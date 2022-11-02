The ImagineIF Board of Trustees are calling a special meeting Thursday to discuss moving the Kalispell branch of the library into the Gateway West Mall, along with a few other county entities. Steven White, Flathead County spokesperson, said board members toured the potential new facility, which is in an area of the mall that once housed Teletech, earlier this month. The location offers more space than what the library currently enjoys in its building in downtown Kalispell, he said. The meeting comes following lengthy discussions surrounding the library system’s facilities. The ImagineIF Foundation is working to raise funds to renovate a...

KALISPELL, MT ・ 17 DAYS AGO