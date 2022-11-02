Read full article on original website
Pope presses Muslim dialogue in first papal visit to Bahrain
AWALI, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday brought his message of dialogue with the Muslim world to the kingdom of Bahrain, where the Sunni-led government is hosting an interfaith conference on East-West coexistence even as it stands accused of discriminating against the country’s Shiite majority. Human rights...
Russians try to subdue Ukrainian towns by seizing mayors
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Not long after Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, soldiers broke down the office door of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov. They put a bag over his head, bundled him into a car and drove him around the southern city for hours, threatening to kill him. Fedorov,...
Clashes erupt near Iran’s capital as ongoing protests flare
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian protesters clashed with police in a town near the capital on Thursday, reportedly killing or wounding a number of members of the security forces, who at one point dropped stun grenades on the demonstrators from helicopters. It was the latest in a...
