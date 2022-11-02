Airway frequency changing hands

Boise State Public Radio is taking over the airway frequency from Lewis-Clark State College’s former KLCZ station.

The transition occurred in October, according to an article from Boise State Public Radio. KLCZ switched to a webcast format at the beginning of 2022. The college listed that 88.9 FM was available to the State Board of Education to offer it to other institutions and Boise State responded, according to Tate Smith, LCSC’s director of first year experience.