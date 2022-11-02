“This warehouse,” California’s Senate Majority Leader Senator McGuire said triumphantly, “will soon become the most modern learning lab for healthcare careers between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Oregon border.” At a press conference at an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of Arcata yesterday afternoon, he explained that Humboldt County is getting “a ten million dollar investment by the state of California in what we’re calling the new Healthcare Education Hub.” He said, “It’s an innovative partnership between the College of the Redwoods and Cal Poly Humboldt…[T]his warehouse will soon turn into a modern healthcare learning lab that will have lab space, classroom space, conference room space for the Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods nursing program.”

ARCATA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO