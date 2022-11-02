Applications for the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) will be accepted from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31. RTP is a federally funded grant program administered through Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks that awards approximately $1.5 million annually. Eligible activities include construction or maintenance of motorized and non-motorized trails or trail-related facilities, purchase of trail equipment, and development of trail education or ethics programs. Applicants may request up to $100,000 with a 20 percent required match. Grant applicants may include federal, tribal, state, county, or municipal agencies (including school districts), and private corporations, including nonprofits. An organization can submit only one grant application per grant cycle. A webinar training and a question-and-answer session will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. This session is highly recommended for new and returning applicants. The training will provide helpful information on program requirements and tips on writing a competitive application and using the grant management software. Interested parties must register for the free training to receive a meeting link.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO