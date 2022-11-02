Read full article on original website
Space Launch System rocket back at the launch pad ready for Artemis I launch
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket has arrived back on the launch pad ahead of its launch later this month. The rocket, along with the Orion spacecraft, will be launched on the uncrewed Artemis I mission around the moon to test out technology for future crewed moon missions. The rocket had been set for launch last month, but it had to be returned to its building due to Hurricane Ian which hit the Florida coast.
Space Station received special visitors 22 years ago today
On this day 22 years ago, three astronauts arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) to begin what’s turned out to be a continuous human presence in orbit. On Nov. 2, 2000, Exp 1 crewmates Bill Shepherd, Sergei Krikalev, and Yuri Gidzenko, the first resident station crew members, arrived at their new home in space to begin a four-month stay aboard the orbiting outpost. 🧳🛰️ https://t.co/XUS3gB5JYr pic.twitter.com/isuP4nwjS7.
Do look up to enjoy November’s space treats
This month is an exciting one for skywatchers, with a total lunar eclipse, an enormous star, and a meteor shower three highlights to enjoy. The total lunar eclipse — when Earth blocks all of the sun’s direct light from reaching the moon — takes place early on the morning of Tuesday, November 8, and will be visible to people in North America, the Pacific region, Australia, and East Asia.
