Big Mouth Dares to Call Mel Gibson What He Is: A Racist and an Antisemite
The first great joke of Big Mouth Season 6 comes just six minutes into the first episode. After returning to school from a snowy winter break, Missy (voiced by Ayo Edebiri) spies a cute boy across the parking lot, but because he’s an extra — as Jessi (Jessi Klein) explains, one of the many students who “just kind of stand there and, like, blink occasionally” — she knows nothing about him.
Elvis Introduced The Beatles to ‘Amazing’ New Technology That Had Nothing to Do With Music
While The Beatles were thrilled to meet their rock hero, Elvis Presley, he had a new technology that amazed them even more
Stanley Tucci Broke Through in a Legal Drama Ahead of Its Time
Stanley Tucci is back on TV this month with the Netflix/BBC co-production Inside Man. Tucci plays a convicted murderer on death row who's trying to use his criminal expertise to help solve other murders. It's the kind of role you cast a Stanley Tucci for — one that requires the kind of dexterity to play appealing yet repulsive, shrewd but secretive, villainous but with a glint in his eye.
Hein’s Picks: Rescued by Netflix, Manifest Returns to a Changed World
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Toni Tennille Shares Her Last Moments With The Late Daryl Dragon
In recent years, Toni Tennille has stayed out of the spotlight and lived a quiet life in Arizona. Now, she has decided to say yes to a new opportunity to lead the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center production of Hello, Dolly! She’s talking about the show and her late ex-husband and music partner Daryl Dragon.
God Forbid Tells on the Falwells, Then Tells On Itself
For 90 minutes, Hulu’s documentary God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty offers a textured account of the sexual and fiscal impropriety that brought down evangelical leader Jerry Falwell, Jr. and his wife Becki, while also demonstrating how their venality shaped American politics. However, the film’s running time is 100 minutes long, and in that last stretch, it mutates into the very thing it wants to resist.
God Forbid Exposes the Falwell Scandal, Below Deck Adventure Sets Sail on Bravo
The shocking sex scandal that brought down Evangelical leader Jerry Fallwell Jr. takes center stage today in Hulu documentary God Forbid, which features an in-depth interview with the Miami pool attendant who found himself at the center of the controversy, Giancarlo Granda. Plus, the Bravo franchise levels up with Below...
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Goodness, Gracious! Outrageous rocker Jerry Lee Lewis continues shakin’ the world, even unto death. Legendary musician dies at 87
The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Furman said Lewis died Friday morning at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ‘n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis’ infamous private life included a marriage to his 12- or 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.
Men's Health
Netflix’s Killer Sally Tells The True Story of a Famous Bodybuilding Killing
Killer Sally is the latest sneaky show in Netflix’s ongoing rollout of true crime sensations. And the incident at its core may be unknown even to many true crime heads. The three-episode docuseries focuses on bodybuilding’s most famous killing: the story of two ex-Marines and bodybuilding champions who married, Ray and Sally McNeil, and the violence that erupted on Valentine’s Day 1995, leaving Ray dead.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Rock and Roll Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Still Alive Despite Reports He Was Dead at Age 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, his rep confirms to Closer, despite reports that the “Great Balls of Fire” icon died in Memphis on Wednesday, October 26, at the age of 87. Jerry Lee was part of rock’s birth with his 1957 debut single,...
George Harrison Didn’t Want to Die as the ‘Record Producer,’ ‘Lead Guitarist,’ or Even a Beatle: ‘I’m Unlimited’
George Harrison didn't want people to remember him as the 'record producer,' 'lead guitarist,' or a Beatle. He thought he was 'unlimited.'
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Prepare to Say Goodbye in the Trailer for Dead to Me's Final Season
Dead to Me will soon be laid to rest. In the trailer for the final season of the Netflix original series, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are forced to face the music when the body of Steve (James Marsden) is finally discovered. When we last saw our leading ladies, they were the victims of a hit and run perpetrated by none other than Steve's twin brother Ben (also James Marsden), but the trailer reveals that the duo is alive and well following their accident, if a little worse for wear.
Star Trek Takes Center Stage on Paramount+ and Storm Chasers Hit Netflix
Paramount+ continues to go where no man (or streamer) has gone before with a double dose of Star Trek content. Today, adult animated spinoff Lower Decks wraps Season 3, just as its kid-friendly counterpart Prodigy returns for the second half of its debut outing. Plus, storm chasers relive their near-death...
The Survivor 43 Merge Takes Out a Major Player
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. If you're looking for some preamble about what the Survivor merge episode means to the game, you're highly encouraged to check out this roundup of nine former Survivor players talking about how they navigated their merge episodes, what it meant to make it to that stage of the game, and how they view the recent changes that have been made to the merge episode. The merge is almost always a huge deal, and for Season 43, that could not be understated. With the three original tribes entering into the merge near equal in number — four Vesi, four Coco, five Baka — this was always going to be a huge turning point in the game. It also turned out to be the end of the road for one of the major characters from the pre-merge stage, as Elie saw her torch snuffed after a post-merge scramble and a 7-2-1-1 vote at Tribal Council.
The Good Doctor Star Antonia Thomas to Lead Apple TV+ Rom-Com Series
Antonia Thomas, known for roles on The Good Doctor and Lovesick, will lead British comedy series Still Up at Apple TV+. Thomas will star opposite Red Oaks breakout Craig Roberts in the series, which comes from a producer of HBO hit I May Destroy You. Still Up follows Lisa (Thomas), a free-spirited illustrator dedicated to her young daughter, and Danny (Roberts), a socially anxious journalist. Both suffer from insomnia and spend long nights talking - despite never meeting.
Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Cast in Disney+ Wandavision Spin-Off Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While few details about his character are known, Locke is reportedly set to play the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spin-off. The Marvel/Disney+ series will see Hahn reprise her villainous WandaVision role Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford will also return as Dottie.
WATCH: The Fleishman Is in Trouble Trailer Brings the Best-Selling Novel to the Small Screen
Jesse Eisenberg finds himself in a pickle in the trailer for Fleishman Is in Trouble. The miniseries, based on Taffy Brodresser-Akner's best-selling novel of the same name, stars Eisenberg as the titular Toby Fleishman, a recently-divorced 40-something ready to jump back into the dating world. Just as his first summer of freedom is about to begin, however, his ex-wife Rachel (Claire Danes) vanishes, leaving him with their two young children and no inkling of when she'll return.
