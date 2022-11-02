Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department. Eva Medina was last seen near Hillcrest Avenue and Borden Ranch Lane. Eva is described to be 5 feet tall and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last […]
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Teen Stabbed at Halloween Party, Family Demands Answers
What started as an Antioch Halloween party turned into a real-life horror scene over the weekend. A fight broke out outside the house party Saturday night and someone pulled a knife and slashed several teenage girls. One of them may never see out of one of her eyes, ever again...
Alexis Gabe’s remains found in Plymouth, CA
PLYMOUTH, Calif. (KRON) — Partial remains of Alexis Gabe were found in Plymouth, CA on Thursday, the City of Oakley announced on Facebook. Gabe, 24, went missing out of Oakley in January and is believed to have been killed by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones. A resident of Plymouth notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at […]
2 dead in Redwood City crash Friday night
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in a crash in Redwood City Friday night, the Redwood City Police Department said. The crash involved two vehicles and happened just before 8:00 p.m. Officers responded to the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. Upon arrival, they found two cars on the west […]
NBC Bay Area
Family Searching for Answers After Man Fatally Hit by a SamTrans Bus in South San Francisco
Nemesio Isorena's smile is what his family says they will always remember most about him. The man died a day before his 63rd birthday on Halloween night after he was hit by a SamTrans bus in South San Francisco. "We were actually going to celebrate his birthday," his niece Alyssa...
2 women robbed by armed suspect in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN)– Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from […]
Former Santa Rosa physician faces up to 20 years in prison
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former Santa Rosa physician Thomas Keller has been convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need, the Department of Justice announced in a press release Friday. Keller, 75, faced second-degree murder charges in August of 2019 after being accused of killing five of his patients. The […]
Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud
Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
5 teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Marin, police say
A 16-year-old was critically injured in the October stabbing.
NBC Bay Area
2 Dead, 5 Injured After Crash in Redwood City
Two people were killed and five others were injured following a crash in Redwood City Friday night, officials said. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. According to the Redwood City Fire Department, two cars were involved in the crash....
sfstandard.com
Murder Charges Against an Alameda Deputy Who Failed a Psych Exam Prompted a State Review—Now, SF Sheriffs Have Been Cleared
A state review of more than 200 San Francisco sheriff’s deputies whose psychological exam results were called into question found that none of them had failed. The review, which was launched in early October, followed allegations that 24-year-old Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Williams Jr.—who reportedly received a failing grade on his psychological exam—had murdered a couple in their East Bay home.
5 Novato teens arrested for attempted murder
Three 13-year-old students were among five teenagers arrested Tuesday on attempted murder charges for an attack at Lynwood School that left a boy in critical condition.
Domestic violence suspect arrested after hiding in Pacifica business
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday after he led police on a chase, the Pacifica Police Department said. San Francisco resident Darien Diaz, 29, was detained in a business after a chase that police said lasted an hour-and-a-half. Officers first responded to Inverness Drive near Glencourt Way […]
KTVU FOX 2
DA not charging driver who killed Supervisor Wilma Chan; successor faces trial
ALAMEDA, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney's Office says it will not be filing charges against the driver who hit and killed Supervisor Wilma Chan. Chan died almost one year ago while walking her dog near the corner of Grand and Shoreline Drive in Alameda. The driver remained on...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Condor Club In North Beach Seeks Legacy Status
The judge in the corruption trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, who abruptly resigned on Monday, has ruled against shutting down jury deliberations and a conviction may still be looming. Smith's attorney had moved to have all charges dismissed in the civil trial because the only penalty, removal from the Sheriff's Office, was now moot. [Mercury News]
San Francisco man reported missing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday. Robert Newman, 74, was last seen at his home on the 1500 block of Post Street at 6:00 p.m. SFPD said he suffers from memory loss and epilepsy. KRON ON is streaming news live now […]
sfstandard.com
Driver Charged With Manslaughter in Collision That Killed Elderly Asian Woman
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced manslaughter charges against a driver in a fatal traffic crash that killed an elderly Asian woman and seriously injured another victim. Robert Green, 47, allegedly drove while intoxicated by drugs and struck two pedestrians on a Sunset District street on the morning of...
SF man fights back in attempted robbery in Lower Pac Heights
(KRON) — A San Francisco man is recovering after he says he was brutally assaulted in Lower Pac Heights on Sunday evening. Richard Titus has lived in San Francisco for years, and he says he hasn’t had issues like this before. The last thing he remembers clearly is leaving a brunch around 5 or 6p.m. […]
SFGate
Man who blamed girlfriend's killing on anti-Asian hate was behind murder-for-hire scheme, police say
A man who allegedly orchestrated his girlfriend's murder in Oakland, California, stood to gain millions from her death, according to court documents released Monday. Nelson Chia, 73, was arrested Friday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of his longtime girlfriend, 60-year-old Lili Xu. Chia killed himself in Santa Rita Jail a few hours after he was arrested, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.
Pedestrian struck by Toyota, dies near Hwy 101 off-ramp in San Rafael
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian has died after a traffic collision Wednesday night in San Rafael, California Highway Patrol announced in a news release. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Lucas Valley Road off-ramp near Highway 101 northbound where a 2017 Toyota Camry struck a man. The man was walking across […]
