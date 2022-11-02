ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

Dual-threat Darno hits milestone as Notre Dame football handles Saucon Valley

Danny Darno reached a milestone Friday night that no Phil Stambaugh-coached quarterback had ever achieved. With an 18-yard scramble late in the first quarter against visiting Saucon Valley, the Notre Dame High School junior became the first quarterback in Stambaugh’s 12 years as a head coach and a few other seasons as an assistant coach to not only throw for more than 2,000 yards in a season but also reach the 1,000-yard rushing plateau.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Rivera used to taking on big challenges for Phillipsburg football

Caleb Rivera’s sophomore wrestling season might have been the best possible preparation to play defensive end for Phillipsburg this fall. “I was giving up about 15 pounds every time I wrestled,” said Rivera, who wrestled up a weight to help the team last winter. “It helped me a lot to play defensive end – I was used to getting thrown around by bigger people.”
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Caps for sale at Hat Project, Easton’s newest headwear-only store

With the Phillies in the World Series, a Phils hat is currently a wardrobe essential. And with the weather cooling down, a warm beanie is, too. Fortunately, a new store in downtown Easton is covering all of your hat needs. Hat Project, located at 13 S. Second St., just a few steps from Centre Square, soft-launched in late October and is holding its grand opening on Saturday during PA Bacon Fest.
EASTON, PA
