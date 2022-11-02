Read full article on original website
2022 election live updates: J.D. Vance holds Ohio Senate seat for the GOP
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Citrus County Chronicle
Biden's next 2 years: changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record is on the ballot even if his name isn’t. And no matter what Tuesday’s midterm elections bring, his presidency is set for profound changes. In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve...
President Biden, Trump both urge voters to stay in line and vote
Both parties have urged voters to be sure to cast their ballots in 2022's highly consequential election that will determine how Congress is controlled.
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal projected to beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate election
Amid predictions of a"red wave," incumbent Richard Blumenthal's seat was highly likely to remain in Democratic hands.
Citrus County Chronicle
Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are ready to settle one of the nation’s marquee midterm contests as they choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to his first full term or replace him with Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The matchup will help decide which party controls the...
Ohio Senate: GOP candidate JD Vance defeats Dem challenger House Rep. Tim Ryan
Fox News projects that GOP candidate and author JD Vance will defeat Democratic U.S. House Rep. Tim Ryan in the U.S. Senate race for Ohio.
Kathy Hochul Wins Reelection In New York Governor Race
The incumbent defeated Republican Lee Zeldin, an ally of President Donald Trump.
Kemp defeats Abrams to notch second term as Georgia governor
The Republican incumbent proved formidable after winning the primary against Trump-backed candidate David Perdue, a former senator.
Citrus County Chronicle
US Judge lays out case for blocking publishing giants merger
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has laid out a data-laden case for why she blocked Penguin Random House’s proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, handing a victory to the Biden Justice Department in its contention that combining two of the world’s biggest publishers would hurt competition for top-selling books.
Citrus County Chronicle
Early election takeaways: It's called history for a reason
WASHINGTON (AP) — American elections occasionally provide a moment of national unity. This is not one of them. The 2022 midterms, which decide the balance of power in Congress, have been bitter, fractious and expensive in the billions. Even the very notion of democracy and the civil ritual of voting was under attack.
Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — One of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia survived and a second declared victory after facing tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP is seeking to regain control of the House of Representatives. Abigail Spanberger won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a congressional seat based in Virginia Beach that the GOP had made one of its top national targets. And Republican Hung Cao conceded to Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton in Virginia’s 10th District, which is centered in the outer suburbs of the nation’s capital. “I’m honored to be given another opportunity to serve this beautiful district,” Wexton said in a victory speech to supporters.
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest swing state, as voters embraced a governor who reveled in culture war politics and framed his candidacy as a battle against the “woke agenda” of liberals. “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis told elated supporters during his victory speech, telling the crowd in closing, “I have only begun to fight.” In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.
Trump-backed Vance wins Ohio Senate seat
Republican candidate J.D. Vance, who received former President Trump’s endorsement in a crowded primary race earlier this year, was projected Tuesday to win the Ohio Senate race. NBC News and ABC News both called the race. Vance defeated 20-year Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who represents Akron and Youngstown, and made the contest surprisingly close by […]
Live Results: Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, faces off against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Burlison wins US House in Missouri’s 7th Congressional Dist.
Republican Eric Burlison wins election to U.S. House in Missouri's 7th Congressional District.
