Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
More than 8K residents without power in Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
NBCMontana
3,200 still without power in Flathead Valley
Many customers saw power restored in Flathead Valley overnight, however 3,200 customers are still in the dark. More than 20,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative customers had been without power from a winter storm that pushed through on Wednesday. According to Flathead Electric, there are about 45 cooperative workers working to restore...
Rescue and rehabilitation at Montana Raptor Conservation Center
The Montana Raptor Conservation Center not only rehabilitates raptors, but sometimes provides a forever home and educates people on what they should do if they seen an injured raptor.
Power outages close several Flathead schools
Continued power outages in Northwest Montana due to Wednesday’s storm have prompted several school closures.
Flathead Beacon
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Flathead Beacon
The ‘Poster Child’ for Development Approval
In August of 2021, the Kalispell City Council approved 400 units of housing near the Foys Lake interchange on a failed development property. In March of 2022, the council approved 600 housing units in between Two Mile Drive and Three Mile Drive. Two years earlier, it greenlit 144 apartment units on Meridian Court, which were recently constructed on the city’s west side.
bozone.com
Montana bands bring the heat to Chico with weekend Saloon sets
The first snow has hit Southwest Montana, delivering residents their new, bone-chilling reality for the foreseeable future. Find a temporary escape from the wintry elements with a trek to Chico Hot Springs. The natural wading pools accommodate the changing seasons, and the Saloon offers a regular calendar of live music to warm up on the dance floor. Here’s a look at who’s performing this month.
montanarightnow.com
Snowy, scattered wet road conditions impacting roads in Flathead Valley
KALISPELL, Mont. - Snow is impacting road conditions in the Flathead Valley Wednesday morning. According to the Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, road conditions are snow and ice on Highway 93 from Junction Montana 28-Elmo to Junction Montana 82 East-Somers. Continuing on Highway 93 from Junction Montana...
NBCMontana
Slideoffs, hazardous road conditions reported on U.S. 93 near Polson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a spun out semi is causing partial blockage of U.S. 93 at mile marker 64, near Polson. Viewers have also sent in video of multiple slideoffs on Polson Hill.
Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 4, 2022
Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 2,400 members were without power on Friday afternoon.
Dream of a Vacation Home on Flathead Lake? This One is Affordable
I find myself daydreaming a lot. Thinking about things I want to do during my time on this earth. Dreaming of things I want to see. Dreaming of goals I want to achieve. And, for some reason, many of those dreams involve Flathead Lake. For how much time I spend on the lake, you would think I would have figured out a way to find someplace to call my own. But, for many of us dreamers, goals like that are just out of reach. Until now!
montanarightnow.com
Homicide under investigation in Bigfork
The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. BIGFORK, Mont. – On October 28, 2022 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Responding deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased 65 year old male and deceased 62 year old female inside. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team were called out to process the scene, and interviews were conducted with a person of interest. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FCSO Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
Laura S. Long
Laura S. Long, of Bigfork, died peacefully on Sept. 16, 2022, after several years of battling cancer. She was 63 years old. Laura was born on Feb. 20, 1959, in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, joining her parents and two sisters. As the daughter of a Naval aviator, Laura lived in many locations, but was always surrounded by her close knit family. Sunnyvale, California, was her home for many years and, after graduating from high school, she decided to stay in the area for college. She graduated from Menlo College in 1981 and went to work in Silicon Valley. Laura moved to Santa...
Wayfarers and Harry Horn – A uniquely Bigfork State Park
We often take for granted the numerous recreation opportunities that surround us in Bigfork. Do we go up to Crane Mountain, how about the Wild Mile trail, maybe Swan Lake, no for sure the North Shore. My kids often roll their eyes when we list off our go to favorite…Wayfarers. Of course, the minute we get there, however, everyone is running to the water looking for sticks and rocks, turning the kayak into a battleship, or begging to go to the playground. Surprisingly though, I knew little of the history of the Wayfarers unit of Flathead Lake State Park and...
Work begins on U.S. 93, Ronan-North project
Expect traffic delays as work begins this week on a section of U.S. Highway 93 from Lake’s Corner south to Round Butte Road in Ronan. The project, which adds two lines and a bike trail, was initially slated to start last spring. According to Bob Vosen, Missoula District administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, the reconstruction was postponed due to the challenges of acquiring right of ways and finalizing agreements with other government agencies. Work began this week on relocating utilities and removing topsoil and a 54-inch irrigation pipe. Traffic disruption this fall could include some speed limits and...
How Bigfork Playhouse’s Brach Thomson makes it all come together
Brach Thomson, Founder and Producer of the Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theatre, Director of Music for the Summer Playhouse, and wearer of many hats, won Best of Bigfork’s “Favorite Local (More Than 5 Years)” for the second year in a row. Thomson knew he would always return to Bigfork after moving away for college and his first job. After things got serious with his wife (then girlfriend) Lisa, he told her it was Bigfork or bust— there was a theater up there that he would eventually run. “I always knew I would (come back) because I felt like what my folks...
Homicide investigation underway after 2 people found deceased in Bigfork home
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Bigfork residence on Friday, October 28.
After frenzy local experts predict real estate price drop
It’s no secret that real estate in the Flathead Valley has been booming for the past several years, but a change in the market may be ahead. Many factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, contributed to urban flight that saw buyers purchasing properties unseen and paying cash for much higher than the original listing price. The feeding frenzy has caused housing prices to skyrocket, but local realtors and mortgage brokers believe price drops are on the horizon. “The median home price in Kalispell is at $525,000, which is down from what it was a couple of months ago when it was in the...
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork, MT
185
Followers
227
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.https://bigforkeagle.com/
Comments / 0