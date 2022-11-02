ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dispatch from the Denver Film Festival: Day 1

By John Moore, Senior Arts Journalist,
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

PHOTO OF THE DAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtWqS_0ivQTu5V00
The 2022 Denver Film Festival activity begins on the red carpet tonight so, in the meantime, here’s a look back at some of the fun from the 2019 opening night. John Moore, Senior Arts Journalist, john.moore@denvergazette.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY?

It’s opening day for the 45th Denver Film Festival with tonight’s red-carpet screening of “Armageddon Time” at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

SCREENING OF THE DAY

There’s only one, and it’s “Armageddon Time,” James Gray’s semi-autobiographical memoir that excavates his own past in this coming-of-age story of a dreamy sixth grader in 1980 Queens. Featuring Anthony Hopkins as the grandpa. Critics are calling it a well-acted drama refreshingly free of nostalgia.

OFF-THE BEATEN PATH

Make plans for the many fun activities that will take place away from movie screens over the next 10 days, including the festival’s two live-theater “immersive film experiences” at the Tattered Cover Book Store. “As Mine Exactly” is a 30-minute story where you will join a mother and son who are revisiting the medical emergency that reshaped their lives. And you will be alone. This play is being performed 15 times from Nov. 4-6 for one person at a time, meaning, yes, only 15 people in total will see it. Tickets at denverfilm.org

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The Denver Film Festival was built on discovering the people and talents who have not yet been fully discovered. This year is about bringing people out to Denver who are about to explode on the scene.” – Denver Film CEO Kevin Smith

INFORMATION AND TICKETS

Go to denverfilm.org

