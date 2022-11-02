Read full article on original website
Montana Secretary of State updates wrong polling information
Wrong polling locations in six counties across Montana have been corrected on the state’s “My Voter” page, the Montana Secretary of State’s Office verified on Friday afternoon, just two business days before Election Day. Originally, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Native American Rights Fund had pointed out to the office that polling locations […] The post Montana Secretary of State updates wrong polling information appeared first on Daily Montanan.
explorebigsky.com
Montana: What to expect on election night
Montana’s elected offices have increasingly been won by Republicans, with the GOP winning all the statewide partisan elected offices, including the governorship, in 2020. Former President Donald Trump won 56% of the Montana vote in both 2016 and 2020. Republicans have a strong majority in both houses of the Legislature. The GOP is just two seats short of holding a two-thirds majority in the 150-member legislature; such a majority is needed for lawmakers to put constitutional amendments on the ballot.
With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana
Ballots have been out in Montana since mid-October, and Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s office reported just over 45 percent of absentee ballots it mailed were returned already. For voters who have yet to register or vote in this year’s midterm election, here’s how, according to the Secretary of State: Registered voters who are 18 […] The post With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Chief IRS Investigator Details Recent Montana Convictions
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division just released its 2022 annual report, and Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation Denver Field Office Andy Tsui spoke to KGVO News about specific cases related to Montana. Tsui referenced the 2022 annual report with some impressive...
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Love Coffee? These Are Montana’s Best Franchises
If there is one lifeline for the Montanans, it has to be a good cup of coffee. No matter what time of day or season, people here love their coffee. The people of the Gallatin Valley love coffee; so much so that you can find coffee just about anywhere in the area. Whether you're looking for a place to sit down or somewhere to grab and go, there are plenty of fantastic places to choose from.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 852 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,587,274 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,566 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 222,434 doses have been administered and 77,096 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Montana Eyes New Marijuana Sales Tax
Gallatin County, Montana's most populous county, is eyeing a new marijuana sales tax that would likely raise prices on recreational and medical marijuana products. Credit: Yuri Kriventsoff (Getty Images)
Tranel Says 73 Percent of Her Campaign Money Comes From Montanans
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Folks with questions for Democratic Congressional candidate Monica Tranel kept the phone lines humming on Tuesday’s KGVO Talk Back Show. The first caller, referencing Tranel’s work to bring Northwestern Energy to task about their plans to increase power bills, asked what she has done to keep energy prices down.
Dreams of Montana Elk Hunt Come True For Deserving Montanans
Press Release from Big Hearts Under the Big Sky, Received Nov 1st, 2022, Edited for Clarity by Josh Rath. Big Hearts Under the Big Sky (BHUBS), a program of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association (MOGA), has completed the sixth “family adventure” scheduled for the year. Who were...
Flathead Beacon
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
Power restoration efforts continue in Northwest Montana
Crews are continuing to work on restoring power to thousands of Flathead Electric Cooperative members in Northwest Montana.
Meet the candidate: Colleen Hinds, Democrat for HD13
Colleen Hinds Party: Democrat Age: 73 Family: I am single with three adult children. All have higher degrees of education and are engaged in living helpful lives. Occupation: I am a retired Registered Nurse after a near 40 year career in a rural hospital setting. What are the top issues you would like to see addressed in the next legislative session? Welcoming growth to our state with a strong handle on planning and keeping the “clean and healthful” environment of our natural state intact. Promoting and strengthening our public schools and teachers. Extending Medicaid to keep more Montanans in good health emphasizing “preventative” care. Some form of tax relief for longtime senior residents so property taxes don’t push them out of their own homes.
KULR8
Montana boy through and through: Griz senior linebacker Marcus Welnel has lived the Treasure State dream
MISSOULA – In Montana, a place where college sports equate to pro sports, the University of Montana and Montana State University dominate the landscape. As a Treasure State native, it’s one of the first big decisions you have to make in your life. Are you going to cheer for the Grizzlies or the Bobcats?
MSU Guarantees Admission to Nursing Program for Qualifying Montana HS Graduates
BOZEMAN – Beginning in the fall of 2023, Montana high school graduates who aspire to a career in nursing will be guaranteed admission into the nursing bachelor’s degree program in the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing at Montana State University. The college announced last month that...
Biden pitchman Landrieu hawks infrastructure and hope
ELM CITY, N.C. (AP) — The man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan barreled into this North Carolina town of 1,200 with the same rumbling intensity as the passing freight trains that shake anyone sitting in a chair. It should be an easy sell. But Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor and the administration’s infrastructure coordinator, knows the diplomacy it requires. On a visit to Elm City last week, he toured the town’s quaint library decked out for Halloween. At an antique store with long johns hanging from the rafters, he tried to buy old license plates to commemorate the day, only to be told that someone else had spoken for them. It was at the restored train depot that he got down to the business of the day, fielding a question about how a small-town government without a staff could possibly get its sliver of the infrastructure pie.
Montana Land Board Approves Purchase of Thousands of Acres of Prime Deer and Elk Habitat
A recent vote by the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation Land Board will set aside 5,700 acres of state-managed public land in the Big Sky State. The new public land will provide access to an additional 100,000 acres owned by both the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the United States Forest Service (USFS). The land sits in the central part of Montana at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains. It is being sold to the state for $8.2 million by a local children’s hospital.
NBCMontana
Westbound I-90 blocked near Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near the Idaho state line due to multiple semis blocking lanes near mile marker 2. There's trouble in the eastbound lanes as well -- MDT's map shows a disabled semi is partially blocking traffic 4 miles east of the Idaho state line.
Montana ranchers seeking culprit who killed cattle
“I didn’t understand why anybody would do something like that to an animal just standing there,” Jean Loyning said
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
