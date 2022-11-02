Read full article on original website
Veterans should see if PACT Act can help
We write this letter with the hope of reaching as many Montana Veterans and their family members as possible regarding the recent passage of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act sponsored by Sen. Jon Tester. The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans – and their survivors. It recognizes toxic exposure as a "cost of war" by addressing the full range of issues impacting toxic-exposed Veterans. Native American Veterans serve their country at a higher rate per capita than any other demographic and have done so for decades, yet they utilize...
Alberton open house looks at I-90 bridge replacements
A few months ago, the Montana Department of Transportation announced that three bridges on I-90 west of Alberton were on the radar of replacement starting in 2023, but a few more boxes to mark off their checklist needed attention, with public comment next in line. The public can attend in-person or choose to participate in a virtual (online) open house. Community members are encouraged to stop by the Alberton School Cafeteria, 306 Railroad Avenue in Alberton on Wednesday, Oct. 19 anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. MDT will provide information about the preliminary plans for the bridges and answer questions...
Facts about waste-water treatment plant land deal
Last week there was a letter to the editor regarding how the Waste/Water Treatment Plant sale of land was being handled, casting doubt on Mayor Dan Rowan’s character and ability to serve as a county commissioner. The mayor does not make final decision on any actions that affect the running of the town of Plains. That is done by the Plains Town Council. The town lost a significant amount of land with a change in the flow of the river at the waste-water treatment plant and we were advised to move it out of the flood plain by the Army Corps...
