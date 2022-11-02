ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRON4 News

16-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department. Eva Medina was last seen near Hillcrest Avenue and Borden Ranch Lane. Eva is described to be 5 feet tall and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last […]
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Antioch Teen Stabbed at Halloween Party, Family Demands Answers

What started as an Antioch Halloween party turned into a real-life horror scene over the weekend. A fight broke out outside the house party Saturday night and someone pulled a knife and slashed several teenage girls. One of them may never see out of one of her eyes, ever again...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Alexis Gabe’s remains found in Plymouth, CA

PLYMOUTH, Calif. (KRON) — Partial remains of Alexis Gabe were found in Plymouth, CA on Thursday, the City of Oakley announced on Facebook. Gabe, 24, went missing out of Oakley in January and is believed to have been killed by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones. A resident of Plymouth notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at […]
PLYMOUTH, CA
KRON4 News

2 dead in Redwood City crash Friday night

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in a crash in Redwood City Friday night, the Redwood City Police Department said. The crash involved two vehicles and happened just before 8:00 p.m. Officers responded to the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. Upon arrival, they found two cars on the west […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

2 women robbed by armed suspect in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN)– Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from […]
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Former Santa Rosa physician faces up to 20 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former Santa Rosa physician Thomas Keller has been convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances without legitimate medical need, the Department of Justice announced in a press release Friday. Keller, 75, faced second-degree murder charges in August of 2019 after being accused of killing five of his patients. The […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Police: Man buried car in wealthy Bay Area enclave for insurance fraud

Years before a former homeowner in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave attempted to sink his $1.2 million yacht in an insurance fraud scheme, police say they believe he buried a car in his backyard before reporting it missing and filing an insurance claim. The Atherton Police Department on Thursday said that Johnny Bocktune Lew, the man who built the sprawling 9,144-square-foot mansion at 351 Stockbridge Ave. that sold for $15,000,000 in March 2020, "possibly buried" a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500SL "for insurance fraud purposes." ...
ATHERTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Dead, 5 Injured After Crash in Redwood City

Two people were killed and five others were injured following a crash in Redwood City Friday night, officials said. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. in the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue. According to the Redwood City Fire Department, two cars were involved in the crash....
REDWOOD CITY, CA
sfstandard.com

Murder Charges Against an Alameda Deputy Who Failed a Psych Exam Prompted a State Review—Now, SF Sheriffs Have Been Cleared

A state review of more than 200 San Francisco sheriff’s deputies whose psychological exam results were called into question found that none of them had failed. The review, which was launched in early October, followed allegations that 24-year-old Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Williams Jr.—who reportedly received a failing grade on his psychological exam—had murdered a couple in their East Bay home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Domestic violence suspect arrested after hiding in Pacifica business

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday after he led police on a chase, the Pacifica Police Department said. San Francisco resident Darien Diaz, 29, was detained in a business after a chase that police said lasted an hour-and-a-half. Officers first responded to Inverness Drive near Glencourt Way […]
PACIFICA, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Condor Club In North Beach Seeks Legacy Status

The judge in the corruption trial of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, who abruptly resigned on Monday, has ruled against shutting down jury deliberations and a conviction may still be looming. Smith's attorney had moved to have all charges dismissed in the civil trial because the only penalty, removal from the Sheriff's Office, was now moot. [Mercury News]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco man reported missing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on Tuesday. Robert Newman, 74, was last seen at his home on the 1500 block of Post Street at 6:00 p.m. SFPD said he suffers from memory loss and epilepsy. KRON ON is streaming news live now […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man who blamed girlfriend's killing on anti-Asian hate was behind murder-for-hire scheme, police say

A man who allegedly orchestrated his girlfriend's murder in Oakland, California, stood to gain millions from her death, according to court documents released Monday. Nelson Chia, 73, was arrested Friday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of his longtime girlfriend, 60-year-old Lili Xu. Chia killed himself in Santa Rita Jail a few hours after he was arrested, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.
OAKLAND, CA

