Gilbert, AZ

Featherly
3d ago

Boy took a risk and unfortunately, use at your own risk didn’t work in his favor. Maybe Karen should’ve explained the investment that she had in her son and been proactive/preventative. Get well soon

3d ago

Generally playgrounds are exempt from legal action by state statutes unless from gross negligence by the governmental entity. The statute also limits the settlement amount for perceived cases. Aah, the blame game lives on!

Donna Brownlee
3d ago

OMG! A Kid Fell and Broke his Arm while playing in a Park that happens occasionally Mom needs to get a Grip! Would She SUE Herself if He did IT at Home?

AZFamily

Man dies after fight, two men claim self-defense, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix. Officers were called to a fight near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Matthew Couture on the floor. Responding paramedics declared him dead on the scene. Police detained two unnamed men who were with Couture, and detectives later interviewed them. They said they fought Couture in self-defense and were later released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
PHOENIX, AZ
People

Ariz. Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot During Road Rage Incident While Coming Home from School Awards Ceremony

One driver had a knife and the other driver had a gun, leaving multiple people injured, police say A young girl was the ultimate victim of a road rage incident that started with a knife fight and ended with gunshots at a Phoenix intersection between two men last week, according to multiple reports. The incident started at a four-way stop after the male driver of a four-door black sedan picked up his daughters from school, according to court documents obtained by AZFamily.com. "[The driver] says [Sidney] Garrand seemingly...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide

Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ramses Ja and Quinton “Q” Ward were asked by the previous trademark owner to take it...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

18-year-old motorcyclist dies after high-speed collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after colliding into a vehicle in Phoenix, authorities said. Ruben Arizaga was found dead on the scene after the accident happened near Seventh Street and Indian School Road around 3:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies after being hit by car late Thursday night in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car late Thursday night in Phoenix. Officers responded to the collision around 11: 50 p.m. on Indian School Road just east of 35th Avenue. A woman had been witnessed walking across Indian School when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle. The 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Valley Metro ‘BUZZing’ through west Mesa

A new bus line is all the buzz – literally. Valley Metro began its new Fiesta BUZZ neighborhood circulator in west Mesa, connecting connect the Fiesta District, Asian District and Mesa Riverview with stops at Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park. “Our public transit plays a vital role in bringing people throughout the Valley together to many destinations, and the Fiesta BUZZ will enhance this area’s unique, organic growth,” said Councilman Francisco Heredia.
MESA, AZ

