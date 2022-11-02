ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football

Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
msn.com

Football legend dies at age 72, NFL world reacts

The NFL world was struck with some unfortunate news regarding undeniably one of the most impactful punters in the history of professional football Ray Guy. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi revealed that Guy passed away at 72 years old on Thursday morning after a reported lengthy illness. Following Guy’s three-year...
CBS Denver

Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning.  Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Former Lions RB Chides Team for Hockenson Trade

Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings finagled a deal with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The move was severely unexpected as the Vikings and Lions don’t transact trade business too often, and it was unknown that Detroit was ready to be done with the young tight end.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out

Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings MVP May Not Be Justin Jefferson

Poll any Minnesota Vikings fan, obsessed or casual, and she’ll explain why wideout Justin Jefferson is the team’s MVP. And while she wouldn’t be wildly off base with the assertion, a different Vikings player is quietly prosecuting the case for team MVP in 2022. That’s Za’Darius Smith,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott. Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Dalvin Cook Is Making Noise. Quietly.

Coming into this season, there was plenty of promise surrounding Dalvin Cook and a renewed sense of usage with a Kevin O’Connell offense. It’s not that he was ever an afterthought by any means, but involvement in the passing game and a more creative scheme could give him a renewed sense of purpose. So far, things may be more promising than presumed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Iron Man Streak Ends for Vikings Defender

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they’ll be without a defender who’s never missed a game. That’s Dalvin Tomlison, a stalwart of the Vikings defensive line in 2022. The 28-year-old injured his calf in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. He was ruled out of Week 9 action on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Benefit from Exceptional Trade for TE TJ Hockenson

The holidays came early for the Minnesota Vikings as they benefit from an exceptional trade with the Detroit Lions for tight end TJ Hockenson. In a rare move that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has somewhat normalized, the division rival Detroit Lions traded their former first-round draft pick from 2019. The Vikings gave up a 2024 second-round pick and a 2024 3rd-round pick. In exchange, they got Hockenson, a 2023 4th round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th round pick (will be a 5th round pick if Vikings make the playoffs).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
