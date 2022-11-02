ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Mirror

Legal Battle in the Future for Santa Monica Following ‘Builder’s Remedy’ Debacle?

City Council members Phil Brock, Christine Parra and Oscar de la Torre have put forward an agenda item to address “‘residents’ concerns’. The issue of the 16 ‘Builder’s Remedy’ applications that were filed during the time period when Santa Monica’s Housing Element was rejected by the State of California may turn into a legal battle as reported by The Real Deal.com.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Mirror 2022 Election Endorsements

Albin has been involved with the community for many years. He has served – as most past and present council members have – on personnel boards and also on the board of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism. Albin is pro-police and believes the safety of Santa Monica is a priority. Furthermore, if elected, he would be the only council member to have recently been involved with the tourism industry, a sector that needs a shot of adrenaline at this time post-pandemic.
SANTA MONICA, CA
coastreportonline.com

PREVIEW: Porter, Baugh run for California Congressional District 47

Orange County will decide between Katie Porter and Scott Baugh on Nov. 8 to serve a two-year term as the representative in Congress for California’s 47th Congressional District. Democrat and incumbent Katie Porter is running against Republican Scott Baugh. The following profiles of these candidates show their qualifications, ideologies...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Board of Supervisors approves motions to support veterans

County to seek bids for traffic project in Castaic. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to establish regional resources for veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and expand employment opportunities for county residents who served in the military and their families, too. In addition, the supervisors voted...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica’s Crudo e Nudo and Venice’s Chez Tex Launching Restaurant in January

January 2023 opening planned for unnamed restaurant. The owners of Crudo e Nudo, Brian Bornemann and Leena Culhane, and Chez Tex owners Hayley and Jesse Feldman will join forces to open a new and as yet unnamed restaurant in the Chez Tex space at 218 Main Street in Venice as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This collaborative project is projected to open in 2023, midway through the month of January. The space has one of the only wood-fired grills on the Westside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens

MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
PASADENA, CA
Santa Monica Next

Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians

A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
SANTA MONICA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA’s Civil Rights Department launches Discrimination Enforcement division

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles’ Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department will be able to investigate civil discrimination allegations and levy fines of up to $250,000, with the agency Tuesday introducing its Discrimination Enforcement division. The division will be able to investigate discrimination allegations against protected...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy