Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
agupdate.com
Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana
The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
Missoula outdoor homeless camp to remain closed
The Missoula City Council voted to set aside a minority push to secure more funding to keep an outdoor homeless camp open through the winter.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
discoveringmontana.com
12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT
Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
montanarightnow.com
Operation in Missoula leads to arrest of individuals suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several people suspected in the exploitation and enticement of children were arrested in an operation in Missoula. The operation began on Wednesday and six people were arrested Thursday evening. According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is...
Ronan passes animal ordinance
The City of Ronan recently passed Animal Ordinance 2022-05 in response to what Mayor Chris Adler describes as “our loose and vicious dog problem within the city limits.” The ordinance is designed to ensure the safety of citizens, define the rights of animal owners and provide a clear outline to law enforcement and court officials on how to handle dog complaints. The city is also working with Lake County, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Mission Valley Animal Shelter and other local governments “towards a single agreement that we all recognize valley-wide,” Adler says. A copy of the animal ordinance may be obtained from Ronan City Hall. Adler urges people to contact their local officials with input or concerns.
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Gregory Earle Mason
Gregory Earle Mason, 71, of Polson, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Greg was born on July 12, 1951, to Mary Mason in Washington, D.C. After graduating from Santa Clara High School in California he went on to Ventura County College where he obtained an Associate’s Degree and then went on to study business at San Diego State University. While there he enjoyed a successful football career for the SDSU Aztecs and went on to play for the Southern California Suns in the World Football League in 1974 and 1975. After his football career Greg started a lasting career for the...
NBCMontana
6 arrested in Missoula Co. for exploitation, enticement of children
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says six people are in custody accused of exploitation and enticement of children. The arrests are the culmination of an operation by the Montana FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which started Wednesday and wrapped up late Thursday. “Protecting...
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
Missoula’s median home price remains stable, even with changing market
Homes are still more expensive than they were a year ago. But the Missoula Organization REALTORS® reports competition for homes has cooled as the market is impacted by inflation and higher interest rates. The new 3rd quarter report shows little change in the median price for a Missoula home,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula aging services giving out 'life changing' tablets with more on the way
MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, Missoula Aging Services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives. Through the lifelong connections program, Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey...
NBCMontana
Westbound I-90 blocked near Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near the Idaho state line due to multiple semis blocking lanes near mile marker 2. There's trouble in the eastbound lanes as well -- MDT's map shows a disabled semi is partially blocking traffic 4 miles east of the Idaho state line.
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 852 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,587,274 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,566 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 222,434 doses have been administered and 77,096 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
Rescue and rehabilitation at Montana Raptor Conservation Center
The Montana Raptor Conservation Center not only rehabilitates raptors, but sometimes provides a forever home and educates people on what they should do if they seen an injured raptor.
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
Lake County Leader
Lake County, MT
374
Followers
575
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.https://leaderadvertiser.com/
Comments / 0