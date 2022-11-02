Read full article on original website
uams.edu
UAMS College of Medicine Student Shines on “The Voice”
Nov. 4, 2022 | Nov. 4, 2022 | First-year medical student Andrew Igbokidi is on the path to a promising career. But whether that career will be medicine or music — or perhaps a combination of both — is yet to be determined. In early August, as the...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Freshman Academy, Magnolia High Honor Roll
The honor roll has been released for the Magnolia Freshman Academy and Magnolia High School for the first nine-week grading period of the 2022-2023 academic year. CLICK THE PDF to see the list.
magnoliareporter.com
UA Hope-Texarkana registering students for spring
Registration for spring classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now through January 10. The college will hold extended hours registration from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. January 5 and 6. Classes begin on Monday, January 9. UAHT offers over 50 certificates and degrees that prepare students for...
onespiritblog.com
Dr. Gregory Whorton Named 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professional
Dr. Gregory Whorton, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, was recognized as one of the best in his field in Arkansas. Dr. Whorton was named to the 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professionals list. The list is compiled of Arkansas business owners, marketers, real estate agents and others that make...
magnoliareporter.com
Hydro holds annual Health and Safety Day
Hydro of Magnolia celebrated its annual Health and Safety Day on Thursday, October 13. Hydro's employees participated in training sessions, a Free-Throw contest, and Pictionary. Hydro Magnolia was recognized for completing 3 years without a recordable injury as of October 21.
magnoliareporter.com
Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Wanderlust Styles LLC, Haley Rhodes, 1302 Apache St., Magnolia filed 10/24/22. Ouachita. Guardian Transport LLC, Jimmy C. Plyler, 365 Ouachita 93, Bearden filed 10/24/22.
onlyinark.com
The Road to Olde Crow General Store
My eating adventures across Arkansas often take place in the company of various friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for these loved ones, and while I generally prefer to share eating adventures with them, sometimes the best time is time spent alone. This was the case with my recent jaunt to Olde Crow General Store in Benton.
magnoliareporter.com
Camden motorcyclist dies in collision with road sign and tree
Eddie Paul Foise III, 49, of Camden died as the result of a motorcycle accident about 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Foise was driving a 2018 model Harley-Davidson east on U.S. 278 near Arkansas 376, west of Camden. He failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and struck a road sign and then a small tree. The motorcycle came to rest in the roadside ditch.
magnoliareporter.com
Aviation Week cites Lockheed Martin's Precision Strike Missile for program excellence
Lockheed Martin's Precision Strike Missile, which is produced in Camden, has received Aviation Week's Program Excellence Award for 2022 in the category of System Design and Development. The magazine said winners demonstrated ingenuity as they dealt with accelerated timelines, difficult supply chain situations, and organizations going through significant changes. Built...
magnoliareporter.com
SAU ends GAC volleyball season 4-12 -- its best conference record in seven years
Southern Arkansas volleyball concluded the 2022 season Thursday with a 4-12 Great American Conference record (6-21 overall). Even so, it stands as SAU’s winningest conference season since 2015 where they posted a 9-7 record in GAC play. Southern Arkansas looked to record one final victory on Thursday but fell...
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. 371 collision early Saturday kills Magnolia driver
The second fatal wreck in Columbia County in less than a day claimed the life of a Magnolia man early Saturday. Brandon J. Bailey II, 20, died in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 371 southwest of Magnolia about 4:54 a.m. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Bailey was...
magnoliareporter.com
James D. Curry
James D. Curry, 45, of Magnolia passed away Friday morning, November 4, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Gary Wayne Wilkes and Sarah Elizabeth Wilkes, A/K/A Sarah Ballard, 114 Shepard Ave., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 27. Union. Sylvia V. Davis,...
magnoliareporter.com
Kennith Zane Gray
Kennith Zane Gray, 84, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 21, 1938 to the late Arlis Laverne Gray and Dollie Bammah (Elmore) Gray. Kennith served in the Arkansas Army National Guard from 1956 to 1964. He was an ordained minister serving many area churches, preaching many services where he was a Licensed Funeral Director with Lewis Funeral Home, and served as a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy.
arkadelphian.com
Between a Rock and Hard Place
Love it or hate it, an Arkadelphia landmark is here to stay. “The rock” in downtown has been plowed into by a reckless driver. It has been the brunt of many jokes. At one point the rock even had its own Facebook page created in its mockery. Through rain, blizzards, winds, car crashes and all the unprovoked criticism, the rock abides.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia's annual Christmas Parade will be December 1
The 2022 Magnolia Christmas Parade will be 5 p.m. Thursday, December 1. The theme is “Magic of the Movies – All About Christmas Movies!”. The parade is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. It starts at the corner of Calhoun and South Washington (Banner News Office), and will go north onto Washington Street. The parade will turn left at the corner of the former Columbia County Annex Building and circle the outside of the Downtown Square in a clockwise direction. This will be the reverse direction of the normal traffic flow for the square.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia heading to playoffs after big win against Hope
Magnolia tuned up for its fourth consecutive Class 5A football playoff appearance on Friday with a 70-21 win against Hope. The Panthers (4-3 Class 5A-South, 7-3 overall) will travel to Little Rock Joe T. Robinson for the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday. The Senators finished the...
magnoliareporter.com
Truck hits tree along Magnolia street, killing driver
A Magnolia man died about 7:02 a.m. Friday when the vehicle he was driving wrecked on Shanhouse Boulevard. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, James Dale Curry, 45, was driving a 2015 model Dodge Durango north on the street, which parallels the Louisiana & North West Railroad track.
