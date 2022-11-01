Read full article on original website
WCNC
More North Carolina voters registered as unaffiliated than Democrat or Republican
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Election Day is next Tuesday, and Saturday is the last day of early voting in both North and South Carolina. So far, more than 2 million people in both states have already voted. Meanwhile, candidates are making their final push before the remaining voters head to...
WBTV
North Carolina voters surpass 2 million ballots cast during early voting period
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voters in North Carolina surpassed the two million ballot mark on Saturday afternoon, officials posted on social media. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), voters had cast about 2,072,000 ballots across the state as of 1:30 p.m. NCSBE expects that number to...
triad-city-beat.com
The politics of North Carolina’s school board
This story was originally published by EducationNC on Oct. 24. Story by Dean Drescher. Over the past two years during COVID-19, school board meetings drew overflowing crowds and were often contentious as masking and other pandemic policies sparked reactions. Sometimes those in attendance needed to be reprimanded. Sometimes they needed to be removed (see the photo below).
WRAL
The Wrap @NCCapitol: A big Leandro decision, a case for disability funding, and Cooper pushes on UNC governance
In this week's episode of The Wrap. Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain run the homestretch of the 2022 general elections and walk through a newsy week in North Carolina politics. Also: The Wrap is podcast only now. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
WRAL
Don't expect election count to be complete on Tuesday
There are three reasons we need to be OK not knowing all of the election results on Election Night. 1) Close margins; 2) Slow counts; 3) Georgia. There are three reasons we need to be OK not knowing all of the election results on Election Night. 1) Close margins; 2) Slow counts; 3) Georgia.
nsjonline.com
Group finds ‘anti-racist’ training in North Carolina nursing schools, medical centers
RALEIGH — Records obtained by a group of healthcare students and medical professionals have uncovered what it describes as radical and divisive racial justice training in North Carolina. The group Do No Harm (DNH) shared the findings of a public records requests with North State Journal. Do No Harm...
North Carolinians are steering away from a two-party political system
Carolina Public Press’ sent out a request for readers to submit their reasons for registering as unaffiliated. The survey was available in English and en Español aquí and received more than 80 responses.
Supply woes continue a week after diesel shortage alert for Southeastern US, including North Carolina, Virginia
The low supply has left the Southeastern United States with just 25 days worth of diesel fuel.
THC-infused snacks that look like legitimate brands found in North Carolina schools
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — They may look like harmless packets of chips and candies, but authorities in North Carolina are sounding the alarm after a statewide operation found counterfeit snacks that were actually infused with THC, the same psychoactive substance found in marijuana. According to the North Carolina Secretary...
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
rhinotimes.com
NC GOP Requests Every Death Certificate In The State Over Election Fraud Fears
In recent years, there’s been a lot of talk about a need to make sure that dead people don’t vote – and, apparently, the North Carolina Republican Party is attempting to investigate very deeply into that concern in the upcoming election. The legal counsel for the state’s...
North Carolina early voting turnout trending higher than last Midterm
"People are just motivated to vote these days because the stakes are so high."
NC voters cast nearly 2 million ballots as early voting comes to an end; turnout higher than 2018 mid-term
Before polling sites opened Saturday morning, the North Carolina State Board of Elections reported about 1.97 million votes cast either in person or by mail.
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 3: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
More than 8,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state.
North Carolina: What to expect on election night
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s statewide elections are generally closely divided affairs, but Democrats have failed to win a U.S Senate race since 2008. Party officials were encouraged that the streak could be broken this year when former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley got in the race last year. The primary field […]
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $65 Million Expansion in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Cabinet manufacturer American Woodmark announced it would...
NC residents might receive $3000 to $4000 as stimulus payment: Check if you are eligible
It could help people resolve their financial issues. After the pandemic, millions of Americans are facing serious financial issues. The rise in inflation has made it impossible for some people to buy food for their families. The worst thing is that many are unable to afford medical care.
Charlotte Stories
North Carolina Has 5th Most Powerful Voters In 2022 Midterms
WalletHub compared the relative clout of 2022 voters in swinging the seats of power in Washington. In order to make such a comparison, they calculated a Voter Power Score for each state. In the upcoming Midterm House Race, North Carolina was determined to have the 5th most significant voter base...
