Washington State

Citrus County Chronicle

Biden's next 2 years: changes afoot whatever midterms bring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record is on the ballot even if his name isn’t. And no matter what Tuesday’s midterm elections bring, his presidency is set for profound changes. In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve...
WASHINGTON STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are ready to settle one of the nation’s marquee midterm contests as they choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to his first full term or replace him with Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The matchup will help decide which party controls the...
GEORGIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

US Judge lays out case for blocking publishing giants merger

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has laid out a data-laden case for why she blocked Penguin Random House’s proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, handing a victory to the Biden Justice Department in its contention that combining two of the world’s biggest publishers would hurt competition for top-selling books.
WASHINGTON STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Early election takeaways: It's called history for a reason

WASHINGTON (AP) — American elections occasionally provide a moment of national unity. This is not one of them. The 2022 midterms, which decide the balance of power in Congress, have been bitter, fractious and expensive in the billions. Even the very notion of democracy and the civil ritual of voting was under attack.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — One of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia survived and a second declared victory after facing tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP is seeking to regain control of the House of Representatives. Abigail Spanberger won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a congressional seat based in Virginia Beach that the GOP had made one of its top national targets. And Republican Hung Cao conceded to Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton in Virginia’s 10th District, which is centered in the outer suburbs of the nation’s capital. “I’m honored to be given another opportunity to serve this beautiful district,” Wexton said in a victory speech to supporters.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest swing state, as voters embraced a governor who reveled in culture war politics and framed his candidacy as a battle against the “woke agenda” of liberals. “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis told elated supporters during his victory speech, telling the crowd in closing, “I have only begun to fight.” In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Trump-backed Vance wins Ohio Senate seat

Republican candidate J.D. Vance, who received former President Trump’s endorsement in a crowded primary race earlier this year, was projected Tuesday to win the Ohio Senate race.  NBC News and ABC News both called the race. Vance defeated 20-year Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who represents Akron and Youngstown, and made the contest surprisingly close by […]
OHIO STATE

