meridian Road

Beginning this week, Queen Creek drivers can look forward to less traffic and quicker commute times thanks to the completion of a mile-long section of Meridian Road connecting town center with State Route 24. Completion of the $16-million project, set to open to motorists, means “a continuous north-south connection from...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Hank is home safe now in Queen Creek

When Queen Creek resident Andrea Polyak and her family called on the community this Halloween to help find their beloved Hank, 12, a 50-pound lab/pit mix who went missing Oct. 28, they came through. Just after 9 p.m. last night, Nov. 2, Polyak messaged me, letting me know that Hank...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

East Valley duo want what’s best for the planet

Travis Strote and Haley Byfield are saving the world, one pair of leggings at a time. The Scottsdale residents founded Yoga Democracy, the only zero-waste manufacturers of active wear in the United States. They will showcase their new collection and their best sellers during Arizona Fashion Week 2022. Yoga Democracy’s...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
PHOENIX, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ

The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
CHANDLER, AZ

