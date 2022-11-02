Read full article on original website
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill UnsolvedBurbank, CA
Santa Monica Mirror
Legal Battle in the Future for Santa Monica Following ‘Builder’s Remedy’ Debacle?
City Council members Phil Brock, Christine Parra and Oscar de la Torre have put forward an agenda item to address “‘residents’ concerns’. The issue of the 16 ‘Builder’s Remedy’ applications that were filed during the time period when Santa Monica’s Housing Element was rejected by the State of California may turn into a legal battle as reported by The Real Deal.com.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Mirror 2022 Election Endorsements
Albin has been involved with the community for many years. He has served – as most past and present council members have – on personnel boards and also on the board of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism. Albin is pro-police and believes the safety of Santa Monica is a priority. Furthermore, if elected, he would be the only council member to have recently been involved with the tourism industry, a sector that needs a shot of adrenaline at this time post-pandemic.
Santa Monica Mirror
Letter to the Editor Santa Monica Mirror: In Response to Mr. Schwich’s Letter of November 1, 2022
Mr. Schwich, an employee of the United States Tennis Association, made many serious and disingenuous allegations in his letter to the editor on Nov 1 disparaging both City Councilmember Lana Negrete and in his words the “torch-bearing band of merry clowns” aka the Santa Monica pickleball community. Ouch....
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
scvnews.com
New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision. With this appointment, JCOD can formally begin its work to unify LA County’s efforts to serve vulnerable justice-impacted...
Santa Monica Mirror
Get ‘Cash for Grass’ With Two Sustainable Landscaping Rebate Programs
Santa Monica residents can take advantage of two programs that will pay you to upgrade your outdoor space into a sustainable garden. Learn how to get paid ‘cash for grass’ in this video sponsored by an Ad Paid for by Santa Monica Police Officers Association For a better community, FPPC # 1225795.
Eunisses Hernandez claims LA councilman Gil Cedillo has not aided transition
Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new council member representing Los Angeles’ First District, but said she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping her transition. Cedillo and Councilman Kevin de León have both...
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills resident tapped to lead fundraising for Israeli university Technion
A few months after meeting her future husband in 1989, Beverly Hills resident Janey Sweet traveled with him to Israel on a benefit mission for Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. She said she fell in love with the country and with Technion, one of the world’s pre-eminent science...
Measure H: Rent control measure for Pasadena aims to protect tenants
Some believe Measure H helps renters and will help tackle homelessness while others think it will make the housing situation worse.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County seeing rise in COVID metrics, prompting fears of winter surge
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — After months of decline, Los Angeles County health officials Friday reported a sharp increase in the average daily number of new COVID-19 infections, again raising concerns about an impending winter spike in cases. The seven-day average daily number of infections rose by 10% over the...
coastreportonline.com
PREVIEW: Porter, Baugh run for California Congressional District 47
Orange County will decide between Katie Porter and Scott Baugh on Nov. 8 to serve a two-year term as the representative in Congress for California’s 47th Congressional District. Democrat and incumbent Katie Porter is running against Republican Scott Baugh. The following profiles of these candidates show their qualifications, ideologies...
LA mayor Eric Garcetti criticizes Newsom’s pause on homelessness funding
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti pushed back against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday that the state was pausing the third round of grants to local jurisdictions from a $1 billion state program addressing homelessness. Newsom claimed current housing plans across the state are “failing” to adequately address the crisis,...
signalscv.com
Board of Supervisors approves motions to support veterans
County to seek bids for traffic project in Castaic. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to establish regional resources for veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and expand employment opportunities for county residents who served in the military and their families, too. In addition, the supervisors voted...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica’s Crudo e Nudo and Venice’s Chez Tex Launching Restaurant in January
January 2023 opening planned for unnamed restaurant. The owners of Crudo e Nudo, Brian Bornemann and Leena Culhane, and Chez Tex owners Hayley and Jesse Feldman will join forces to open a new and as yet unnamed restaurant in the Chez Tex space at 218 Main Street in Venice as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This collaborative project is projected to open in 2023, midway through the month of January. The space has one of the only wood-fired grills on the Westside.
hotelnewsresource.com
Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens
MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
Santa Monica Next
Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians
A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
Laist.com
A Shortage Of Court Reporters In LA Means That Some People Will Have To Pay For Their Own
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino group
LA Mayoral candidate Bass has been slammed for accusing her rival Caruso of purchasing an endorsement from a Latino group called Avance Democratic Club. Los Angeles Democratic mayoral candidate Karen Bass.Mario Tama / AFP.
spectrumnews1.com
LA’s Civil Rights Department launches Discrimination Enforcement division
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles’ Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department will be able to investigate civil discrimination allegations and levy fines of up to $250,000, with the agency Tuesday introducing its Discrimination Enforcement division. The division will be able to investigate discrimination allegations against protected...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council vetoes support for measure that could allow supervisors to remove rogue sheriffs
This election cycle, LA County voters will be asked to decide whether the Board of Supervisors should be empowered to remove sheriffs “for cause.” Whatever voters choose, the City of Santa Monica has elected to not take a formal position on the matter. Simmering tensions between the LA...
