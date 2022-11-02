Read full article on original website
Spotlight on the arts: Hayley Fausett
“Spotlight on the Arts” by The Paradise Center honors and encourages students in the arts by highlighting their talent and acknowledging the support they receive through their schools and teachers. Becoming an artist is usually a process, starting with an interest, encouragement by friends and family, lots of trial and error, and some inspirational “spark.” A spark can be seeing artwork that is interesting, seeing something that strikes a chord, or doing something that results in a belief that you have talent. Hayley Fausett, a 10-year-old 4th grader at Thompson Falls Elementary, says she has been an artist half of her life....
Sanders County residents dig into their family roots
Sanders County residences came together Saturday to learn about the locally available resources on how to research their family roots. The classes took place Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Plains Family History Center, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Attendees were introduced to the many family research websites that are free to use at the local center such as Ancestory.com and FamilySearch.org, and fold3.com for military records. Family history consultant Kathy Bowen was on hand to give a basic overview of the available websites and their functions. Another consultant, Sandy Baker, gave more hands-on instructions with the...
Noxon bridge assessed for repairs
Bridges are divided into three parts. The deck, which is the part driven on. A super-structure, which holds the deck up, and then a sub-structure which takes the load from the super-structure and transfers it into the ground which is the foundation. The Montana Department of Transportation Bridge Bureau is tasked with keeping Montana’s bridges safe, resilient, economical, and reliable. The Bridge Bureau has two sections: Bridge Management and Bridge Design. The Bridge Management section inspects and maintains over 5,000 bridges throughout the state and guides maintenance for local agencies and jurisdictions. The Bridge Management section is responsible for conducting all...
Cancer Network of Sanders County holds annual fundraiser
Saturday night brought together donors, sponsors, volunteers and the public. It was an exciting time at the annual Cancer Network of Sanders County benefit auction at the Sanders County Fair pavilion. Music, dancing and bidding wars brought together all that attended to help the Cancer Network of Sanders County continue helping those suffering from the disease. The Cancer Network was first organized in 2001 by supporting breast cancer patients. Currently they give $900 per year to residents of Sanders County who suffer from all types of cancer. To date, the organization as help residents with over $854,000 being gifted. This year’s fundraiser...
Absentee voting begins for 2022 midterms
Absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election are set to arrive in area mailboxes this week, and voters will be asked to consider a full slate of statewide and local candidates, as well as four ballot issues. In local races, voters will decide on two Sanders County commissioner seats. Mahlon Lee and John Holland are vying for the commission’s district 2 seat, while Dan Rowan and Adam Bache are in the race for district 1. The commission race is considered nonpartisan. Sanders County voters will also be asked to choose a new sheriff. That nonpartisan race pits Roy Scott against Shawn...
Local candidates make election pitch at forum
Sanders County candidates for the offices of Justice of the Peace, County Commissioner District 1 and 2, and Clerk and Recorder/Treasurer/Superintendent of Schools came together at the Rex theater Thursday evening for a question-and-answer forum. Each candidate was given 2 minutes for an introduction, and 2 minutes to answer questions from the moderator Annie Wooden, and 2 minutes for a rebuttal. Judge Doug Dryden and Carl Marquardt had the first opportunity to speak about their qualifications for the position of Justice of the Peace. Dryden spoke about his extensive law enforcement experience and training. Marquardt spoke about his military experience and...
Plains Council OKs $530k bid to remove wastewater sludge
The Plains Council on Oct. 3 discussed bids to remove and dispose of wastewater sludge from the old treatment plant. The bid to remove the material came in at $530,000. Councilman Joe Banham, questioned the high cost of the bid. Sheri Johnson, a consultant on the project, said via a video conference call, that samples from the estimated 13.4 million gallons of sludge needed to be tested before a final type of disposal method could be chosen. The sludge may need to be treated before it could be used as fertilizer on fields or crops. Johnson said that the bid would have...
