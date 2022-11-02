American Heart Association names new Dayton executive director

DAYTON — The American Heart Association has announced its new Dayton executive director.

Audrey Starr takes over the role and will oversee the fundraising and community engagement initiatives, “that creates longer, healthier lives for all Daytonians,” a spokesperson said.

“Heart disease and stroke run in my family,” said Starr. “I have a family member recovering from heart surgery and my own cardiology appointment for preventatives care being scheduled.”

Starr has more than 15 years experience in communications and fundraising, serving recently as the Vice President of Mission, Brand & Programs for YWCA Dayton., according to an AHA spokesperson.

“The Dayton board is excited to welcome Audrey and support her as she leads the way in Dayton,” said Kim Rex, American Heart Association Dayton Chair.

Starr says improving heart health means, “a fuller, stronger, more sustainable community.”

“We know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States,” she said. “I look forward to leading Dayton.”

