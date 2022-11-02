North Bend votes to support mayor’s homeless proposal

The North Bend City Council voted unanimously last week to support an effort to bring state funding to local communities across the state to help deal with the increased costs from homelessness.

The council voted to support an effort by the Oregon Mayor’s Association to ask the Legislature to appropriate $123 million annually to help the cities as all of Oregon struggles with an increase of homeless individuals.

The funding would be paid out on a per-capita basis, meaning the larger cities would get more funding than smaller cities. Under the proposal, even the smallest cities would receive a minimum of $50,000 every year.

In Region 6, which runs from Reedsport to Brookings and includes all of Coos County, the cities would receive:

Bandon - $138,800

Brookings - $272,360

Coos Bay - $640,200

Coquille - $160,720

Gold Beach - $95,000

Lakeside - $76,420

Myrtle Point - $140,040

North Bend - $415,000

Port Orford - $50,000

Powers - $50,000.

North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke was one of 25 mayors chosen to participate in a task force that came up with the proposal to take to the Legislature.

You as a council have done a lot to address homelessness. It isn’t done overnight.

“It has a lot of things they’re asking for that can be brought back to the local communities,” North Bend City Administrator David Milliron told the council. “What you have before you is something that’s going before every city council in the entire state. It’s a letter from the Oregon Mayor’s Association.”

The funding could be used for a variety of efforts including abatement, cleanup, shelter, environmental cleanup, food bank assistance, community resource officers and more.

It could not be used to remove the homeless come communities unless the community has enough shelter beds to house all people who are on the streets. Milliron explained that rule is due to a court ruling that was recently confirmed by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“With the most recent Sept. 28 court decision, they have taken the Boise case and taken it even further,” Milliron said. “There’s no real guidance in what’s being passed down. It’s important that the residents know that no matter who is sitting on this council after the election, they’re going to have to roll their sleeves up.”

Milliron said the courts have ruled that cities cannot criminalize homeless. The rulings said people must have to sleep, go to the restroom and stay warm.

“These are people in your community, we’re going to be forced to addressed,” Milliron said.

“There are other communities that have now had all their parks and sidewalks taken over. That’s because they had existing code.”

Engelke said the Oregon Mayor’s Association is hopeful the proposal will make progress in the Legislature because every city in the state will be participating in the ask. She said that puts pressure on legislators for every corner of the state to support it.

“This is something the Oregon Mayor’s Association has been working on.” Engelke said. “We’ve been meeting on it for months.”

After the presentation, the council voted 6-0 to support the effort. Councilor Larry Garboden was absent.

In other business, the council voted to cancel their second meetings in November and December due to the close proximity to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.