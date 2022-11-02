Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Class AA playoffs: Bozeman Gallatin knocks off Helena for first-ever trip to semifinals
HELENA — Bozeman Gallatin made school history Friday afternoon by knocking off Helena on the road to advance to the Class AA football semifinals for the first time. Quinn Clark caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Garrett Dahlke and the Raptors held on to defeat the Bengals 24-21 in the playoff quarterfinals at Vigilante Stadium. Their third and final connection, a 20-yard throw, came with less than two minutes left and served as the game-winning play.
406mtsports.com
Survive and advance: Helena Capital beats Butte thanks to 308 rushing yards, Tom Carter's speed
HELENA — For three and a half quarters Friday night in the Class AA quarterfinals, Butte High gave Helena Capital everything it could handle. But the one thing the Bulldogs couldn’t handle was Tom Carter, who wrapped up a 28-14 win for the Bruins with two long fourth-quarter runs, including a 59-yard touchdown that gave Capital a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter, a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
buttesports.com
Bulldogs Push Bengals is Western AA Opener
The Butte High Bulldogs Volleyball team opened the Western AA Divisional tournament against the #! Seed Helena High. The Dogs came out on fire pushing the 14-0 Bengals in the opening set, showing they could play with the rest, with a 30-28 victory. The girls in purple rallied time and...
KULR8
Montana boy through and through: Griz senior linebacker Marcus Welnel has lived the Treasure State dream
MISSOULA – In Montana, a place where college sports equate to pro sports, the University of Montana and Montana State University dominate the landscape. As a Treasure State native, it’s one of the first big decisions you have to make in your life. Are you going to cheer for the Grizzlies or the Bobcats?
skylinesportsmt.com
All part of the plan: The Bobcat quarterback controversy that isn’t
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally was published in Explore Big Sky (explorebigsky.com). BOZEMAN—Many an eyebrow raised when the news hit just a day after Montana State’s storybook season ended abruptly at the hands of the North Dakota State University juggernaut. Why would MSU bring in a transfer...
NBCMontana
Montana Resources: No injuries, equipment damage after slope failure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Resources says a section of the east highwall of the Continental Pit in Butte collapsed. The expected slide happened late Tuesday night without incident after officials implemented precautions. Company officials say cracks were first discovered in August. Monitoring pins were installed two days later, followed...
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State guarantees admission to nursing bachelor’s program for qualifying Montana high school graduates
– Beginning in the fall of 2023, aspiring nursing students from Montana high schools will be guaranteed admission into the nursing bachelor’s degree program in the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing at Montana State University. In an update to its admissions system last month, the college announced...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Underrated Towns in Montana
Have you ever been to Montana? If not, it's time to add it to your bucket list. Montana is a beautiful state known for its stunning natural beauty, outdoor activities, and rugged Western charm. Montana state is the fourth largest in the US, and there is a lot to see...
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
Fairfield Sun Times
Bigfork School District cancels school
BIGFORK, Mont. - Bigfork School District 38 announced school is cancelled Friday due to power problems. Bigfork School District 38 said via Facebook the power issues are resulting in no heat in some school buildings.
NBCMontana
More than 8K residents without power in Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
Want Affordable Mountain Views? Check Out This Cute Montana Town
People are crazy for Montana. They have it in their heads that they HAVE to live here. Why, though? Usually because of the beautiful mountain views and all the outdoor fun you can have. But from what I have gathered, it seems like most people come here for the views.
montanarightnow.com
Jackknife blockage reducing lanes on I-90 eastbound east of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The I-90 eastbound lane east of Bozeman has blockage and reduced lanes Thursday due to a jackknife crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, the crash is located at mile-marker 313. Drivers are asked to slow down for maintenance and emergency crews.
q13fox.com
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana hunter who shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf on a hunting trip, and then boasted about the kill on social media, has been cited for animal cruelty, officials said. Amber Rose Barnes, 36, of Martin City, was cited with animal cruelty –...
Winter storm causes power outages in Flathead Valley
Northwest Montana’s first significant winter storm of the season delivered slick roads, widespread power outages and school closures Wednesday morning. As many as 10,000 homes were without electricity at one point early Wednesday, according to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone. The bulk of the outages were around Flathead Lake in Lakeside, Somers and Bigfork. Other outages were reported along Farm to Market Road south of Whitefish, in Kalispell along Meridian and Oregon Street, east of U.S. 2 in Evergreen, and in the Lake Blaine area. Helena Flats and Somers-Lakeside schools were closed Wednesday due to the outages. Stone said all hands were on...
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
Flathead Beacon
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
bozone.com
Montana bands bring the heat to Chico with weekend Saloon sets
The first snow has hit Southwest Montana, delivering residents their new, bone-chilling reality for the foreseeable future. Find a temporary escape from the wintry elements with a trek to Chico Hot Springs. The natural wading pools accommodate the changing seasons, and the Saloon offers a regular calendar of live music to warm up on the dance floor. Here’s a look at who’s performing this month.
