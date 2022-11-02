Verano Holdings Corp., a leading multi-state cannabis company, announced the launch of BITS™, a new line of low-dose, high-function edibles that allow cannabis consumers to do more with less. Each of BITS’ five initial flavors offer a blend of 5 mg of THC, complementary cannabinoids and adaptogens designed to enhance not overtake, and to make the cannabis edible experience less intimidating, more accessible and enjoyable.

