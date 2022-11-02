Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Assm. Jim Wood responds to PG&E capacity issues in Southern Humboldt
EUREKA, Calif. — After a lengthy meeting the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors had with PG&E on capacity issues in Southern Humboldt, Assemblymember Jim Wood responded saying he was disappointed with what the electric company had to say. The following is a press release from Jim Wood. SACRAMENTO–Assemblymember Jim...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant
EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
kiem-tv.com
Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted
MANILA, Calif. (KIEM) – Residents of an unlicensed and unpermitted RV park in Manila were served an eviction notice by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this Wednesday. The tenants claim they were not notified of the eviction by their landlord, some finding out just days before it was to happen.
krcrtv.com
City of Arcata holds ribbon cutting ceremony for the Arcata Ridge Trail
ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata is inviting residents to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail. The event is set to take place on Saturday at noon at the south end of the new trail segment within the Sunny Brae Forest. The...
krcrtv.com
Experts speak on recent surge in school violence threats in Humboldt and across the US
EUREKA, Calif. — Threat after threat of violence at North Coast schools has revealed a disturbing pattern that seems to be mirrored across the country. At least three recent threats of school violence were reported at Arcata and Fortuna high schools since the 2022 school year began in the fall. Local police were able to identify each of the minors responsible for the three threatening messages but ultimately determined no real danger was present at any of the campuses.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Some California YouTubers Came to Eureka and Made Some Complimentary Content About the Redwood Sky Walk
Because you are a trustworthy Humboldt ambassador, these days you repeatedly find yourself directing your out-of-town friends to the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Redwood Sky Walk, right? Right?!? They spent a bunch of money on that thing! Do your part!. Well, if you find your enthusiasm waning for whatever reason,...
kymkemp.com
About 30 Residents Facing an Unexpected Eviction in Manila Given a Brief Reprieve
The bank that has foreclosed on a property housing about 30 tenants in an unpermitted mobile home park between Arcata and Eureka has given the residents at least five additional days and possibly more to find places to move their homes. But at 6 a.m. yesterday morning, the clutch of...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Dusty Warehouse Near Arcata Gets $10 Million Investment to Turn It Into New Healthcare Education Hub
“This warehouse,” California’s Senate Majority Leader Senator McGuire said triumphantly, “will soon become the most modern learning lab for healthcare careers between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Oregon border.” At a press conference at an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of Arcata yesterday afternoon, he explained that Humboldt County is getting “a ten million dollar investment by the state of California in what we’re calling the new Healthcare Education Hub.” He said, “It’s an innovative partnership between the College of the Redwoods and Cal Poly Humboldt…[T]his warehouse will soon turn into a modern healthcare learning lab that will have lab space, classroom space, conference room space for the Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods nursing program.”
kymkemp.com
Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator
Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
krcrtv.com
City of Eureka to hold grand opening for new Eureka Main Street location
EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka will hold a grand opening ceremony on Nov. 5 for the new old town location of Eureka's Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and the Visitor Center. According to city officials the new space, located at 108 F St., will reportedly offer...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta, Eastern Trinity County burn permit suspension lifted
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Shasta and Eastern Trinity counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit Chief Sean O’Hara will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture...
kymkemp.com
New Visitors Center Opens in Eureka
The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
krcrtv.com
Northern California Community Blood Bank using new tech to address donation shortages
EUREKA, Calif. — A local blood bank is looking to knock down barriers some potential blood donors have faced before. The Northern California Community Blood Bank (NCCBB) in Eureka recently acquired new technology that will allow donors to skip an unpopular step in the blood donation process: the finger prick.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County Elections Office urges residents to vote early before Election Day
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Elections is reminding all Humboldt County residents that there is still time to vote early to avoid the Election Day lines. Voters still have time to vote early by mail or drop-off before Tuesday, November 8. Those with mail-in ballots can mail in their vote on or before Election Day to have their vote counted.
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Fleeing With Stolen Washing Machine, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 3, 2022, at about 8:39 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
krcrtv.com
NWS warns of sub-freezing temperatures in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for parts of Humboldt and Mendocino Counties on Wednesday. According to the NWS, the Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior can expect sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees. The warning is in effect from...
kymkemp.com
A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert
A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
krcrtv.com
Providence hires new chief nursing officer for Eureka and Fortuna hospitals
EUREKA, Calif. — Providence in Humboldt County has announced the hiring of Naydu Lucas as the new chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna. Read the full press release below:. After a nationwide search, Providence in Humboldt County is pleased to...
kymkemp.com
3 New Hospitalizations, 95 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including one resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 43 new probable cases for the period...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Men Arrested After Allegedly Burgling Washing Machine From Arcata Bottoms Home
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 3, 2022, at about 8:39 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Vaissade Road, in the county’s jurisdiction of Arcata, for the report of a burglary. According to the...
