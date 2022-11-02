KENKA METAVERSE(KENKA) announces the list on cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC on november 1,12:00 (UTC)

One of the biggest American multinational financial services corporations, Fidelity, just launched crypto trading for retail traders on its platform. While they just opened the waitlist, the feature is set to go live very soon. As per their announcement, retail traders will participate in zero-commission trading which will initially only include Bitcoin and Ethereum. For your information, Fidelity boasts more than $9 trillion in assets under management (AUM). This major development opens the door to more than 40 million individual investors to begin trading BTC and ETH through Fidelity.

1 DAY AGO