ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Regis, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Westbound I-90 blocked near Idaho state line

MISSOULA, Mont. — Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near the Idaho state line due to multiple semis blocking lanes near mile marker 2. There's trouble in the eastbound lanes as well -- MDT's map shows a disabled semi is partially blocking traffic 4 miles east of the Idaho state line.
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

3 Montana Passes You Need to Know For Winter Driving

Driving in Montana is usually a joy, but during the winter, road conditions can be treacherous and travel becomes stressful. The weather is cooling down, and winter is fast approaching. One thing that I, for one, am not looking forward to is driving through certain particularly tricky mountain passes across the state.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Crash blocks Eastside Highway in Hamilton

MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is blocking Eastside Highway near Fairgrounds Road in Hamilton. Traffic on Fairgrounds Road is being diverted and not allowed to turn onto Eastside Highway. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. No word yet on the number of vehicles involved or whether there were...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather whips western Montana

Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day declared for tomorrow; gusty winds & snow to impact western Montana

*WEATHER ALERT DAY: High Wind Warnings have been issued for ALL of NBC Montana! Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This is especially the case in wind-prone locations and in the higher terrain! Additionally, when winds combine with heavy snow showers (especially over passes/terrain) visibility will be reduced to near zero at times.*
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Power outages impacting more than 4,000 customers in Flathead, Mission valleys

Power outages are impacting more than 4,000 costumers in the Flathead and Mission valleys Wednesday morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative posted the following to Facebook:. "Crews are currently working to restore power to approximately 4000+ members in the valley who have lost service as a result of heavy snow and downed trees. For the most up to date information about this outage, or to sign up for text alerts as soon as additional information becomes available, please visit our outage map at https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."
KALISPELL, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls

10/19/22 Animal Complaint, Tami Drive, Superior, Dispatch took information on a bear sighting. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 52, Deputy issued warning for a headlight that was out. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 49, Deputy issued warning for traveling in the left lane. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 19, Transferred call to MDOT. Controlled Burn, Johnson Creek, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn. Juvenile Crime, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy responded. Missing Dog, 3rd Avenue, Superior, Dispatch took information about a missing dog, call back from reporting party advised dog has been located. Animal Complaint, River Bend Road, Superior, Deputy responded...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
930 AM KMPT

Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Gusty winds across southwest Montana; accumulating snow overnight & tomorrow

HIGH WIND WARNING until 9AM Wednesday for Madison River Valley, Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. South winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Isolated power outages possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
MONTANA STATE
Government Technology

3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses

(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
BIGFORK, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Love Coffee? These Are Montana’s Best Franchises

If there is one lifeline for the Montanans, it has to be a good cup of coffee. No matter what time of day or season, people here love their coffee. The people of the Gallatin Valley love coffee; so much so that you can find coffee just about anywhere in the area. Whether you're looking for a place to sit down or somewhere to grab and go, there are plenty of fantastic places to choose from.
MONTANA STATE
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Fall Mack Days: Anglers weather rain during week six

Lots of rain fell during the sixth weekend of 2022 Fall Mack Days. Some rain fell straight from the sky and some hit anglers horizontally due to lake winds making for some cold, wet, rough fishing. The rain disappeared Sunday and cooler temperatures set in. The fall fishing event, sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, lasts until Nov. 13. Anglers may enter at any time until the last day of the event, which offers up to $200,000 in cash and prizes. Mac Days is a management tool aimed at recovering native bull trout and westslope cutthroat populations in Flathead...
KALISPELL, MT
Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Valley Press - Mineral Independent

Mineral County, MT
205
Followers
575
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

 https://vp-mi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy