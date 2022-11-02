Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.

