Read full article on original website
Related
Musk's Twitter updates app to start charging $8 for blue checkmark
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Elon Musk’s first major revision of the social media platform.
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
The Democratic Party's most powerful voices are warning that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labor to overcome fierce political headwinds over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign
Italy may let in vulnerable migrants off rescue ship but spurn others
Children and sick or vulnerable people are expected to be allowed off a German-flagged rescue vessel by Italy on Saturday but other migrants on board may be sent back into international waters despite worsening weather conditions. "Those on board are not well because they are sea-sick, children included", he said, adding that there were 57 minors among the 234 migrants.
UK PM Sunak to pledge accelerated renewables plan at COP27
LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will promise to speed up the UK's transition to renewable energy when he addresses the U.N. COP27 summit on climate change on Monday.
Comments / 0