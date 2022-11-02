Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Crash blocks Eastside Highway in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is blocking Eastside Highway near Fairgrounds Road in Hamilton. Traffic on Fairgrounds Road is being diverted and not allowed to turn onto Eastside Highway. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. No word yet on the number of vehicles involved or whether there were...
Fairfield Sun Times
Operation in Missoula leads to arrest of individuals suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several people suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children were arrested in an operation in Missoula. The operation began on Wednesday and six people were arrested Thursday evening. According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is...
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
NBCMontana
Westbound I-90 blocked near Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near the Idaho state line due to multiple semis blocking lanes near mile marker 2. There's trouble in the eastbound lanes as well -- MDT's map shows a disabled semi is partially blocking traffic 4 miles east of the Idaho state line.
I-90 road work wraps up for season
Say goodbye to the orange cones, candles and barrels on I-90 on both sides of St. Regis, at least until next year. The Montana Department of Transportation reports the construction is nearly complete, but not quite. The department and their contracting partner, ACME Construction, are packing up for the year as the final pavement markings will be the last step in the project. However, this work is highly weather dependent, and the consistent rainy weather has stopped construction for the remainder of 2022. ACME Construction will return in 2023 when the weather allows to paint the permanent pavement markings. Painting...
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
NBCMontana
Slideoffs, hazardous road conditions reported on U.S. 93 near Polson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a spun out semi is causing partial blockage of U.S. 93 at mile marker 64, near Polson. Viewers have also sent in video of multiple slideoffs on Polson Hill.
Missoula Crime Report: 26 Cases This Week and Lots of Stolen Cars
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 26 criminal complaints this week, which is 16 more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six of those were partner or family member assault cases. “One involved an...
discoveringmontana.com
12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT
Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
St. Regis hosts fall festival
On the evening of Saturday October 29, Tiger Street in St. Regis was marvelously transformed into the first of its kind, Fall Festival. From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. the road was closed to traffic, so that little ones dressed up as princesses, ninjas, witches, and skeletons could safely stroll along the street lined with carnival games and trunk or treating. Sergeant Ryan Funke, and Deputy David Kunzelman with the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office helped block the roadway and handed out candy on one end of the street while the St. Regis Fire Department provided a barricade with their big red...
Investigation into Clinton homicide continues
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road in Clinton on Sept. 25.
Big grant awarded to De Borgia Fire Department
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester's office announced that about $287,000 has been secured for the De Borgia Volunteer Fire Department through the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants. The program delivers resources to local fire departments to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies and support community resilience. The funding is available through the bipartisan “omnibus” funding package, which passed the senate in a 68-31 vote. Tester was the only member of the Montana delegation to support the legislation. “Firefighters are on the frontlines of keeping Montanans safe, and we cannot leave towns that rely on volunteer departments behind. It’s...
Missoula outdoor homeless camp to remain closed
The Missoula City Council voted to set aside a minority push to secure more funding to keep an outdoor homeless camp open through the winter.
Man Threatens Multiple People With a Gun in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 29, 2022, at approximately 7:07 p.m., a person called 911 to report that she observed a vehicle with a surfboard on top and a temporary registration tag weaving in traffic. She said the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Brooks and South. The...
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
NBCMontana
Missoula police looking for men in stolen credit card investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify two men involved with stolen credit cards. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following:
Chick-fil-A announces opening date in Missoula
Chick-fil-A has announced its Missoula restaurant located at 2800 North Reserve Street will officially open on Nov. 10.
montanakaimin.com
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
