Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football
Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
Cowboys scold Ezekiel Elliott after RB 'leaks' Thanksgiving helmet they revealed 4 months ago
There might be a crossed stream or two in the Dallas Cowboys marketing department, or maybe the team just enjoys a little chaos in its social media feeds. An odd Wednesday began when Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott posted an apparent throwback helmet onto his Instagram story with no explanation.
msn.com
Football legend dies at age 72, NFL world reacts
The NFL world was struck with some unfortunate news regarding undeniably one of the most impactful punters in the history of professional football Ray Guy. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi revealed that Guy passed away at 72 years old on Thursday morning after a reported lengthy illness. Following Guy’s three-year...
Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins
Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning. Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
Former Lions RB Chides Team for Hockenson Trade
Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings finagled a deal with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The move was severely unexpected as the Vikings and Lions don’t transact trade business too often, and it was unknown that Detroit was ready to be done with the young tight end.
CBS Sports
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of legendary Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and a pivotal figure in her husband's success in the NFL, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 77. "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way," read a statement by Tom...
Yardbarker
With Nothing To Lose Steelers Backup Quarterback Mitch Trubisky Calls Out Coaching Staff
It’s been over a month since the Pittsburgh Steelers benched quarterback, Mitch Trubisky , in favor of rookie, Kenny Pickett. Since then, Trubisky has mostly been a mentor from the sidelines. He did come in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the offense to victory after Pickett suffered a concussion.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Bears WR Chase Claypool Explains Why Steelers Career Didn't Work Out
Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
Vikings MVP May Not Be Justin Jefferson
Poll any Minnesota Vikings fan, obsessed or casual, and she’ll explain why wideout Justin Jefferson is the team’s MVP. And while she wouldn’t be wildly off base with the assertion, a different Vikings player is quietly prosecuting the case for team MVP in 2022. That’s Za’Darius Smith,...
Look: Dak Prescott's Brother Not Happy With Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys had a relatively quiet trade deadline to the dismay of many fans, including Tad Prescott. Although the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins last week, they didn't make any additional moves Tuesday. However, ESPN's Ed Werder reported that they were talking to the Houston Texans about a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks "until the final minutes" before the trade window closed at 4 p.m. ET.
ESPN
NFL Week 9 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 9 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
T.J. Hockenson comments on going from last-place Lions to first-place Vikings
T.J. Hockenson moved from one NFC North team to another, hours before Tuesday's trade deadline. He spoke Wednesday about going from the last-place Detroit Lions to the first-place Minnesota Vikings. "Really what we're here to do is go somewhere and win some games," Hockenson said, per Dave Campbell of the...
Dalvin Cook Is Making Noise. Quietly.
Coming into this season, there was plenty of promise surrounding Dalvin Cook and a renewed sense of usage with a Kevin O’Connell offense. It’s not that he was ever an afterthought by any means, but involvement in the passing game and a more creative scheme could give him a renewed sense of purpose. So far, things may be more promising than presumed.
'They're No Slouches': Lions' Offense Moving Forward Without Hockenson
The Detroit Lions are beginning their preparations for the Green Bay Packers without tight end T.J. Hockenson.
Iron Man Streak Ends for Vikings Defender
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they’ll be without a defender who’s never missed a game. That’s Dalvin Tomlison, a stalwart of the Vikings defensive line in 2022. The 28-year-old injured his calf in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. He was ruled out of Week 9 action on Friday.
Prior to the Snap: Must-win in the Motor City for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have lost four straight games after faltering to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night 17-27. After deciding to stay put at the trade deadline, the team will have to work with what they’ve got heading into Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. The […]
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?
Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Vikings Benefit from Exceptional Trade for TE TJ Hockenson
The holidays came early for the Minnesota Vikings as they benefit from an exceptional trade with the Detroit Lions for tight end TJ Hockenson. In a rare move that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has somewhat normalized, the division rival Detroit Lions traded their former first-round draft pick from 2019. The Vikings gave up a 2024 second-round pick and a 2024 3rd-round pick. In exchange, they got Hockenson, a 2023 4th round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th round pick (will be a 5th round pick if Vikings make the playoffs).
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 1