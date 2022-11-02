4 November 2022 12:01 a.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by PayPal Holdings Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.08 per share, 3 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.11. Profits of 96 cents per share were anticipated by the thirty six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 93 cents to $1.03 per share, with a forecasted mean of 96 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $6.85 billion, which is higher than the estimated $6.82 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirty six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was a loss of two estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $6.85 billion from $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.86​ 0.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 Met Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.11 Missed​ Sep. 30 2021 1.07 1.11 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 12:01 a.m.

