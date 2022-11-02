ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World

Pirates, Bulldogs advance to girls soccer playoffs

By The World
The World
The World
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyeUz_0ivQQBd700

For the first time in school history, Marshfield’s girls have advanced to the soccer state playoffs.

And the Pirates earned their spot in dramatic fashion on Friday, edging visiting St. Helens in a match that came down to penalty kicks.

North Bend also advanced to the playoffs with a win in the Class 4A play-in round, topping Cascade on Saturday.

Marshfield is at Hidden Valley and North Bend at Scappoose on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The Pirates and St. Helens were tied at 1-all through regulation and overtime on Friday, which meant their match came down to penalty kicks.

Each team had five shots at the net and Marshfield goalkeeper Rylinn Clark saved two of the attempts by the Lions.

Marshfield won when Kayleigh England, the final player, converted her attempt, sending the Pirates into the playoffs.

Marshfield now heads to Hidden Valley with an 8-5-2 overall record. The Mustangs won the Skyline League title and are 9-2-1 overall, their losses coming to Sky-Em League champion Marist Catholic and Class 5A Ashland. Their tie came against Henley, a team that also tied Marshfield and also is in the final 16.

NORTH BEND 2, CASCADE 1

The Bulldogs, who finished second in the Sky-Em League after beating Marshfield in the regular-season finale, advanced to the playoffs with a home win over the Cougars on Saturday.

North Bend enters the playoffs on a strong note, with wins or draws in seven of its final eight matches. The Bulldogs are 7-5-2 overall.

Scappoose is 12-1-1 overall, the lone loss coming to Class 3A Valley Catholic and the tie coming against Banks, another Class 3A school.

The Indians won the Cowapa League with a perfect league record and had shutouts in nine of their 10 league contests.

BOYS SOCCER

CASCADE 1, MARSHFIELD 0

The Cougars beat the host Pirates on Saturday in the play-in round to deny Marshfield a spot in the Class 4A playoffs.

Marshfield had finished second in the Sky-Em League to earn the home play-in contest, but came up short, ending the season 4-7-3 overall.

They also lost to Cascade early in the season, 4-1 at Turner, part of a string of four straight losses to open the year before Marshfield turned its season around with a strong run in league play.

Cascade advanced to the playoffs, with the Cougars traveling to face Henley in the first round Tuesday.

CLASS 3A-2A-1A

The Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats and Gold Beach both have matches in the second round of the playoffs Tuesday.

Coquille, the No. 8 seed, is home against Riverside, while Gold Beach, seeded 12th, is at St. Mary’s of Medford.

The DevilCats won Class 3A-2A-1A District 4, with Gold Beach third.

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

High school football playoff capsules (Nov. 4-5)

Records: West Albany 5-3, 5-3 Mid-Willamette Conference; Thurston 7-2, 7-0 Special District 2. An unexpected home loss to McKay (3-6) dropped the Bulldogs from a share of the conference title and potentially a first-round home game to a road trip against a difficult opponent. West, which got into the state bracket with the at-large bid, was at the top of its game after a win at Silverton but will now have to rebound.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
The World

DevilCats fall in boys soccer playoffs

The best season ever for the combined Coquille and Myrtle Point boys soccer team ended with a home playoff loss to Riverside on Tuesday in the Class 3A-2A-1A second round. The DevilCats fell to the Pirates 6-1, with Riverside scoring three late goals to blow the game open after taking a 3-1 lead into halftime. Riverside will face top seed Oregon Episcopal in the quarterfinals. Matias Sanchez scored the goal...
MYRTLE POINT, OR
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

1A Evergreen All-League Girls Soccer Teams

Earning third place in the 1A Evergreen League standings, the Tenino girls soccer team had six players earn all-league honors as voted on by coaches this week, including first-teamer Kami Oliveira. Read the full list below. MVP: Mikayla Stanfield, Montesano. Offensive Player of the Year: Beta Valentine, Elma. Defensive Player...
TENINO, WA
KSBW.com

High School Playbook Blitz: Week 11

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas outruns Palma, 47-14 The Salinas Cowboys hand Palma their first league loss of the season and earn themselves a share of the Gabilan Division championship. With this outcome, Salinas, Aptos, and Palma all finish at 5-1 in league play and are co-champions. Aptos defeats Hollister,...
SALINAS, CA
Gresham Outlook

Reynolds High School finds new girls basketball coach

Jen Reese hired to lead Raider girls' basketball team ahead of 2022/23 season Jen Reese was named the Reynolds High School girls' basketball head coach, taking over for Kelsey Stone. Reese grew up in Clackamas and played high school ball at Clackamas High School where she was the Parade Magazine High School All-American. Reese was also a two-time Oregon State Gatorade Player of The Year during her time as a Cavalier. Reese would play four years at the University of Colorado. She was the 11th player in team history to record 1,200 points and 600 rebounds. She finished her career right at 1,200 points, ranking 19th on Colorado's all-time scoring list. She also appears on Buffaloes' career charts for rebounds (13th, 686), field goals made (17th, 479), double-figure scoring games (tied-17th, 61) and double-doubles (tied-23rd, 6). "It's a privilege and an honor to be the new head coach at Reynolds high school," Reese said. "I'm looking forward to working with these incredible student athletes and the Reynolds community." {loadposition sub-article-01}
TROUTDALE, OR
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
174
Followers
545
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy