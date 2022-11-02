Northwest Montana’s first significant winter storm of the season delivered slick roads, widespread power outages and school closures Wednesday morning. As many as 10,000 homes were without electricity at one point early Wednesday, according to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone. The bulk of the outages were around Flathead Lake in Lakeside, Somers and Bigfork. Other outages were reported along Farm to Market Road south of Whitefish, in Kalispell along Meridian and Oregon Street, east of U.S. 2 in Evergreen, and in the Lake Blaine area. Helena Flats and Somers-Lakeside schools were closed Wednesday due to the outages. Stone said all hands were on...

KALISPELL, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO