ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Comments / 0

Related
montanasports.com

Class AA playoffs: Bozeman Gallatin knocks off Helena for first-ever trip to semifinals

HELENA — Bozeman Gallatin made school history Friday afternoon by knocking off Helena on the road to advance to the Class AA football semifinals for the first time. Quinn Clark caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Garrett Dahlke and the Raptors held on to defeat the Bengals 24-21 in the playoff quarterfinals at Vigilante Stadium. Their third and final connection, a 20-yard throw, came with less than two minutes left and served as the game-winning play.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Survive and advance: Helena Capital beats Butte thanks to 308 rushing yards, Tom Carter's speed

HELENA — For three and a half quarters Friday night in the Class AA quarterfinals, Butte High gave Helena Capital everything it could handle. But the one thing the Bulldogs couldn’t handle was Tom Carter, who wrapped up a 28-14 win for the Bruins with two long fourth-quarter runs, including a 59-yard touchdown that gave Capital a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter, a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
HELENA, MT
buttesports.com

Bulldogs Push Bengals is Western AA Opener

The Butte High Bulldogs Volleyball team opened the Western AA Divisional tournament against the #! Seed Helena High. The Dogs came out on fire pushing the 14-0 Bengals in the opening set, showing they could play with the rest, with a 30-28 victory. The girls in purple rallied time and...
BUTTE, MT
skylinesportsmt.com

All part of the plan: The Bobcat quarterback controversy that isn’t

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally was published in Explore Big Sky (explorebigsky.com). BOZEMAN—Many an eyebrow raised when the news hit just a day after Montana State’s storybook season ended abruptly at the hands of the North Dakota State University juggernaut. Why would MSU bring in a transfer...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Resources: No injuries, equipment damage after slope failure

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Resources says a section of the east highwall of the Continental Pit in Butte collapsed. The expected slide happened late Tuesday night without incident after officials implemented precautions. Company officials say cracks were first discovered in August. Monitoring pins were installed two days later, followed...
BUTTE, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
worldatlas.com

7 Most Underrated Towns in Montana

Have you ever been to Montana? If not, it's time to add it to your bucket list. Montana is a beautiful state known for its stunning natural beauty, outdoor activities, and rugged Western charm. Montana state is the fourth largest in the US, and there is a lot to see...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather whips western Montana

Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Bigfork School District cancels school

BIGFORK, Mont. - Bigfork School District 38 announced school is cancelled Friday due to power problems. Bigfork School District 38 said via Facebook the power issues are resulting in no heat in some school buildings.
NBCMontana

More than 8K residents without power in Flathead

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Jackknife blockage reducing lanes on I-90 eastbound east of Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The I-90 eastbound lane east of Bozeman has blockage and reduced lanes Thursday due to a jackknife crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, the crash is located at mile-marker 313. Drivers are asked to slow down for maintenance and emergency crews.
BOZEMAN, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Winter storm causes power outages in Flathead Valley

Northwest Montana’s first significant winter storm of the season delivered slick roads, widespread power outages and school closures Wednesday morning. As many as 10,000 homes were without electricity at one point early Wednesday, according to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone. The bulk of the outages were around Flathead Lake in Lakeside, Somers and Bigfork. Other outages were reported along Farm to Market Road south of Whitefish, in Kalispell along Meridian and Oregon Street, east of U.S. 2 in Evergreen, and in the Lake Blaine area. Helena Flats and Somers-Lakeside schools were closed Wednesday due to the outages. Stone said all hands were on...
KALISPELL, MT
MY 103.5

The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.

Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores

Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
WHITEFISH, MT
bozone.com

Montana bands bring the heat to Chico with weekend Saloon sets

The first snow has hit Southwest Montana, delivering residents their new, bone-chilling reality for the foreseeable future. Find a temporary escape from the wintry elements with a trek to Chico Hot Springs. The natural wading pools accommodate the changing seasons, and the Saloon offers a regular calendar of live music to warm up on the dance floor. Here’s a look at who’s performing this month.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork Eagle

Bigfork, MT
185
Followers
227
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.

 https://bigforkeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy