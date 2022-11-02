Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...

ATHERTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO