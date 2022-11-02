On April 30th, The Flathead Valley lost a valued and special member of our community. Kimberly Hebert died tragically and was taken too early from her family and loved ones. Kimberly had been a part of our community for over 30 years and had dedicated much of that to helping others and donating her time to local causes. Over her 30-plus years, she has taught many of our children how to ski when teaching lessons on the Whitefish Ski hill back (when it was known as “Big Mountain”). She also volunteered to coach the youth soccer teams when coaches were...

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO