'Build it now': ITD gets feedback on I-90 improvement plans
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Dennis and Michelle Bush of Post Falls were apprehensive when they arrived at Wednesday’s open house on preliminary Interstate 90 corridor designs, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. They own about 700 feet of property that fronts I-90, and they were worried...
KHQ Right Now
9 vehicles involved in separate collisions on I-90 at Maple exit, blocks multiple westbound lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two separate collisions on westbound I-90 have caused significant congestion, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a recent update, WSP clarifies that what was thought to be a single crash at the Maple Street exit was actually two separate collisions in the same area, one crash involving five cars and the other involving four.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
FOX 28 Spokane
Over 19,000 remain in the dark as Avista, Inland Power make progress on restoring power
SPOKANE, Wash. – Strong winds moved through the Inland Northwest Friday night into Saturday morning, leaving at times more than 26,000 people without power. Avista, Inland Power and Kootenai Electric Cooperative made progress through the night restoring power to many customers, leaving about 19,000 without power as of 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Sandpoint, ID
Sandpoint, the county of Bonner County, Idaho and its largest city, takes pride in its many beautiful attractions. The Selkirk, Cabinet, and Bitterroot mountain ranges surround this city that’s tucked on the shores of the striking Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho’s biggest lake. Sandpoint is home to popular tourist...
New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
kptv.com
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
FOX 28 Spokane
Utility crews work to restore power before windstorm hits region
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first winter storm of the season is blowing in, and power outages are already on the rise. With winds expected to hit 60 miles per hour Friday night, residents in the area should be prepared for outages. Crews from all companies have been hard at...
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
The Snowiest City in Idaho is a Spectacular Surprise
Idaho winters are among the most beautiful in the United States! Snow-capped mountains, frosted blue spruces, and frozen lakes that mirror crystal clear skies make the Gem State a premier winter destination. Historically, Idaho winter months fluctuate between highs of 41 degrees and lows of 27 degrees. Visitors and Idahoans...
Return Of Snowmaggedon? Agency Predicts Harsh South Idaho Winter
The recent release of data from a national scientific agency regarding winter predictions for the United States from December 2022 through February 2023 is translating into an abnormally severe start to the new year for the Magic Valley. Whether or not Idaho gets hammered with conditions mirroring those of the 2017 "Snowmaggedon" remains to be seen, but present indications are certainly insinuating that.
The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable
Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. Anyone who sees the bear is asked...
inlander.com
Local planners aim to transform Spokane's busiest road — and maybe even save it
When Assistant City Prosecutor Michael Vander Giessen was an 18-year-old college student at Whitworth University, the new Spokanite made a classic boneheaded out-of-towner mistake: He tried to bike on Division. It didn't go well. He survived the route from Whitworth south to the old Costco near the intersection of Cascade...
Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage
money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
FOX 28 Spokane
Preparing for weekend storm: Avista operations manager and local garden expert provide advice
SPOKANE, Wash. – It still looks like fall outside but in the next few days, snow and high winds are on the way to Spokane, giving the community their first state of winter. “Our trucks are stocked, materials are ready, and our guys are ready to go to work with their expertise,” Avista Operations Manager Ryan Bradeen said.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Among Idaho's Seven Most Beautiful Cities, According to WorldAtlas
LEWISTON - The city of Lewiston has been named one of the seven most beautiful cities in Idaho, according to Worldatlas.com. The website compiled a list of the seven most beautiful Idaho cities that are "must see." Lewiston was joined on the list by Garden City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Power outages climb as high winds sweep into region
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first winter storm of the season is blowing in, and power outages are on the rise. With winds expected to hit 60 miles per hour Friday night, residents in the area should be prepared for outages. While crews worked most the day to restore power...
