Blending old, new: Player-by-player look at Gophers men’s basketball roster [Star Tribune]

Read full article on original website
Related
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's 8th loss in 10 men's hockey games
The losses are piling up for an offensively futile University of Wisconsin men's hockey team. So are the unflattering records. The Badgers have lost their first six conference games for the first time in 54 seasons of league affiliation after a 5-1 defeat against Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.
big10central.com
Volleyball: No. 9 Gophers sweep Michigan [Pioneer Press]
Taylor Landfair had a team-high 21 kills as ninth-ranked Minnesota beat Michigan Friday in three sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22, at Maturi Pavilion. Carter Booth added 11 kills and four blocks, and CC McGraw paced the backcourt with 14 digs for Minnesota, which improved to 14-7 overall, 9-4 in the Big Ten. The Gophers hit .321 with 47 kills. Michigan (14-9, 5-8 Big Ten) hit .202 with 42 kills, three team blocks, 44 digs and five aces.
big10central.com
Area college football: Bethel seals Skyline Division title with late interception at Augsburg [Pioneer Press]
Augsburg’s Cade Sheehan ran five yards to pull the Auggies within a point with 31 seconds left, but Devin Williams intercepted the two-point conversion pass and returned it 98 yards to clinch Bethel’s place in the MIAC championship with a 30-27 victory on Saturday in Minneapolis. The Royals...
big10central.com
Hill family’s Minnesota basketball legacy passed along to St. Thomas [Star Tribune]
Jade Hill grew up in a well-known Minnesota basketball family that accomplished a lot on the court before she could really make her mark. When her three siblings went from high school stars to play Division I basketball, that definitely paved the the way for success. She's grateful for their support, especially the advice from Tayler, a former Ohio State guard and WNBA top-four draft pick.
big10central.com
Justin Jefferson was used to winning at LSU and now it’s back to ‘normal’ with Vikings [Pioneer Press]
It’s back to “normal” times for Justin Jefferson. The wide receiver was on an undefeated LSU team that won the NCAA title in 2019. Then he joined the Vikings in 2020, and they had two straight losing seasons. But Minnesota is off to a 6-1 start in...
Michigan State football stock watch: Jalen Berger, Baringer among many bright spots at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Here are the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 23-15 win Saturday at No. 13 Illinois. RB Jalen Berger: The Wisconsin transfer put together perhaps his best game as a Spartan, powering through the nation’s No. 1 run defense for 81 yards on 15 carries, including a 24-yarder in the fourth quarter among his four runs of 10-plus yards. Berger also caught three passes for another 29 yards for his first 100-yard day of production since rushing for 120 yards against Western Michigan and 107 against Akron in the first two games of the season.
Michigan football stock watch: Career day has linebacker trending up, top WR moving down
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia breaks down the Michigan football players who helped or hurt their stock after Saturday's 52-17 victory over Rutgers:. LB Michael Barrett: Barrett had the best game of his career on Saturday, recording the first two interceptions of his college career, helping change the momentum of the game. His first interception came midway through the third quarter when, in zone coverage, he read the eyes of Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, jumped in front of Sean Ryan and returned it down to the Rutgers 10 yard line. On the next defensive snap — after the Wolverines scored their second touchdown in 90 seconds — Barrett picked off another pass and ran it back 31 yards for the first career touchdown. He was Michigan’s highest graded defender by Pro Football Focus (91.8) overall, finishing first in pass defense and second in run defense. He finished the game second on the team with four tackles.
big10central.com
How Wisconsin football's class of 2020 influences its offensive line
“The Great Wall of Wisconsin” has started to take shape on the Badgers’ offensive line after some years of rearranging. A graphic floated around social media in the summer of 2019 that featured five University of Wisconsin commits for its 2020 class under that nickname. Four of them currently sit within the Badgers’ two-deep this week as the program works to solidify that group. Three — Tanor Bortolini, Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig — have started and held prominent positions in that group this season.
big10central.com
Towson rolls past Villanova for 2nd straight win; Morgan State falls on last-second field goal | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP [Baltimore Sun]
Here’s a roundup of college football games from around the state on Saturday, Nov. 5:. Towson 27, Villanova 3: Tyrrell Pigrome (11-for-21 for 125 yards) threw two touchdown passes to Isaiah Perkins (St. Vincent Pallotti) and the host Tigers (4-5, 2-4 Colonial Athletic Association) scored 27 unanswered points to beat the Wildcats (5-4, 3-3). Keegan Vaughan kicked field goals of 22 yards and 42 yards for Towson, which won its second straight after losing five in a row. Perkins finished with four catches for 60 yards, while D’Ago Hunter returned a punt 77 yards for a score. The Tigers’ defense gave up three points in the first quarter before shutting down Villanova’s offense the rest of the way.
big10central.com
Payne Durham becomes a bull of a tight end for Purdue football team [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
CEDAR RAPIDS — It really was a heck of a way to get someone to go out for your team. Reggie Stancil was the football coach at Peachtree Ridge High School in Georgia about six years ago and noticed this big tall kid roaming the school's hallways. Payne Durham...
big10central.com
How a healthy Nick Herbig changes Wisconsin's defense
Nick Herbig made an impact in Wisconsin football's 23-10 win over Maryland. Here's how his health is a big key for the defense. Rain and wind negated some of what Maryland wanted to do on offense Saturday at Camp Randall. The Badgers' defense took away the rest with a strong effort.
big10central.com
West Branch Bears win one for Butch, and themselves, in state football quarterfinals [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Nov. 5—WEST BRANCH — You couldn't see his face because he was wearing a preventative mask. But there must have been a smile there for Butch Pedersen. His third-ranked West Branch football team scored 14 points in a span of just under three minutes late in the fourth quarter to overcome No. 8 MFL MarMac, 27-24, in a Class 1A state playoff quarterfinal Friday night at the Little Rose Bowl.
big10central.com
How Wisconsin football's running back depth aids offense's attack
Isaac Guerendo and Braelon Allen each rushed for more than 100 yards in the University of Wisconsin football team's 23-10 victory against Maryland on Saturday. Injuries have plagued Isaac Guerendo's career. “It felt like every time he was going to break through, something happened,” UW coach Jim Leonhard said. That made Saturday's performance more special.
big10central.com
Fun Facts: Iowa-Purdue, the Mike Pence edition [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Nov. 3—1. The visiting team in the Iowa-Purdue series has covered the point spread in 11 of the last 12 meetings. 2. Purdue hasn't been held under 20 points in its last seven games against Iowa. 3. Iowa has rushed for 748 yards and allowed 748 rushing yards. 4....
Comments / 0