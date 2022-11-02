Read full article on original website
Related
ImagineIF Board calls special meeting to discuss moving Kalispell branch
The ImagineIF Board of Trustees are calling a special meeting Thursday to discuss moving the Kalispell branch of the library into the Gateway West Mall, along with a few other county entities. Steven White, Flathead County spokesperson, said board members toured the potential new facility, which is in an area of the mall that once housed Teletech, earlier this month. The location offers more space than what the library currently enjoys in its building in downtown Kalispell, he said. The meeting comes following lengthy discussions surrounding the library system’s facilities. The ImagineIF Foundation is working to raise funds to renovate a...
Bigfork Eagle
Bigfork, MT
185
Followers
227
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bigfork Eagle – established in 1976 – provides the community of Bigfork with news, sports and entertainment coverage through our regularly updated news website and weekly print edition. Reinvented in 2019 after a few years hiatus, the Eagle has come back to serve the community with strong local news.https://bigforkeagle.com/
Comments / 0