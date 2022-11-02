Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
A full 48 minutes propels Parkland football past Nazareth, into district semis
Parkland football coach Tim Moncman called for his team’s attention after its 40-25 defeat to Emmaus last week. “Do you know how scary you could be if you ever put 48 minutes together?” the Trojans coach asked. Apparently, the message was received. “They walked out (of the locker...
Allentown Central Catholic football shakes off recent struggles, pounds Bangor in playoffs
The Allentown Central Catholic football team entered the District 11 Class 4A playoffs dropping a one-point loss to rival Bethlehem Catholic, the Vikings’ third defeat in their final four games of the regular season. The other losses were a 28-point defeat to Nazareth and a 31-point setback against Whitehall.
Allentown Central Catholic football blasts Bangor early, often in district semifinal win
FULL STORY: Allentown Central Catholic football shakes off recent struggles, pounds Bangor in playoffs. Allentown Central Catholic 42, Bangor 7 — Rapid Recap. The Allentown Central Catholic football team scored the first 28 points of the game and rolled to a 42-7 home victory over Bangor in a District 11 Class 4A semifinal on Friday night.
Northwestern Lehigh field hockey blanks Wilson to capture district title
Northwestern Lehigh’s field hockey team provided a statistical anomaly in the first quarter of Thursday’s District 11 Class A final against Wilson. And they weren’t all that happy about it. The Tigers had nine penalty corners and zero shots on goal. “There was a point where we...
Bethlehem Catholic football bombards Blue Mountain, advances to district final
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and both quarterback Luke Thomas and wide receiver Jaiden Ellis-Lahey agreed their 20-yard touchdown connection in the waning seconds of the first half was the best of the four TDs Thomas tossed in Bethlehem Catholic High School’s 41-16 victory over Blue Mountain.
Phillipsburg football’s physical performance paves path to victory in sectional semifinals
Phillipsburg senior Xavier Moore’s helmet told the story. Standing on Bellis Field at Maloney stadium moments after the Stateliners advanced to the NJSIAA North 2 Group 5 championship, Xavier’s younger brother Cameron, 9, and Cameron’s friends asked why his helmet had so many scratches and marks on it.
Dual-threat Darno hits milestone as Notre Dame football handles Saucon Valley
Danny Darno reached a milestone Friday night that no Phil Stambaugh-coached quarterback had ever achieved. With an 18-yard scramble late in the first quarter against visiting Saucon Valley, the Notre Dame High School junior became the first quarterback in Stambaugh’s 12 years as a head coach and a few other seasons as an assistant coach to not only throw for more than 2,000 yards in a season but also reach the 1,000-yard rushing plateau.
Pursell, Parkland show winning DNA during 9th straight D-11 girls volleyball triumph
There’s a DNA in the fabric of championship teams that allows them to navigate difficult situations and emerge victorious. That winning gene also can be found within the individual members of those teams. Parkland High School’s journey Thursday night to its ninth straight District 11 girls volleyball championship was...
Northwestern boys soccer erases deficit in 2:37, beats Central Catholic for D-11 title
The Northwestern boys soccer team entered Thursday night’s District 11 Class 2A championship game with only one loss on the season and it came in overtime. The Tigers had never faced a deficit during game action this year. But at Emmaus High School, a penalty kick by senior midfielder...
P.M. East, led by Easton grad, wins 1st D-11 field hockey title in program history
“The third time is the charm,” Pocono Mountain East senior Olivia Handelong said on Wednesday night. The third time was also a first for the Cardinals field hockey program. Second-seeded Pocono Mountain East defeated top-seeded Southern Lehigh 1-0 in the District 11 Class 2A final at Nazareth’s Andrew S....
Taylor helps make sure opening Lehigh wrestling win no close shave
Good thing Nathan Taylor isn’t a modern-day Sansom. Unlike the Biblical hero, who lost all his strength when his copious hair shorn, the Lehigh freshman 285-pounder kept all his power and more when he lost his locks. Taylor’s 7-4 win over JJ Dixon in his dual-meet debut for the...
11 factors to watch as Lehigh kicks off 114th wrestling season
So, what can Lehigh fans expect for the 114th season of one of the most storied wrestling programs in the nation?. Maybe what to be expected springs most from one comment from 15-year head coach Pat Santoro. “This is by far the most competitive room we have ever had,” Santoro...
North Hunterdon football goes to the air, cranks up defense to defeat Morris Knolls
North Hunterdon overcame a disastrous start by abandoning its running game and taking to the air and then had to seal the win with a dramatic, fourth down defensive stand with less than three minutes remaining in the game to defeat 5-seed Morris Knolls 25-14 in the semifinals of the North Jersey 2, Group 4 Tournament in Annandale on Friday night.
Rivera used to taking on big challenges for Phillipsburg football
Caleb Rivera’s sophomore wrestling season might have been the best possible preparation to play defensive end for Phillipsburg this fall. “I was giving up about 15 pounds every time I wrestled,” said Rivera, who wrestled up a weight to help the team last winter. “It helped me a lot to play defensive end – I was used to getting thrown around by bigger people.”
Konkrete ballhawk: Richardson’s big-play proclivity boosts unbeaten Northampton football
Jaelen Richardson prefers to play offense. He has no trouble admitting that. Maybe it’s his fondness for the opposite phase of the game, however, that makes the Northampton Area High School senior so effective on the defensive end.
Emmaus football’s Fotta twins cherishing chance to finally compete together at varsity level
Most wide receivers like to turn their quarterback’s ear and let him know when they’re open. When your QB is also your twin, it’s a little easier to state your case.
Voorhees boys soccer continues run of upsets to advance to sectional final
The Voorhees boys soccer team continued to embrace its role as an underdog on Wednesday night. Now the Vikings are headed to a sectional final for the first time in more than a decade. Sixth-seeded Voorhees defeated second-seeded Rutherford 3-1 at Rutherford in the NJSIAA North 2 Group 2 semifinal.
Caps for sale at Hat Project, Easton’s newest headwear-only store
With the Phillies in the World Series, a Phils hat is currently a wardrobe essential. And with the weather cooling down, a warm beanie is, too. Fortunately, a new store in downtown Easton is covering all of your hat needs. Hat Project, located at 13 S. Second St., just a few steps from Centre Square, soft-launched in late October and is holding its grand opening on Saturday during PA Bacon Fest.
Which of the Eagles’ next 5 opponents could be their first loss?
When an NFL team is undefeated, they receive a lot of love from their fan base, but find themselves with a giant target on their back. The Eagles, with a bull’s-eye on them on Thursday night had to withstand an inspired effort from the one-win Texans in Houston, but broke a halftime tie to win, 29-17.
Eagles think being 8-0 is ‘special’ but are on to ‘bigger and better things’
HOUSTON – The Eagles players, staff, and members of the front office were going mulling through the compact visitor’s locker room at NRG Stadium in Houston. Even though it was not as spacious as the one at Lincoln Financial Field, the team did not let it stop them from being in a jovial mood.
