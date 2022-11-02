ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Upcoming Fixtures Key For Edouard Mendy's Future

By Stephen Smith
 3 days ago

Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy could be playing for his future at the club in the coming weeks.

Following the appointment of Graham Potter, Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has found himself rooted to the bench, watching Kepa Arrizabalaga start every match. Following an injury to the Spaniard, Mendy now has an opportunity to reclaim the number 1.

In the buildup to Chelsea's final UCL group stage match against Dinamo Zagreb, Matt Law touched on just how important this lifeline might be for the Senegalese keeper.

In Graham Potter's system, he needs a keeper that is assured with the ball at his feet and capable of distributing it effectively. Potter has seemingly decided Kepa is more adept at this than Mendy, signified in his continual usage of Kepa.

Mendy's contract renewal has been a topic of discussion and he now has a chance to display his value to Potter in a bid for a wage increase. He is making around £50,000 a week currently, which is half of what Kepa makes and has been an issue in contract discussions.

It is unclear if either of these two keepers will have a role in Potter's long-term plans but now is a golden opportunity for Mendy to work his way into them.

