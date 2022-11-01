Blending old, new: Player-by-player look at Gophers men’s basketball roster [Star Tribune]

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia breaks down the Michigan football players who helped or hurt their stock after Saturday's 52-17 victory over Rutgers:. LB Michael Barrett: Barrett had the best game of his career on Saturday, recording the first two interceptions of his college career, helping change the momentum of the game. His first interception came midway through the third quarter when, in zone coverage, he read the eyes of Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, jumped in front of Sean Ryan and returned it down to the Rutgers 10 yard line. On the next defensive snap — after the Wolverines scored their second touchdown in 90 seconds — Barrett picked off another pass and ran it back 31 yards for the first career touchdown. He was Michigan’s highest graded defender by Pro Football Focus (91.8) overall, finishing first in pass defense and second in run defense. He finished the game second on the team with four tackles.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 29 MINUTES AGO