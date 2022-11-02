Albin has been involved with the community for many years. He has served – as most past and present council members have – on personnel boards and also on the board of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism. Albin is pro-police and believes the safety of Santa Monica is a priority. Furthermore, if elected, he would be the only council member to have recently been involved with the tourism industry, a sector that needs a shot of adrenaline at this time post-pandemic.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO