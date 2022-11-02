ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dear Abby: I am afraid I may be a ‘homewrecker’

By Dear Abby
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Gjid_0ivQXpFM00

DEAR ABBY: Since my divorce, I have started dating again. I was seeing a firefighter until I realized he was married with kids. Yes, I was angry with him for hiding the truth from me from the start. Then I started dating another guy I thought was the one for me. I even had him move in with me.

At the beginning things went well, but now he has started to change. He doesn’t pay as much attention to me as he did, and he thinks when I point out something I’m not comfortable with that I am trying to start a fight, which I’m not.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKBbD_0ivQXpFM00
Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity

Since COVID started and I got injured and haven’t been able to work, his attitude has been very off with me. Unless it’s all about him or his job, he doesn’t talk to me. My kids don’t like him as much as they did, either.

I never lost touch with the firefighter. He is deeply in love with me, and I do still love him. He says when I kick the current man out he would move in and take care of me and treat me the way I should be treated. If the firefighter moves in, would that make me a homewrecker? He has told me he and his wife aren’t doing well as a couple. I’m confused. I was very happy with him and also happy with the man who moved in with me — at first — but no more. What should I do? — THINKING TWICE

DEAR THINKING TWICE: Neither of these men is “The One.” Because it’s apparent you aren’t getting what you need from the man who is living with you, tell him, as nicely as you can, you are no longer happy with the arrangement, and then set a date for him to move.

If the firefighter moves in, you WILL appear to be a homewrecker. Expect the fallout to be nasty. He is married and has kids for whom he will have to provide until they are adults. He should not move in until he has at least filed for divorce and some kind of legal settlement is in the works. His moving in will not guarantee that life will be bliss from then on. It is very important you learn how to be on your own before jumping into any relationship without knowing the men better — and longer — than you have been doing.

DEAR ABBY: I’m a married woman in my 50s with two adult children and one grandchild. I work as a nurse. I wear my hair short because I have thick, unruly hair. One day, at a local supermarket, I was walking down the aisles looking for my husband. A man and his wife had a young daughter about 6 years old with them. He called me a slang word for lesbian. I ignored him and continued walking. He looked annoyed that his word didn’t bother me. (I am not a confrontational person.)

When I got home, I was thinking about the incident. It bothered me that he was teaching his young daughter that it’s OK to call people names. When I see or meet people, I notice if they are kind and show manners, I don’t think about whether they’re gay or not. Was I right to ignore him and walk away? — SHORT-HAIRED IN TEXAS

DEAR SHORT-HAIRED: You were absolutely right to keep walking. There was nothing to be gained by trying to educate an ignorant homophobe who appears to have been trying to start a fight. The best reaction you could have given was the one you did — which was to prevent him getting a rise out of you. But I’m sorry you didn’t inform your husband when it happened.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

Dear Abby 10-7-22

COUPLE NAVIGATES EMOTIONAL FALLOUT AFTER MISCARRIAGE DEAR ABBY: My partner and I have just suffered a miscarriage. It was our first pregnancy, and even though it wasn't planned, it was very much wanted. Now that I have recovered from the miscarriage and passed my medical clearances, I have noticed a significant increase in arguments. I know it's happening because we are both still grieving. However, it almost feels like he is trying to push me away. I do my best to reassure him every day that we will get through this together, and I try my hardest to make sure he knows...
ARIZONA STATE
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Divorcee’s dating life has been a roller coaster ride

DEAR ABBY: Since my divorce, I have started dating again. I was seeing a firefighter until I realized he was married with kids. Yes, I was angry with him for hiding the truth from me from the start. Then I started dating another guy I thought was the one for me. I even had him move in with me. At the beginning things went well, but now he has started to change. He doesn't pay as much attention to me as he did, and he thinks when I point out something I'm not comfortable with that I am trying to...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Friends are good for us … so why do many men have none at all?

Love is blind, goes the old saying, whereas friendship closes its eyes. The problem with closing our eyes, however, is that at some point we open them, and what happens when we take in the full and, perhaps, less than flattering picture of our dearest friends?. That’s the premise of...
Boomer Magazine

Parental Favoritism and Grandparenting

Mom plays favorites with her daughters, so Grandmom plays favorites with the disfavored granddaughter. Do two rights make a wrong? See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says about parental favoritism in this installment of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. Our daughter has two daughters who are one year apart. She...
Newsweek

Outrage as Man Dumps Pregnant Girlfriend After 8 Years but 'Wants Her Baby'

The internet has urged a woman to start taking legal advice after her partner left her while eight months pregnant and his new girlfriend started making parenting demands. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Friday, under the username EJLx, the soon-to-be mom wrote that she is about eight months pregnant with a baby girl, which both she and her partner of eight years wanted very much and planned. Until a few months ago, she was living the dream, but when she was about six months pregnant, things started to change.
Newsweek

Fury As Man Confesses Love to Girlfriend's Teen Sister Then Lies To Family

A man has ignited a major family feud after apparently confessing his love for his girlfriend's 17-year-old younger sister. The man's alleged actions were detailed in a thread posted to Reddit by the teen sibling who shared the story to social media under the handle throwawaysosacc. It has since earned over 9,600 upvotes thanks, in part, to the dramatic fallout that followed his confession.
The US Sun

What happens if someone objects at a wedding?

THE wedding industry generates an estimated $61 billion every year - but what happens if someone objects?. A ceremony has plenty of traditions one of which includes the officiator asking if anyone disagrees with the union about to take place. And for anyone stood at the alter about to become...
HackerNoon

Dealing With Narcissists: How to S.L.A.Y. Any Dispute

Have you ever been in a negotiation, a relationship, or a business partnership and realized that the other person had absolutely no consideration for your needs and lashed out at the slightest inconvenience?. You may have been dealing with a narcissist. Narcissists are people who have an inflated sense of...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
60K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy