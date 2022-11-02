Read full article on original website
Harvest Festivals and Craft Fairs 2022
The air is crisp, the leaves are falling, the holidays are approaching artisans and craft enthusiasts know what that means. It's craft fair and bazaar season! This list will be updated as we get more information. Have an event to add? Email us at info@iberkshires.com. Note that some craft fairs...
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
Springfield Sinai Temple celebrates 90 years of being part of families’ ‘tapestry of life’
SPRINGFIELD - Sinai Temple, which was founded in 1931 as the first reform congregation in Western Massachusetts, celebrated its 90th anniversary. “Looking Back, Looking Ahead” was the theme, and activities last weekend included a service that honored past clergy through music and testimonials, a social evening with Rabbi Bob Alper, a stand-up comedian, author and Vermont resident, and a time capsule created by youth to be opened in 10 years on the occasion of the temple’s centennial anniversary.
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
Inside look at Huck Finn Home ahead of Grand Opening
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Huck Finn Home Design & Style is a newly reimagined next generation store offering furniture, rugs, mattresses and accessories for every room in the house. Located in the same building that once housed Huck Finn’s Warehouse, the property has been converted into a multiple-space building called Slip 12 that will include […]
River otters seen in Watershops Pond in Springfield
A pair of river otters were seen in the Watershops Pond last week in Springfield.
Volunteers needed for Pittsfield Thanksgiving dinner
The Christian Center in Pittsfield is looking for volunteers to help with their annual Thanksgiving meal.
This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America
As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
School supplies, furniture up for auction in Easthampton
The now closed down Maple Street Elementary school in Easthampton is holding an auction for some of what remains in the building.
New Retail Store is Now Open For Business in the Berkshires
This weekend, if the forecast is any indication, we're going to luck out considering this is the first week of November and the temps may be in the 70s. That being said, it is definitely some good weather to maybe head to some of your favorite stores. There's a brand new retail spot that just opened on Friday, November 4th in the Berkshires.
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
westernmassnews.com
Pet owners struggle to book vet appointments as clinic requests surge
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post caught our attention. In it, a dog owner sharing concerns about the long waits to get their sick pet seen by a veterinarian, so Western Mass News decided to check back in with the veterinary emergency and specialty hospital for updates on their plans to add a location in West Springfield.
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
westernmassnews.com
Dakin caring for 9 dogs rescued from overcrowded breeder in midwest
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dogs rescued from overcrowded breeders in the Midwest will soon be up for adoption in western Massachusetts and the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has been caring for the pups. Inside one of the wards of Dakin, there are poodle mixes, mini-labradoodles, mini-Aussiedoodles, and shih tzus...
Honoring Heroes Team provides needed labor to improve veterans’ living conditions
SPRINGFIELD — The whine of two-cycle engines and scraping rakes overwhelmed the Cass and Franklin streets neighborhood Saturday as more than 40 volunteers from Home Depot stores across Western Massachusetts and the Leatherneck Motorcycle Club dived in to clean up and improve the exterior of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers veterans housing apartment complex at 40 Cass St.
Here’s the Highest Mountain in Massachusetts (4 photos)
One of the many aspects that people enjoy about Massachusetts and the Berkshires is our beautiful mountains and who can blame them? There are plenty of mountains in Massachusetts to explore as noted here. The mountains of Massachusetts are truly second to none. Wouldn't you agree?. I may have mentioned...
Winning $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler sold in Ware
The winning ticket was purchased at Ware’s Cumberland Farms. A store in Ware sold a record-breaking lottery ticket that yielded a hefty prize — $16.35 million. NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield claimed the jackpot in the “Megabucks Doubler” on a Quic Pic ticket that took place Sept. 10, according to a release from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Popular Hotel & Restaurant to Lay Off 78, Close Down in Saratoga
A popular tourist destination in Saratoga Springs will be closing its doors. Many Hudson Valley residents love to spend time in Saratoga. Known for the famed race course, mineral springs, great restaurants and shopping, Saratoga is a popular vacation destination for travelers from throughout the Mid-Hudson region. While tourism has...
