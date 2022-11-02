NASA’s Space Launch System rocket has arrived back on the launch pad ahead of its launch later this month. The rocket, along with the Orion spacecraft, will be launched on the uncrewed Artemis I mission around the moon to test out technology for future crewed moon missions. The rocket had been set for launch last month, but it had to be returned to its building due to Hurricane Ian which hit the Florida coast.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO