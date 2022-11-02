Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Montana boy through and through: Griz senior linebacker Marcus Welnel has lived the Treasure State dream
MISSOULA – In Montana, a place where college sports equate to pro sports, the University of Montana and Montana State University dominate the landscape. As a Treasure State native, it’s one of the first big decisions you have to make in your life. Are you going to cheer for the Grizzlies or the Bobcats?
montanakaimin.com
Griz volleyball’s dances are bringing in crowds
If you watch University of Montana volleyball, you will see the various digs, blocks and kills common to the sport. But Griz fans’ attention has lately veered toward the sideline. UM volleyball’s season has been one of the best in recent history, standing at a 13-9 overall record with...
Cold and Windy Weekend Forecast Including Grizzly Football Game
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - This relatively balmy fall weather will transition into more of a winter pattern this weekend, as rain, snow, and strong winds will invade western Montana. KGVO News spoke with Meteorologist Trent Smith with the National Weather Service in Missoula about the system headed our way.
NBCMontana
Westbound I-90 blocked near Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near the Idaho state line due to multiple semis blocking lanes near mile marker 2. There's trouble in the eastbound lanes as well -- MDT's map shows a disabled semi is partially blocking traffic 4 miles east of the Idaho state line.
discoveringmontana.com
12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT
Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
bozone.com
Montana bands bring the heat to Chico with weekend Saloon sets
The first snow has hit Southwest Montana, delivering residents their new, bone-chilling reality for the foreseeable future. Find a temporary escape from the wintry elements with a trek to Chico Hot Springs. The natural wading pools accommodate the changing seasons, and the Saloon offers a regular calendar of live music to warm up on the dance floor. Here’s a look at who’s performing this month.
Fall Mack Days: Anglers weather rain during week six
Lots of rain fell during the sixth weekend of 2022 Fall Mack Days. Some rain fell straight from the sky and some hit anglers horizontally due to lake winds making for some cold, wet, rough fishing. The rain disappeared Sunday and cooler temperatures set in. The fall fishing event, sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, lasts until Nov. 13. Anglers may enter at any time until the last day of the event, which offers up to $200,000 in cash and prizes. Mac Days is a management tool aimed at recovering native bull trout and westslope cutthroat populations in Flathead...
Power outages close several Flathead schools
Continued power outages in Northwest Montana due to Wednesday’s storm have prompted several school closures.
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
mtpr.org
Some Flathead Electric customers could be without power until Friday
Roughly 10,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative members were without power Thursday afternoon following Wednesday’s snowstorm. Flathead Electric said power is expected to be restored by Thursday evening in areas around Kalispell where the most customers have been impacted, but warned some customers in smaller outage areas may not have power until sometime Friday.
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
Is This Montana’s Newest Popular Outdoor Sport? It’s Wild
This is the one sport I would never imagine would be popular in Montana but call me surprised. Montanans will make any excuse to go outside and have fun. Whether it's to go kayaking, fishing, or golfing, there are several options during the beautiful summer months. What about during the winter? Montana s limited by the elements, but several folks will go cross-country skiing, snowboarding, skiing, and ice fishing. Now we have one more outdoor craze you might want to try.
Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 4, 2022
Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 2,400 members were without power on Friday afternoon.
NBCMontana
Crash blocks Eastside Highway in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is blocking Eastside Highway near Fairgrounds Road in Hamilton. Traffic on Fairgrounds Road is being diverted and not allowed to turn onto Eastside Highway. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. No word yet on the number of vehicles involved or whether there were...
I-90 road work wraps up for season
Say goodbye to the orange cones, candles and barrels on I-90 on both sides of St. Regis, at least until next year. The Montana Department of Transportation reports the construction is nearly complete, but not quite. The department and their contracting partner, ACME Construction, are packing up for the year as the final pavement markings will be the last step in the project. However, this work is highly weather dependent, and the consistent rainy weather has stopped construction for the remainder of 2022. ACME Construction will return in 2023 when the weather allows to paint the permanent pavement markings. Painting...
St. Regis hosts fall festival
On the evening of Saturday October 29, Tiger Street in St. Regis was marvelously transformed into the first of its kind, Fall Festival. From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. the road was closed to traffic, so that little ones dressed up as princesses, ninjas, witches, and skeletons could safely stroll along the street lined with carnival games and trunk or treating. Sergeant Ryan Funke, and Deputy David Kunzelman with the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office helped block the roadway and handed out candy on one end of the street while the St. Regis Fire Department provided a barricade with their big red...
Soggy Leaves? Missoula Leaf Cleanup Won’t Start Until Next Week
2022 is turning into a year when the weather isn't cooperating with the plan to clean up leaves in the City of Missoula. The city had already made a decision to postpone leaf collection by one week, and now it appears that means the start will coincide with the first real week of winter weather.
TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
Spotlight on the arts: Hayley Fausett
“Spotlight on the Arts” by The Paradise Center honors and encourages students in the arts by highlighting their talent and acknowledging the support they receive through their schools and teachers. Becoming an artist is usually a process, starting with an interest, encouragement by friends and family, lots of trial and error, and some inspirational “spark.” A spark can be seeing artwork that is interesting, seeing something that strikes a chord, or doing something that results in a belief that you have talent. Hayley Fausett, a 10-year-old 4th grader at Thompson Falls Elementary, says she has been an artist half of her life....
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
205
Followers
575
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0