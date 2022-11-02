Read full article on original website
Related
Above average hunter success for west-central Montana’s opener
After the first two weekends of big game season, west-central Montana hunter check stations are reporting elk and deer harvest totals that are up from last season and the five-year average. The number of hunter trips through the Darby, Bonner, Anaconda and Fish Creek check stations totaled 3,728 for the first two weekends of the season, right on track with last season at this point, but those hunters checked 149 elk collectively, compared to 92 at this point in 2021. Hunters checked 40 mule deer during the first two weekends of the season, compared to 30 last year, and 148...
Election 2022: Meet HD-13 candidate Paul Fielder
House District 13 Name: Paul C. Fielder Party: Republican Age: 72 Family: Married to Jennifer Fielder, have a son and daughter and five grandchildren Occupation: Retired wildlife biologist of 31 years and present Representative in the Montana Legislature Community involvement: Chairman of Sanders County Republican Central Committee 2015-present; member of Montana Republican Party Executive Board & Rules Committee; past Regional Director of Montana Trappers Association; past member of MFWP Region 1 Citizens Advisory Council. What are the top issues you would like to see addressed in the next legislative session? The Legislature needs to give most of the present Montana budget surplus ($1.8 billion dollars) back to the...
Montana’s proposed digital privacy amendment, explained
As Montana voters head to the polls this fall, they’ll have the chance to amend the state Constitution to add language explicitly requiring law enforcement to obtain a search warrant before accessing a person’s private electronic data. Constitutional Amendment 48, referred to voters by last year’s Legislature with bipartisan support, is the culmination of several years of efforts intended to boost digital privacy protections in the state. The initiative, one of two to go before voters this year, would amend Article II, Section 11 of the Montana Constitution to include “electronic data and communications” in the list of private property protected from unreasonable search...
St. Regis hosts fall festival
On the evening of Saturday October 29, Tiger Street in St. Regis was marvelously transformed into the first of its kind, Fall Festival. From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. the road was closed to traffic, so that little ones dressed up as princesses, ninjas, witches, and skeletons could safely stroll along the street lined with carnival games and trunk or treating. Sergeant Ryan Funke, and Deputy David Kunzelman with the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office helped block the roadway and handed out candy on one end of the street while the St. Regis Fire Department provided a barricade with their big red...
I-90 road work wraps up for season
Say goodbye to the orange cones, candles and barrels on I-90 on both sides of St. Regis, at least until next year. The Montana Department of Transportation reports the construction is nearly complete, but not quite. The department and their contracting partner, ACME Construction, are packing up for the year as the final pavement markings will be the last step in the project. However, this work is highly weather dependent, and the consistent rainy weather has stopped construction for the remainder of 2022. ACME Construction will return in 2023 when the weather allows to paint the permanent pavement markings. Painting...
Fall Mack Days: Anglers weather rain during week six
Lots of rain fell during the sixth weekend of 2022 Fall Mack Days. Some rain fell straight from the sky and some hit anglers horizontally due to lake winds making for some cold, wet, rough fishing. The rain disappeared Sunday and cooler temperatures set in. The fall fishing event, sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, lasts until Nov. 13. Anglers may enter at any time until the last day of the event, which offers up to $200,000 in cash and prizes. Mac Days is a management tool aimed at recovering native bull trout and westslope cutthroat populations in Flathead...
DUI Task Force works to stop impaired driving
As of Oct. 11, there have been 169 highway fatalities in Montana compared to 185 at the same time last year. That’s a good thing and to be noted for whatever has caused the dip in numbers or the combination of modifications and behaviors. 121 were killed in vehicle accidents. 27 were riding motorcycles. Seven involved ATVs, according to the Montana Department of Highway website. 74 deaths were attributed to improper restraints and 88 were impaired driving. That’s 52% of the fatalities on Montana highways so far this year have been by impaired driving. Alcohol, marijuana, opioids, anything that alters...
Politically motivated investigations are nonsense
I was honored to serve as Secretary of the Interior. Indian trust lands, public lands, wildlife management, water, and federal energy, all fall within Interior. I was given the chance to make a difference in Montana and I was excited for the challenge. But in the 24 hours between my bipartisan confirmation (earning the support of Jon Tester plus seven other Democrats) and the time I sat down at my desk, I received four lawsuits and an investigation. I had no idea the corrupt system I was up against. I encountered a department controlled by bureaucrats who answered to no one,...
U.S. sued for pollution from retardant drops on wildfires
An environmental group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against U.S. Forest Service officials that alleges they polluted waterways during their campaigns against wildfires by inadvertently dropping large volumes of chemical flame retardant into streams. Government data released earlier this year found aircraft operated or contracted by the Forest Service dropped more than 760,000 gallons (3.5 million liters) of fire retardant directly onto streams and other waterways between 2012 and 2019. The main ingredients in fire retardant are inorganic fertilizers and salts that can be harmful to some fish, frogs, crustaceans and other aquatic species. The lawsuit alleges the continued use of retardant from aircraft...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
205
Followers
575
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 1