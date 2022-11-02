Read full article on original website
Applications for trail grants now open
Applications for the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) will be accepted from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31. RTP is a federally funded grant program administered through Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks that awards approximately $1.5 million annually. Eligible activities include construction or maintenance of motorized and non-motorized trails or trail-related facilities, purchase of trail equipment, and development of trail education or ethics programs. Applicants may request up to $100,000 with a 20 percent required match. Grant applicants may include federal, tribal, state, county, or municipal agencies (including school districts), and private corporations, including nonprofits. An organization can submit only one grant application per grant cycle. A webinar training and a question-and-answer session will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. This session is highly recommended for new and returning applicants. The training will provide helpful information on program requirements and tips on writing a competitive application and using the grant management software. Interested parties must register for the free training to receive a meeting link.
Fall Mack Days: Anglers weather rain during week six
Lots of rain fell during the sixth weekend of 2022 Fall Mack Days. Some rain fell straight from the sky and some hit anglers horizontally due to lake winds making for some cold, wet, rough fishing. The rain disappeared Sunday and cooler temperatures set in. The fall fishing event, sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, lasts until Nov. 13. Anglers may enter at any time until the last day of the event, which offers up to $200,000 in cash and prizes. Mac Days is a management tool aimed at recovering native bull trout and westslope cutthroat populations in Flathead...
I-90 road work wraps up for season
Say goodbye to the orange cones, candles and barrels on I-90 on both sides of St. Regis, at least until next year. The Montana Department of Transportation reports the construction is nearly complete, but not quite. The department and their contracting partner, ACME Construction, are packing up for the year as the final pavement markings will be the last step in the project. However, this work is highly weather dependent, and the consistent rainy weather has stopped construction for the remainder of 2022. ACME Construction will return in 2023 when the weather allows to paint the permanent pavement markings. Painting...
Meet the candidate: Colleen Hinds, Democrat for HD13
Colleen Hinds Party: Democrat Age: 73 Family: I am single with three adult children. All have higher degrees of education and are engaged in living helpful lives. Occupation: I am a retired Registered Nurse after a near 40 year career in a rural hospital setting. What are the top issues you would like to see addressed in the next legislative session? Welcoming growth to our state with a strong handle on planning and keeping the “clean and healthful” environment of our natural state intact. Promoting and strengthening our public schools and teachers. Extending Medicaid to keep more Montanans in good health emphasizing “preventative” care. Some form of tax relief for longtime senior residents so property taxes don’t push them out of their own homes.
Concerned with Funke's support for Zinke
A recent letter in the Montana Standard written by Ryan Funke made my decision much easier about who to cast my vote for in the upcoming sheriff’s race. In his letter he praises Ryan Zinke as being a “good guy” citing two minor examples that showcase Zinke’s accomplishments while spending most of his letter criticizing Monica Tranel and implying that she is some sort of criminal (i.e., “bad guy”). The statements that Funke made about Tranel are vastly exaggerated. For example, “She works for 350 MT” implies that she is an employee for that group, which is not true....
DUI Task Force works to stop impaired driving
As of Oct. 11, there have been 169 highway fatalities in Montana compared to 185 at the same time last year. That’s a good thing and to be noted for whatever has caused the dip in numbers or the combination of modifications and behaviors. 121 were killed in vehicle accidents. 27 were riding motorcycles. Seven involved ATVs, according to the Montana Department of Highway website. 74 deaths were attributed to improper restraints and 88 were impaired driving. That’s 52% of the fatalities on Montana highways so far this year have been by impaired driving. Alcohol, marijuana, opioids, anything that alters...
Election 2022: Meet HD-13 candidate Paul Fielder
House District 13 Name: Paul C. Fielder Party: Republican Age: 72 Family: Married to Jennifer Fielder, have a son and daughter and five grandchildren Occupation: Retired wildlife biologist of 31 years and present Representative in the Montana Legislature Community involvement: Chairman of Sanders County Republican Central Committee 2015-present; member of Montana Republican Party Executive Board & Rules Committee; past Regional Director of Montana Trappers Association; past member of MFWP Region 1 Citizens Advisory Council. What are the top issues you would like to see addressed in the next legislative session? The Legislature needs to give most of the present Montana budget surplus ($1.8 billion dollars) back to the...
Montana’s proposed digital privacy amendment, explained
As Montana voters head to the polls this fall, they’ll have the chance to amend the state Constitution to add language explicitly requiring law enforcement to obtain a search warrant before accessing a person’s private electronic data. Constitutional Amendment 48, referred to voters by last year’s Legislature with bipartisan support, is the culmination of several years of efforts intended to boost digital privacy protections in the state. The initiative, one of two to go before voters this year, would amend Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to include “electronic data and communications” in the list of private property protected from unreasonable search...
Politically motivated investigations are nonsense
I was honored to serve as Secretary of the Interior. Indian trust lands, public lands, wildlife management, water, and federal energy, all fall within Interior. I was given the chance to make a difference in Montana and I was excited for the challenge. But in the 24 hours between my bipartisan confirmation (earning the support of Jon Tester plus seven other Democrats) and the time I sat down at my desk, I received four lawsuits and an investigation. I had no idea the corrupt system I was up against. I encountered a department controlled by bureaucrats who answered to no one,...
