Gartner, Sony, Uber And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 100 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

Abiomed, Inc. ABMD shares surged 49.9% to settle at $377.82 on Tuesday after Johnson & Johnson announced it will acquire the company. Also, the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results.

Harsco Corporation HSC climbed 22.5% to close at $6.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised FY22 adjusted EPS guidance.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. HRMY rose 14% to settle at $59.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT jumped 13.4% to settle at $15.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Carvana Co. CVNA gained 12.9% to close at $15.28 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and announced a $20 price target.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB shares jumped 12.3% to close at $25.02. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher amid unconfirmed rumors suggesting a committee was exploring ways to ease China's 'Zero COVID' policy. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said he was unaware of a committee.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ELP gained 12.2% to settle at $7.93.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA climbed 12.1% to close at $12.80 after the company posted a profit for the third quarter.

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER rose 12% to close at $29.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and Q3 monthly active platform consumers of 124 million, up 14% year over year.

Kanzhun Limited BZ jumped 11.7% to close at $12.21. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher amid unconfirmed rumors suggesting a committee was exploring ways to ease China's 'Zero COVID' policy. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said he was unaware of a committee.

H World Group Limited HTHT shares climbed 10.8% to close at $30.00.

Weibo Corporation WB gained 10.1% to settle at $12.46.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX surged 9.8% to settle at $394.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Sony Group Corporation SONY rose 9.7% to close at $74.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Rumble Inc. RUM gained 9.5% to close at $13.30.

Hologic, Inc. HOLX rose 9.3% to close at $74.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Autohome Inc. ATHM jumped 9% to settle at $28.46.

Rambus Inc. RMBS surged 8.8% to close at $32.83 following Q3 results.

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM shares gained 8.4% to settle at $24.54 amid unconfirmed rumors suggesting a committee was exploring ways to ease China's 'Zero COVID' policy. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said he was unaware of a committee.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC gained 8.4% to close at $52.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Gartner, Inc. IT jumped 7.6% to close at $325.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Blucora, Inc. BCOR gained 6.1% to close at $23.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and announced it sold TaxAct for $720 million in cash.

iQIYI, Inc. IQ rose 5.5% to close at $2.13. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher amid unconfirmed rumors suggesting a committee was exploring ways to ease China's 'Zero COVID' policy. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said he was unaware of a committee.

Lyft, Inc. LYFT gained 3.5% to close at $15.15 in sympathy with Uber, which reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and Q3 monthly active platform consumers of 124 million, up 14% year over year.

