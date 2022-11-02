“Spotlight on the Arts” by The Paradise Center honors and encourages students in the arts by highlighting their talent and acknowledging the support they receive through their schools and teachers. Becoming an artist is usually a process, starting with an interest, encouragement by friends and family, lots of trial and error, and some inspirational “spark.” A spark can be seeing artwork that is interesting, seeing something that strikes a chord, or doing something that results in a belief that you have talent. Hayley Fausett, a 10-year-old 4th grader at Thompson Falls Elementary, says she has been an artist half of her life....

THOMPSON FALLS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO