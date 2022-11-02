Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Westbound I-90 blocked near Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near the Idaho state line due to multiple semis blocking lanes near mile marker 2. There's trouble in the eastbound lanes as well -- MDT's map shows a disabled semi is partially blocking traffic 4 miles east of the Idaho state line.
3 Montana Passes You Need to Know For Winter Driving
Driving in Montana is usually a joy, but during the winter, road conditions can be treacherous and travel becomes stressful. The weather is cooling down, and winter is fast approaching. One thing that I, for one, am not looking forward to is driving through certain particularly tricky mountain passes across the state.
NBCMontana
Crash blocks Eastside Highway in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is blocking Eastside Highway near Fairgrounds Road in Hamilton. Traffic on Fairgrounds Road is being diverted and not allowed to turn onto Eastside Highway. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. No word yet on the number of vehicles involved or whether there were...
NBCMontana
Slideoffs, hazardous road conditions reported on U.S. 93 near Polson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a spun out semi is causing partial blockage of U.S. 93 at mile marker 64, near Polson. Viewers have also sent in video of multiple slideoffs on Polson Hill.
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
Soggy Leaves? Missoula Leaf Cleanup Won’t Start Until Next Week
2022 is turning into a year when the weather isn't cooperating with the plan to clean up leaves in the City of Missoula. The city had already made a decision to postpone leaf collection by one week, and now it appears that means the start will coincide with the first real week of winter weather.
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day declared for tomorrow; gusty winds & snow to impact western Montana
*WEATHER ALERT DAY: High Wind Warnings have been issued for ALL of NBC Montana! Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This is especially the case in wind-prone locations and in the higher terrain! Additionally, when winds combine with heavy snow showers (especially over passes/terrain) visibility will be reduced to near zero at times.*
Cold and Windy Weekend Forecast Including Grizzly Football Game
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - This relatively balmy fall weather will transition into more of a winter pattern this weekend, as rain, snow, and strong winds will invade western Montana. KGVO News spoke with Meteorologist Trent Smith with the National Weather Service in Missoula about the system headed our way.
montanarightnow.com
Power outages impacting more than 4,000 customers in Flathead, Mission valleys
Power outages are impacting more than 4,000 costumers in the Flathead and Mission valleys Wednesday morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative posted the following to Facebook:. "Crews are currently working to restore power to approximately 4000+ members in the valley who have lost service as a result of heavy snow and downed trees. For the most up to date information about this outage, or to sign up for text alerts as soon as additional information becomes available, please visit our outage map at https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."
Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 4, 2022
Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 2,400 members were without power on Friday afternoon.
Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls
10/19/22 Animal Complaint, Tami Drive, Superior, Dispatch took information on a bear sighting. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 52, Deputy issued warning for a headlight that was out. Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 49, Deputy issued warning for traveling in the left lane. Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 19, Transferred call to MDOT. Controlled Burn, Johnson Creek, Dispatch took information about a controlled burn. Juvenile Crime, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy responded. Missing Dog, 3rd Avenue, Superior, Dispatch took information about a missing dog, call back from reporting party advised dog has been located. Animal Complaint, River Bend Road, Superior, Deputy responded...
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
NBCMontana
Gusty winds across southwest Montana; accumulating snow overnight & tomorrow
HIGH WIND WARNING until 9AM Wednesday for Madison River Valley, Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. South winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Isolated power outages possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Missoula outdoor homeless camp to remain closed
The Missoula City Council voted to set aside a minority push to secure more funding to keep an outdoor homeless camp open through the winter.
Government Technology
3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses
(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
Rescue and rehabilitation at Montana Raptor Conservation Center
The Montana Raptor Conservation Center not only rehabilitates raptors, but sometimes provides a forever home and educates people on what they should do if they seen an injured raptor.
Love Coffee? These Are Montana’s Best Franchises
If there is one lifeline for the Montanans, it has to be a good cup of coffee. No matter what time of day or season, people here love their coffee. The people of the Gallatin Valley love coffee; so much so that you can find coffee just about anywhere in the area. Whether you're looking for a place to sit down or somewhere to grab and go, there are plenty of fantastic places to choose from.
Chick-fil-A announces opening date in Missoula
Chick-fil-A has announced its Missoula restaurant located at 2800 North Reserve Street will officially open on Nov. 10.
Fall Mack Days: Anglers weather rain during week six
Lots of rain fell during the sixth weekend of 2022 Fall Mack Days. Some rain fell straight from the sky and some hit anglers horizontally due to lake winds making for some cold, wet, rough fishing. The rain disappeared Sunday and cooler temperatures set in. The fall fishing event, sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, lasts until Nov. 13. Anglers may enter at any time until the last day of the event, which offers up to $200,000 in cash and prizes. Mac Days is a management tool aimed at recovering native bull trout and westslope cutthroat populations in Flathead...
