Marshfield boys earn spot in XC state meet

Marshfield’s Alex Garcia-Silver won the Sky-Em League cross country title Thursday, but it was Gavin Stovall who was the most important runner for the Pirates as a team.

Stovall, Marshfield’s sixth runner, crossed the line in 17th place, but was three spots and 10 seconds in front of Marist Catholic’s sixth runner to give the Pirates the tiebreaker after the two teams tied for second behind champion Cottage Grove in the team standings — only the top two teams qualified for this Saturday’s Class 4A state meet at Lane Community College, where the district meet also was held.

The state meet includes nine total races, starting with the Class 3A-2A-1A girls at 10 a.m., followed by the Class 2A-1A boys at 10:35, the Class 3A boys at 11:10 a.m., the Class 4A girls at 11:45 and the Class 4A boys at 12:20 p.m.

After a break, the bigger schools run with the Class 5A girls at 1:45, the Class 5A boys at 2:20, the Class 6A girls at 2:55 and the Class 6A boys at 3:30.

Admission for the day is $12 for adult and $6 for students and digital tickets can be purchased through osaa.org or the OSAA Live Mobile app. People also can purchase tickets with cash on site the day or the meet.

Garcia-Silver was the runaway individual winner at the Sky-Em meet, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes and 11 seconds, 77 seconds faster than runner-up Jade Owens of Cottage Grove.

The Lions scored 38 points in the team race while Marshfield and Marist Catholic both had 43.

Bodey Lutes was sixth for Marshfield (18:03), Corbin Reeves eighth (18:05) Jaxson Stovall 13th (18:24), Elijah Cellura 15th (18:30) and Gavin Stovall 17th (18:43). Marshfield’s seventh runner, Talon Thomas, was 24th (19:44).

North Bend was a distant fourth in the team race with 102 points. Aidin Wilson led the Bulldogs, placing 12th in 18:19. North Bend’s other runners were Gavin Schmidt in 18th (18:46), Brenton McKiddy in 19th (18:52), Benjamin Swank in 26th (19:50), Tiago Schrader in 27th (19:57), Evan Hernandez in 30th (20:17) and Brandon Stinson in 31st (20:19).

North Bend’s girls did qualify two individuals for state — the top seven in each race advanced — with Sara Slade taking fourth (21:31) and Ellie Massey sixth (21:53) behind winner Avery Hedden of Marist Catholic, who finished in 20:21.

Junction City won the team title with 32 points, while Cottage Grove had 54 and North Bend 59. Marshfield did not have a full team.

North Bend’s Abby Woodruff was 14th (23:27), Amber Bancroft 18th (23:53), Rylee Zender 19th (24:48), Kara Monsebroten 20th (25:03) and Maryam Qadir 22nd (25:10).

Marshfield’s Riley Mullanix was 17th (23:37) and Jenna Erickson 27th (27:43).

CLASS 2A-1A DISTRICT 4 BOYS: Bandon took the team title in the district meet also held Thursday at Lane Community College on Thursday to earn a spot in the state meet while Pacific took the second team spot.

Bandon scored 20 points and Pacific had 75. Only six of the 18 schools had complete teams.

Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman took the individual title in 17:09, with Bandon’s Patton Clark second in 18:18 and Reedsport’s Clayton Wilson third in 18:25 as Altman and Wilson qualified for state as individuals.

Bandon’s other scoring runners were Damian Avalos in fifth (18:30), Owen Brown in sixth (18:30), Carter Brown in ninth (18:58) and Daniel Cabrera in 11th (19:28). Tyler Senn was 13th (19:41) and Peyton Simonds 29th (21:10).

Pacific was led by Kobe Ashdown in 16th (20:19) while the Pirates’ other runners were Dawson Mohney in 23rd (20:38), Joseph Miner in 24th (20:39), Tucker Long in 28th (28:10) and Logan Bradford in 30th (21:27).

Myrtle Point’s Brody Ligons was 20th (20:34) and Ryland Parker 48th (23:05). Reedsport’s Joe Smith was 33rd (21:56) with teammates Jude Lichte 35th (22:04) and Odin Buckland 51st (23:26).

Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 GIRLS: Siuslaw won the team title with Bandon second in the meet at Lane Community College.

Saniyuah Ayala of St. Mary’s won the individual title in 19:44, followed by Bandon’s Dani McLain in 19:49. Siuslaw had five of the next seven runners as the Vikings dominated the team score with 28 points. Alison Hughes was third (20:54), Corduroy Holbrook fourth (20:54), Addison McNeill seventh (21:18), Maya Wells eighth (21:19), Adylin Holbrook ninth (21:32), Jane Lacouture 13th (21:51) and Abigail Jones 16th (22:10) for Siuslaw.

Bandon’s Marley Petrey was fifth (20:58), with Lilly Iverson 28th (22:53), Cassie Kennon 29th (22:53), Safaa Dimitruk 30th (23:00), Haley Williams 44th (24:32) and Emma Roper-Cockerham 46th (24:38). Coquille’s Ada Millett also earned a trip to state by finishing sixth in 21:17.

Pleasant Hill finished third in the team race to qualify for state since the district got three teams. Myrtle Point was 10th.

Reedsport’s Natalie Hammond was 20th (22:33); Coquille’s Mattilyn Nelson 23rd (22:44) and Faith Gerner 43rd (24:09); Myrtle Point’s Bekah Nicholson 52nd (25:12); Reedsport’s Brianna Wilkins 53rd (25:13) and Summer Smith 59th (25:31); Myrtle Point’s Emmie Angulo 68th (25:59), Marley Horner 70th (26:02) and Ellie Horner 73rd (26:02); Reedsport’s Nicole Byard 75th (27:57); Coquille’s Taylor Williams 84th (31:05); and Myrtle Point’s Tyra Camacho 90th (38:39).

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 4 BOYS: Siuslaw had a perfect score to win the team title. All seven runners finished in the top 13 for the Vikings, led by champion Kyle Hughes, who finished in 16:56. Brayden Linton was second (17:06), Samuel Ulrich third (17:12), Jacob Blankenship fourth (17:49), Dylan Jensen fifth (18:05), Camden Linton seventh (18:29) and Kale Jensen 13th (19:18).

Glide’s Noah Eichenbusch was the only non-Siuslaw runner in the top seven, finishing sixth (18:18).

Siuslaw finished with a perfect 15 points and St. Mary’s earned the other state berth with 78 points.

Coquille’s Braxton Floyd was 21st (20:05). His other teammates were McKinely Warncke in 41st (22:20), Caven O’Shea in 48th (23:17) and Alec Felton in 53rd (24:11).