ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

American Heart Association names new Dayton executive director

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2liGWY_0ivQUEQ800

DAYTON — The American Heart Association has announced its new Dayton executive director.

>>RELATED: American Heart Association and CareSource honor 5 HBCU students to combat racial inequality

Audrey Starr takes over the role and will oversee the fundraising and community engagement initiatives, “that creates longer, healthier lives for all Daytonians,” a spokesperson said.

“Heart disease and stroke run in my family,” said Starr. “I have a family member recovering from heart surgery and my own cardiology appointment for preventatives care being scheduled.”

Starr has more than 15 years experience in communications and fundraising, serving recently as the Vice President of Mission, Brand & Programs for YWCA Dayton., according to an AHA spokesperson.

“The Dayton board is excited to welcome Audrey and support her as she leads the way in Dayton,” said Kim Rex, American Heart Association Dayton Chair.

Starr says improving heart health means, “a fuller, stronger, more sustainable community.”

“We know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States,” she said. “I look forward to leading Dayton.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Middletown wrestles with homelessness, impact on business

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — More than 10,600 people are homeless on a given day in Ohio, according to federal data. Aid workers say unhoused people are more visible since the pandemic. What You Need To Know. Triple Moon Coffee Company opened in downtown Middletown nearly eight years ago. Owner Heather...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton.com

Downtown Dayton Radisson could become Hard Rock Hotel

Local official says hotel company has signed an agreement; state officials cite no movement toward casino, gambling. A downtown hotel near the Dayton Convention Center that recently closed will be renovated and turned into a Hard Rock Hotel, said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. Gudorf on Friday...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. is experiencing a diesel shortage which has local trucking companies worried about the future. Tom Milby is the Vice President of Safety at Home Run, Inc., a trucking company based in Xenia. The company has been around for decades, surviving the many ups and downs of the U.S. economy, […]
XENIA, OH
wyso.org

Oath Keepers trial: Fiance of Ohioan Jessica Watkins testifies

Jessica Watkins’ fiance continued his testimony Friday morning in federal court in the most significant Jan. 6 insurrection case to date. Watkins of Champaign county faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. Montana Siniff described during his testimony how he met Watkins...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Area humane society announces program to provide food, medical care for senior citizen’s pets

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton has announced a new partnership to help make sure senior citizens get the resources they need for their pets. The humane society partnered with Senior Resource Center to create “The Golden Ears”, a program to help ensure local senior citizens who receive Meals on Wheels also get the resources they need for their pets.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

County auditor: Half of Montgomery County Dollar General stores fail price inspections

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Ohio Dollar General stores are under fire for price swapping. News Center 7 reported Wednesday that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against the company in Butler County because the county auditor documented price problems at Dollar General stores. In Montgomery County, News Center 7′s I-Team found customers who are raising concerns.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Family remembers father of four killed in Wilmington crash

SABINA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
WILMINGTON, OH
mercy.com

Maria Thankful for Sarah’s Quick Response

A little over two months ago, Maria Prether (pictured above, right) sat in a room at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center waiting on her father, who was having heart surgery. Maria often has esophageal spasms – a condition where the esophagus closes up and leads to troubled...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy