ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
agupdate.com

Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana

The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
discoveringmontana.com

12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT

Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Ronan passes animal ordinance

The City of Ronan recently passed Animal Ordinance 2022-05 in response to what Mayor Chris Adler describes as “our loose and vicious dog problem within the city limits.” The ordinance is designed to ensure the safety of citizens, define the rights of animal owners and provide a clear outline to law enforcement and court officials on how to handle dog complaints. The city is also working with Lake County, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Mission Valley Animal Shelter and other local governments “towards a single agreement that we all recognize valley-wide,” Adler says. A copy of the animal ordinance may be obtained from Ronan City Hall. Adler urges people to contact their local officials with input or concerns.
RONAN, MT
Lake County Leader

Gregory Earle Mason

Gregory Earle Mason, 71, of Polson, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Greg was born on July 12, 1951, to Mary Mason in Washington, D.C. After graduating from Santa Clara High School in California he went on to Ventura County College where he obtained an Associate’s Degree and then went on to study business at San Diego State University. While there he enjoyed a successful football career for the SDSU Aztecs and went on to play for the Southern California Suns in the World Football League in 1974 and 1975. After his football career Greg started a lasting career for the...
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

6 arrested in Missoula Co. for exploitation, enticement of children

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says six people are in custody accused of exploitation and enticement of children. The arrests are the culmination of an operation by the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which started Wednesday and wrapped up late Thursday. “Protecting...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?

Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula aging services giving out 'life changing' tablets with more on the way

MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, Missoula Aging Services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives. Through the lifelong connections program, Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Westbound I-90 blocked near Idaho state line

MISSOULA, Mont. — Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near the Idaho state line due to multiple semis blocking lanes near mile marker 2. There's trouble in the eastbound lanes as well -- MDT's map shows a disabled semi is partially blocking traffic 4 miles east of the Idaho state line.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 852 Cases, Three New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,587,274 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,566 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 222,434 doses have been administered and 77,096 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather whips western Montana

Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
MONTANA STATE
Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

Lake County, MT
374
Followers
575
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.

 https://leaderadvertiser.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy