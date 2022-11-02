Read full article on original website
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
'I'm an Au Pair in France, There's a Lack of Boundaries'
TikTok star Olivia Kyriakopoulos shares her experience of being an au pair in this exclusive essay.
BBC
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum highlighting untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which started on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as "good...
BBC
Berlin climate protesters condemned after death of cyclist
The death of a cyclist in Berlin has prompted leaders of Germany's Green party to accuse climate change protesters of endangering the lives of others. The woman was run over and trapped under a concrete mixer lorry on Monday. The fire service says a specialist rescue vehicle was delayed by...
BBC
Dover migrant centre attack driven by right-wing ideology - police
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday. He is believed to have later taken his own life. Counter Terrorism...
UK PM Sunak to pledge accelerated renewables plan at COP27
LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will promise to speed up the UK's transition to renewable energy when he addresses the U.N. COP27 summit on climate change on Monday.
Rishi Sunak is a fossil fuel prime minister in a renewable age
Rishi Sunak will go on his day trip to Cop27 tomorrow, having been dragged kicking and screaming. His eventual decision to attend was an embarrassing U-turn. But his initial snub, one of his first decisions as prime minister, was the act heard around the world. It said that Britain is...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Village 'only beginning to cope with tragedy'
The deaths of 10 people in an explosion in Creeslough is only beginning to dawn on residents now in many ways, a GP from the village has said. Dr Paul Stewart said the recovery process would take months and years. On Friday, the County Donegal village will mark four weeks...
BBC
Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre
Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
BBC
Spain cannabis: Police claim largest ever seizure
The largest haul of cannabis ever found has been discovered in a series of raids across Spain, police say. Authorities said they seized more than 32 tonnes of the drug which has an estimated street value of more than £57m. Police said they arrested nine men and 11 women,...
BBC
Lough Foyle: Royal Navy helicopter wreck found after 60 years
The wreck of a Royal Navy helicopter which came down in Lough Foyle more than 60 years ago has been found by researchers mapping Northern Ireland's coast. The Royal Navy Westland Dragonfly crashed into the lough during a recovery exercise on 25 November 1958. It was discovered earlier in the...
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC
Farmers look after livestock but not themselves
Many farmers are great at looking after their livestock but not at taking care of themselves, according to Jock Gibson. The farmer, from Forres in Moray, said when times get hard and the challenges mount up it was difficult to step away and concentrate on yourself. Mr Gibson said: "We're...
