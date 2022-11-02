Residents may notice some new signage at Clark Fork Valley Hospital and its Family Medicine Network offices. The entrance signs feature Sanders County Covid-19 (C19) transmission rates based on new recommendations from the CDC and CMS. If C19 transmission levels are high in the county, you will see signage reflecting HIGH (red) and masking required. If C19 transmission levels are low in the county, you will see signage reflecting LOW (green) and masking optional with a few exceptions. Masks will still be required if any of the below transmission precautions apply to you when you visit. Transmission Precautions: Tested positive for C19 within the last 10 days Have been exposed to someone who tested positive for C19 within the last 10 days Are currently experiencing C19 symptoms If you are visiting or accompanying a patient, CFVH Administration recommends deferring your visit if any of the transmission precautions apply to you. Transmission levels will be updated weekly so you may notice a change in signage and requirements from visit to visit. To get a booster vaccine, complete the CFVH Booster Vaccination Survey available at www.cfvh.org or call Plains Family Medicine directly at 406-826-4810.

24 DAYS AGO