Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
Gizmodo
Watch SpaceX Attempt to Launch a Falcon Heavy for the First Time Since 2019
SpaceX is scheduled to launch a classified payload for the U.S. military on Tuesday morning with a Falcon Heavy—a giant rocket that hasn’t flown in three years. Launches of Falcon Heavy are quite spectacular, and you can catch the action live right here. The classified mission, named USSF-44,...
TechCrunch
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy for the fourth time ever
The payload for today’s launch includes two U.S. Space Force satellites, including one used for “various prototype missions” in geosynchronous orbit, and another whose nature and purpose is classified for national defence purposes. While SpaceX uses Falcon Heavy a lot less frequently than its Falcon 9 rocket...
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
Gizmodo
NASA Resuscitates Psyche Asteroid Mission After Missing Its Launch
A NASA mission to explore one of the most intriguing objects in the asteroid belt is getting a second chance. The Psyche mission is now targeting a launch period in 2023 after missing its initial window this year due to development delays. NASA decided to go ahead with its Psyche...
SpaceX launches 54 satellites into Earth's orbit
SpaxeX succesfullly sent 54 Starlink satellites into Earth's low orbit on Thursday morning at a launch center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
SpaceX launches Hotbird 13G telecom satellite, lands rocket at sea
SpaceX launched a telecom satellite to orbit and landed a rocket on a ship at sea early Thursday (Nov. 3).
