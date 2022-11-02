Pirates, Bulldogs advance to girls soccer playoffs

For the first time in school history, Marshfield’s girls have advanced to the soccer state playoffs.

And the Pirates earned their spot in dramatic fashion on Friday, edging visiting St. Helens in a match that came down to penalty kicks.

North Bend also advanced to the playoffs with a win in the Class 4A play-in round, topping Cascade on Saturday.

Marshfield is at Hidden Valley and North Bend at Scappoose on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The Pirates and St. Helens were tied at 1-all through regulation and overtime on Friday, which meant their match came down to penalty kicks.

Each team had five shots at the net and Marshfield goalkeeper Rylinn Clark saved two of the attempts by the Lions.

Marshfield won when Kayleigh England, the final player, converted her attempt, sending the Pirates into the playoffs.

Marshfield now heads to Hidden Valley with an 8-5-2 overall record. The Mustangs won the Skyline League title and are 9-2-1 overall, their losses coming to Sky-Em League champion Marist Catholic and Class 5A Ashland. Their tie came against Henley, a team that also tied Marshfield and also is in the final 16.

NORTH BEND 2, CASCADE 1

The Bulldogs, who finished second in the Sky-Em League after beating Marshfield in the regular-season finale, advanced to the playoffs with a home win over the Cougars on Saturday.

North Bend enters the playoffs on a strong note, with wins or draws in seven of its final eight matches. The Bulldogs are 7-5-2 overall.

Scappoose is 12-1-1 overall, the lone loss coming to Class 3A Valley Catholic and the tie coming against Banks, another Class 3A school.

The Indians won the Cowapa League with a perfect league record and had shutouts in nine of their 10 league contests.

BOYS SOCCER

CASCADE 1, MARSHFIELD 0

The Cougars beat the host Pirates on Saturday in the play-in round to deny Marshfield a spot in the Class 4A playoffs.

Marshfield had finished second in the Sky-Em League to earn the home play-in contest, but came up short, ending the season 4-7-3 overall.

They also lost to Cascade early in the season, 4-1 at Turner, part of a string of four straight losses to open the year before Marshfield turned its season around with a strong run in league play.

Cascade advanced to the playoffs, with the Cougars traveling to face Henley in the first round Tuesday.

CLASS 3A-2A-1A

The Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats and Gold Beach both have matches in the second round of the playoffs Tuesday.

Coquille, the No. 8 seed, is home against Riverside, while Gold Beach, seeded 12th, is at St. Mary’s of Medford.

The DevilCats won Class 3A-2A-1A District 4, with Gold Beach third.