Read full article on original website
Related
Thoughts on PSC
I’m running for Public Service Commissioner, District 5 and have shared my opinion about dysfunction at the PSC on more than one occasion. This time, however, I write to share my concerns about recent actions taken by my opponent in this race. My concerns stem from two emails sent by Ann Bukacek in August and September to Montana politicians including the Governor, legislators, and legislative candidates. Her emails are clearly intended to promote certain power generation sources over others. I doubt the content was taken very seriously. She is not an expert on the topic and her ‘research’ – as...
PSC candidate Repke has ties to Columbia Falls
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Public Service candidate John Repke has ties to Columbia Falls. He was the former Chief Financial Officer of SmartLam, the specialty wood manufacturer. Repke, a Democrat, has a master’s of business administration and has also worked in the oil industry, the waste management industry and also has taught business classes through the continuing education program at FVCC, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Economic Development, and Lake County Community Development Corporation. “It’s time for me to give back,” Repke said in a recent interview. He said he’s concerned about the PSC and previous scandals surrounding the commission. He said the PSC needs...
Wick, school board, receive top honors
Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls School District 6 board of trustees and superintendent Dave Wick were recently recognized by their peers. The School Administrators of Montana earlier this month recognized the Columbia Falls School board as its 2022 school board of the year. The board was nominated by Wick for the award. Wick and the association noted the current board members, as well as their predecessors, “have consistently and doggedly pursued excellence in providing education for the students of Columbia Falls. In the more than 25 years Mr. Wick has worked with the Board, he has seen them follow their vision of ‘creating...
Government Technology
3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses
(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
Flathead Beacon
The ‘Poster Child’ for Development Approval
In August of 2021, the Kalispell City Council approved 400 units of housing near the Foys Lake interchange on a failed development property. In March of 2022, the council approved 600 housing units in between Two Mile Drive and Three Mile Drive. Two years earlier, it greenlit 144 apartment units on Meridian Court, which were recently constructed on the city’s west side.
From a barn in Creston to a major employer in the Flathead, Nomad celebrates 20 years
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Columbia Falls firm Nomad GCS saw its 20th anniversary this year. The company started in a family barn near Creston, as friends and partners Shane Ackerly, Clay Binford, Seth Schmautz and brother Will Schmautz decided to make a mobile command center for agencies like the Forest Service, which needed to be able to access the Internet and communicate remotely while fighting forest fires. The first trailer, which took the team thousands of hours to build, did the job. It also doubled as an Internet hub for tourists in the summer of 2003. The partners set up the trailer...
Child a sign from Grandma
On April 30th, The Flathead Valley lost a valued and special member of our community. Kimberly Hebert died tragically and was taken too early from her family and loved ones. Kimberly had been a part of our community for over 30 years and had dedicated much of that to helping others and donating her time to local causes. Over her 30-plus years, she has taught many of our children how to ski when teaching lessons on the Whitefish Ski hill back (when it was known as “Big Mountain”). She also volunteered to coach the youth soccer teams when coaches were...
Flathead Beacon
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 3, 2022
Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 14,000 members were without power on Thursday afternoon.
q13fox.com
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana hunter who shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf on a hunting trip, and then boasted about the kill on social media, has been cited for animal cruelty, officials said. Amber Rose Barnes, 36, of Martin City, was cited with animal cruelty –...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Underrated Towns in Montana
Have you ever been to Montana? If not, it's time to add it to your bucket list. Montana is a beautiful state known for its stunning natural beauty, outdoor activities, and rugged Western charm. Montana state is the fourth largest in the US, and there is a lot to see...
NBCMontana
More than 8K residents without power in Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
Crawford makes bail in Martin City case
The man accused of shooting two people in Martin City over the summer — leaving one dead — was released from county jail Oct. 31 after posting a $750,000 bond. Del Orrin Crawford, 40, of Kila faces deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and tampering charges in Flathead County District Court following the Aug. 27 shooting. Witnesses told investigators that the deadly confrontation arose out of a dispute concerning a golf cart, according to court documents. Prior to his release, Crawford and his attorney, Daniel Wood, appeared with Deputy County Attorney Stacy Boman before Judge Dan Wilson. Wood told the court that Crawford...
Emergency shelter opens in Kalispell for residents impacted by winter storm
Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an Emergency Shelter for residents affected by the extended power outage caused by Wednesday's winter storm.
UM resident doctors to learn the ropes here
Hungry Horse News A University of Montana-based program has expanded its residency physician medical services to include Greater Valley Health Center’s location in Hungry Horse. UM’s Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana is able to expand its continuity clinic experiences to more rural and underserved populations thanks to a federally funded grant through the Health Resources Services Administration. The UM residency program is one of 20 organizations nationally to receive this grant, with the goal of increasing rural training and exposure for resident physicians specializing in family medicine and primary care. Three resident physicians will share patient duties at the Hungry Horse clinic this...
NBCMontana
Slideoffs, hazardous road conditions reported on U.S. 93 near Polson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a spun out semi is causing partial blockage of U.S. 93 at mile marker 64, near Polson. Viewers have also sent in video of multiple slideoffs on Polson Hill.
Flathead Beacon
Emergency Shelter Opens in Kalispell, Over 2,000 Homes Remain Without Power
The Flathead County Office of Emergency Services in partnership with the American Red Cross on Thursday evening opened an emergency shelter for those affected by continuing weather-related power outages across the Flathead Valley. The shelter is located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds (2635 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell) in the 4-H building and is continuing to take in families and individuals who are without power.
Fairfield Sun Times
Snowy, scattered wet road conditions impacting roads in Flathead Valley
KALISPELL, Mont. - Snow is impacting road conditions in the Flathead Valley Wednesday morning. According to the Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, road conditions are snow and ice on Highway 93 from Junction Montana 28-Elmo to Junction Montana 82 East-Somers. Continuing on Highway 93 from Junction Montana...
Hungry Horse News
Columbia Falls, MT
371
Followers
633
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.https://hungryhorsenews.com/
Comments / 0