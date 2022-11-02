ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

krcrtv.com

Assm. Jim Wood responds to PG&E capacity issues in Southern Humboldt

EUREKA, Calif. — After a lengthy meeting the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors had with PG&E on capacity issues in Southern Humboldt, Assemblymember Jim Wood responded saying he was disappointed with what the electric company had to say. The following is a press release from Jim Wood. SACRAMENTO–Assemblymember Jim...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant

EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
EUREKA, CA
kiem-tv.com

Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted

MANILA, Calif. (KIEM) – Residents of an unlicensed and unpermitted RV park in Manila were served an eviction notice by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this Wednesday. The tenants claim they were not notified of the eviction by their landlord, some finding out just days before it was to happen.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Experts speak on recent surge in school violence threats in Humboldt and across the US

EUREKA, Calif. — Threat after threat of violence at North Coast schools has revealed a disturbing pattern that seems to be mirrored across the country. At least three recent threats of school violence were reported at Arcata and Fortuna high schools since the 2022 school year began in the fall. Local police were able to identify each of the minors responsible for the three threatening messages but ultimately determined no real danger was present at any of the campuses.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE] Dusty Warehouse Near Arcata Gets $10 Million Investment to Turn It Into New Healthcare Education Hub

“This warehouse,” California’s Senate Majority Leader Senator McGuire said triumphantly, “will soon become the most modern learning lab for healthcare careers between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Oregon border.” At a press conference at an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of Arcata yesterday afternoon, he explained that Humboldt County is getting “a ten million dollar investment by the state of California in what we’re calling the new Healthcare Education Hub.” He said, “It’s an innovative partnership between the College of the Redwoods and Cal Poly Humboldt…[T]his warehouse will soon turn into a modern healthcare learning lab that will have lab space, classroom space, conference room space for the Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods nursing program.”
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator

Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta, Eastern Trinity County burn permit suspension lifted

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Shasta and Eastern Trinity counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit Chief Sean O’Hara will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

New Visitors Center Opens in Eureka

The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County Elections Office urges residents to vote early before Election Day

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Elections is reminding all Humboldt County residents that there is still time to vote early to avoid the Election Day lines. Voters still have time to vote early by mail or drop-off before Tuesday, November 8. Those with mail-in ballots can mail in their vote on or before Election Day to have their vote counted.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert

A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Providence hires new chief nursing officer for Eureka and Fortuna hospitals

EUREKA, Calif. — Providence in Humboldt County has announced the hiring of Naydu Lucas as the new chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna. Read the full press release below:. After a nationwide search, Providence in Humboldt County is pleased to...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

3 New Hospitalizations, 95 New Cases

Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including one resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 43 new probable cases for the period...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

