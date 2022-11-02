Read full article on original website
St. Regis hosts fall festival
On the evening of Saturday October 29, Tiger Street in St. Regis was marvelously transformed into the first of its kind, Fall Festival. From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. the road was closed to traffic, so that little ones dressed up as princesses, ninjas, witches, and skeletons could safely stroll along the street lined with carnival games and trunk or treating. Sergeant Ryan Funke, and Deputy David Kunzelman with the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office helped block the roadway and handed out candy on one end of the street while the St. Regis Fire Department provided a barricade with their big red...
Cancer Network of Sanders County holds annual fundraiser
Saturday night brought together donors, sponsors, volunteers and the public. It was an exciting time at the annual Cancer Network of Sanders County benefit auction at the Sanders County Fair pavilion. Music, dancing and bidding wars brought together all that attended to help the Cancer Network of Sanders County continue helping those suffering from the disease. The Cancer Network was first organized in 2001 by supporting breast cancer patients. Currently they give $900 per year to residents of Sanders County who suffer from all types of cancer. To date, the organization as help residents with over $854,000 being gifted. This year’s fundraiser...
Big grant awarded to De Borgia Fire Department
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester's office announced that about $287,000 has been secured for the De Borgia Volunteer Fire Department through the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants. The program delivers resources to local fire departments to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies and support community resilience. The funding is available through the bipartisan “omnibus” funding package, which passed the senate in a 68-31 vote. Tester was the only member of the Montana delegation to support the legislation. “Firefighters are on the frontlines of keeping Montanans safe, and we cannot leave towns that rely on volunteer departments behind. It’s...
FWP opens online survey for Fish Creek
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is working with the University of Montana to develop a framework for managing recreation on its lands in the Fish Creek watershed, located approximately 30 miles west of Missoula. To provide early input into the process, complete an online survey between now and Dec. 20. FWP's key Fish Creek sites include Fish Creek State Park and Wildlife Management Area and Big Pine and Forks Fishing Access Sites. The Alberton Gorge, which offers opportunities for whitewater boating and other recreation, and state lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) are also being considered...
Sanders County residents dig into their family roots
Sanders County residences came together Saturday to learn about the locally available resources on how to research their family roots. The classes took place Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Plains Family History Center, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Attendees were introduced to the many family research websites that are free to use at the local center such as Ancestory.com and FamilySearch.org, and fold3.com for military records. Family history consultant Kathy Bowen was on hand to give a basic overview of the available websites and their functions. Another consultant, Sandy Baker, gave more hands-on instructions with the...
Lane joins Superior District as new ranger
Abby Lane has been named as the new Superior District Ranger, replacing Carole Johnson who retired in June. “Abby brings unique experiences and skill sets and a passion for public land management and community engagement that will serve the Lolo and our surrounding communities moving forward,” shared Carolyn Upton, Lolo National Forest Supervisor. Lane previously served as the Program Manager of the Northern Region Timber Strike Team, a position she held since 2018. During her career with the Forest Service, she has worked on all nine National Forests within the Northern Region which has provided a wide range of exposure to...
U.S. House candidates Tranel and Lamb discuss issues at Paradise debate
The Paradise Center last week hosted a debate attended by two of the candidates for Montana's District 1 U.S. House seat, Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb. Republican Ryan Zinke did not attend. Tranel is an attorney living in Missoula and is seeking her first elected position. She grew up on a ranch in eastern Montana. John Lamb is a resident of Norris and a small business owner. He builds greenhouses for customers throughout the U.S. Randy Garrison was the moderator for the debate and asked the candidates a series of pre-determined questions. Each candidate was given 2 minutes to answer...
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
10/19/22 Animal Complaint, Tami Drive, Superior, Dispatch took information on a bear sighting. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 52, Deputy issued warning for a headlight that was out. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 49, Deputy issued warning for traveling in the left lane. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 19, Transferred call to MDOT. Controlled Burn, Johnson Creek, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn. Juvenile Crime, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy responded. Missing Dog, 3rd Avenue, Superior, Dispatch took information about a missing dog, call back from reporting party advised dog has been located. Animal Complaint, River Bend Road, Superior, Deputy responded...
Opening weekend a success for youth hunters
Zaimon Firestone of Superior, hunted all day Thursday with his mom but came up short. But on day two of Montana's Youth Hunt, his mom, Sammijo Firestone shared, "Today we worked hard and came out with a win! The hunt was suspenseful, frustrating and exciting." After hiking around the entire mountain, they spotted a buck running up the hill they'd just trekked down. So they circled back around, checked a few places and continued to walk through a thick area of the forest. They weaved through a few large boulders, and suddenly spotted another buck. Sammijo recounted, "Zaimon pulled up his...
Facts about waste-water treatment plant land deal
Last week there was a letter to the editor regarding how the Waste/Water Treatment Plant sale of land was being handled, casting doubt on Mayor Dan Rowan’s character and ability to serve as a county commissioner. The mayor does not make final decision on any actions that affect the running of the town of Plains. That is done by the Plains Town Council. The town lost a significant amount of land with a change in the flow of the river at the waste-water treatment plant and we were advised to move it out of the flood plain by the Army Corps...
Absentee voting begins for 2022 midterms
Absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election are set to arrive in area mailboxes this week, and voters will be asked to consider a full slate of statewide and local candidates, as well as four ballot issues. In local races, voters will decide on two Sanders County commissioner seats. Mahlon Lee and John Holland are vying for the commission’s district 2 seat, while Dan Rowan and Adam Bache are in the race for district 1. The commission race is considered nonpartisan. Sanders County voters will also be asked to choose a new sheriff. That nonpartisan race pits Roy Scott against Shawn...
Superior firefighters rescue two dogs stuck on a cliff
March 7, 2022: The Indianapolis Fire Department rescued a 17-year-old who had gotten stuck on a tree branch 35 feet off the ground. The teenager climbed the tree after noticing a cat sitting on one of the higher branches, seemingly stuck. March 12, 2021: A Florida cat is safe and sound after spending days in a tree in Pensacola, thanks to the firefighters who rescued it on Thursday night! After three attempts, firefighters were able to use a ladder to get high enough to save the feline, WKRG reports. September 18, 2007: Firefighters in Yonkers, New York tried a new technique...
Stakeholders discuss future management at Fish Creek
About three dozen people participated in a 3-hour field trip of Fish Creek to collaborate on ideas, brainstorm, strategize and leave with a better understanding of what Fish Creek means to organizations, recreationists and landowners when it comes to its future. Since the pandemic, the use of this area skyrocketed and issues have come with its discovery that are being addressed now, rather than in reactionary mode. The Fish Creek Recreation Planning process was hosted by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, with representatives from the Forest Service, Mountain Bike Missoula, Mineral County Resource Coalition, Clark Fork Coalition, DNRC, Bitterroot Advisory...
Local candidates make election pitch at forum
Sanders County candidates for the offices of Justice of the Peace, County Commissioner District 1 and 2, and Clerk and Recorder/Treasurer/Superintendent of Schools came together at the Rex theater Thursday evening for a question-and-answer forum. Each candidate was given 2 minutes for an introduction, and 2 minutes to answer questions from the moderator Annie Wooden, and 2 minutes for a rebuttal. Judge Doug Dryden and Carl Marquardt had the first opportunity to speak about their qualifications for the position of Justice of the Peace. Dryden spoke about his extensive law enforcement experience and training. Marquardt spoke about his military experience and...
Tribes to receive $41.5M to expand high-speed internet
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will receive more than $41.5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand high-speed internet access on the Flathead Reservation. The announcement was made last week at tribal headquarters in Pablo during a presentation that included officials from the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). CSKT Tribal Chairman Tom McDonald called the grant “life changing for our reservation community.” Leaders from the Blackfeet Tribe, which was awarded just over $33 million, also attended the event. Both awards are part of the latest round of federal Internet for All grants, aimed at boosting internet...
Dawn Terrill takes seat on Mineral County Commission
Dawn Terrill was sworn in Oct. 7 as the newest commissioner for Mineral County. Terrill replaces Laurie Johnston who resigned before her second term ended, so Terrill will assume the next two years under Johnson’s term. She has already expressed that she looks at this appointment as a long-term position. “I believe I can add perspective and a strong voice to the issues facing our county. I admire the hard work of Commissioner Laurie Johnston and I think with the support of my fellow commissioners I can continue with Laurie’s work and passions,” she stated. Siz residents in the central district...
Plains Council OKs $530k bid to remove wastewater sludge
The Plains Council on Oct. 3 discussed bids to remove and dispose of wastewater sludge from the old treatment plant. The bid to remove the material came in at $530,000. Councilman Joe Banham, questioned the high cost of the bid. Sheri Johnson, a consultant on the project, said via a video conference call, that samples from the estimated 13.4 million gallons of sludge needed to be tested before a final type of disposal method could be chosen. The sludge may need to be treated before it could be used as fertilizer on fields or crops. Johnson said that the bid would have...
New hospital signs indicate Covid levels
Residents may notice some new signage at Clark Fork Valley Hospital and its Family Medicine Network offices. The entrance signs feature Sanders County Covid-19 (C19) transmission rates based on new recommendations from the CDC and CMS. If C19 transmission levels are high in the county, you will see signage reflecting HIGH (red) and masking required. If C19 transmission levels are low in the county, you will see signage reflecting LOW (green) and masking optional with a few exceptions. Masks will still be required if any of the below transmission precautions apply to you when you visit. Transmission Precautions: Tested positive for C19 within the last 10 days Have been exposed to someone who tested positive for C19 within the last 10 days Are currently experiencing C19 symptoms If you are visiting or accompanying a patient, CFVH Administration recommends deferring your visit if any of the transmission precautions apply to you. Transmission levels will be updated weekly so you may notice a change in signage and requirements from visit to visit. To get a booster vaccine, complete the CFVH Booster Vaccination Survey available at www.cfvh.org or call Plains Family Medicine directly at 406-826-4810.
