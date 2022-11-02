ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy for the fourth time ever

The payload for today’s launch includes two U.S. Space Force satellites, including one used for “various prototype missions” in geosynchronous orbit, and another whose nature and purpose is classified for national defence purposes. While SpaceX uses Falcon Heavy a lot less frequently than its Falcon 9 rocket...
Gizmodo

NASA Resuscitates Psyche Asteroid Mission After Missing Its Launch

A NASA mission to explore one of the most intriguing objects in the asteroid belt is getting a second chance. The Psyche mission is now targeting a launch period in 2023 after missing its initial window this year due to development delays. NASA decided to go ahead with its Psyche...
cryptonewsz.com

Can Big Eyes join Solana and Zilliqa as another market leader?

A new meme cryptocurrency, Big Eyes (BIG), aims to become a top-notch crypto platform following its launch into the market. Meme cryptocurrencies are intentional parodies of trending events. Therefore, they easily go viral, gaining a massive following in the process. Some of them have attracted the interest of famous personalities,...
cryptonewsz.com

NEAR Protocol rises 8% in a week; Can NEAR attract more buyers?

Near is a decentralized blockchain platform for running smart contracts and decentralized applications. It focuses on three core areas, scalability, usability, and security, without compromising decentralization. Alexander Skidanov founded it in 2017 and has a small team of 100 employees, including experienced developers from Google and Meta. Now, most of...
cryptonewsz.com

Polygon finally breaks the resistance: Will MATIC surpass $2?

Polygon has been one of the best-performing cryptos in the last few months, and it has drawn the attention of various investors because of its high-profile partnership with Instagram. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, named Polygon as its initial partner for their non-fungible tokens that allow users to showcase and sell their digital products on social media platforms. On the other hand, JP Morgan, the banking giant, uses Polygon to conduct a live trade, which is the initial step before integrating cryptocurrencies into the traditional banking system.
cryptonewsz.com

MGVX teams with Chainlink to connect Web2 and Web3 world

Today a digital exchange platform based in singapore, Metaverse Green Exchange (MVGX), announced its upcoming collaboration with Chainlink, which is a decentralized blockchain network. The collaboration aims to nurture the interconnections among Web2 and Web3 territories in the middle of growing calls to meet the needs of measurement standards in carbon ecosystem environments.
cryptonewsz.com

SupraOracles & Next Protocol partnership: transition from Web2 to Web3 games made easier

The transition of Web2 to Web3 is governed by NEXTiBOT robots making a smooth transition. With the help of blockchain technology, Next Protocol is on a mission to create an animated metaverse gaming experience for users. The new features would provide players with a unique level of physical and digital fun enabling users to build, design, craft, and farm on this platform.
cryptonewsz.com

Fantom (FTM) price fails to overcome resistance repeatedly!

Fantom aims to revolutionize blockchain technology in terms of scalability, security, and decentralization. It is a permissionless, open-source platform that allows developers to create decentralized applications and digital assets. It was launched in December 2018 on its mainnet. FTM is the native token of this network. It was developed as...
cryptonewsz.com

Minted launchpad eases NFT usage via free minting feature

Minted Launchpad is live, allowing users to mint and trade their favorite NFTs on the platform. Moreover, they can browse a wide range of collections with security and ease of use as top priorities. With the step in place, A Hard Working Man is now being brought to the ecosystem...
cryptonewsz.com

Deutsche Telekom & T-Mobile US collaborate to enhance Web3 development

The ongoing competition for the growth of financial markets is paving the way to bring innovative ideas and collaboration of different financial platforms for Web3 development to give participants industry knowledge and seamless services. Deutsche Telekom, the largest telecommunications provider in Europe, has recently collaborated with T-Mobile US, an American...
cryptonewsz.com

Orion partners with UNI, CAKE, SpookySwap, & QuickSwap

Orion Protocol joins centralized and decentralized exchanges with their tokens to remove limitations involving token fragmentation across liquidity providers. A high-grade centralized exchange strengthens a liquidity foundation on Orion but with exchanges like OKX, Binance, AscendEX, and KuCoin. And now, the developers of Orion have unveiled that the major DEXs have been effectively integrated with the market experts Uniswap and PancakeSwap.
cryptonewsz.com

Diversify your portfolio in the ongoing bear market with these three altcoins – Avalanche, Cosmos, and Dogeliens Token

The most important thing in any bear market is ensuring that your business doesn’t go under. To achieve this, you would need to put the necessary things in place to ensure the safety and continuity of yourself and your business. The extremely volatile nature of the bear market makes it such that measures like this are necessary to avoid accumulating unprecedented losses. In what has become the longest bear market in crypto history, more and more investors are seeking feasible solutions to ensure maximum profits in the current climate. A popular one is long-term crypto investing.
cryptonewsz.com

Axie Infinity is plummeting, but Big Eyes Coin is here to restore faith in NFTs

Axie Infinity (AXS) is an NFT game that has seen much better days. At the time of writing, the crypto version of Pokemon has nosedived to a disappointing price of $9.05. Once upon a time, Axie Infinity was touted as the play-to-earn crypto game of dreams. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many in the Philippines began playing the game and effectively supplementing their income during an economic crisis.
cryptonewsz.com

Meta to allow users to mint & sell Polygon-boosted NFTs

The stage is finally set for all of the users of Instagram to be in the position of carrying out all of their NFT-related activities on Polygon. In this scenario, the users will now be able to carry out all of their tasks in terms of minting, displaying, and selling their digital-based collections on the platform provided by Polygon.
cryptonewsz.com

Deribit hacked for $28m; Company reserve covers loss

Deribit recently became a victim of the hacking attack as its hot wallet was compromised for funds worth $28 million in value. The Incident reportedly happened in the late evening of November 01, 2022. Deposits have been halted and are estimated to reopen soon after the platform is confident of its safety.

