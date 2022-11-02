Say goodbye to the orange cones, candles and barrels on I-90 on both sides of St. Regis, at least until next year. The Montana Department of Transportation reports the construction is nearly complete, but not quite. The department and their contracting partner, ACME Construction, are packing up for the year as the final pavement markings will be the last step in the project. However, this work is highly weather dependent, and the consistent rainy weather has stopped construction for the remainder of 2022. ACME Construction will return in 2023 when the weather allows to paint the permanent pavement markings. Painting...

