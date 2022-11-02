Read full article on original website
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
dailyhodl.com
Nearly 100% of Institutional Investors Say One Crypto Use Case Will Revolutionize Asset Management: BNY Mellon
A survey commissioned by the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) is showing that tokenized products are highly popular among institutional investors. The survey, which polled 271 institutional investors, says that over 90% of the respondents would be interested in putting their money into tokenized products. “91% of respondents...
thecoinrise.com
Circle Relocates USDC Reserve to BlackRock Fund
Jeremy Fox-Green, the Chief Financial Officer of Circle, a peer-to-peer payments technology company and the issuer of the United States dollar-backed stablecoin USDC announced that investment in the Circle Reserve Fund has commenced in collaboration with American multinational investment company BlackRock. Markedly, the Circle Reserve Fund was launched earlier with...
cryptoslate.com
MSCI introduces digital assets classification system in partnership with Goldman Sachs, CoinMetrics
Critical decision investment support tools provider MSCI, crypto intelligence firm, CoinMetrics, and Goldman Sachs have jointly introduced a digital assets data system that tracks token use cases, performance, and risk management, according to a Nov. 3 announcement. The new data system, “Datonomy,” organizes tokens into classes, sectors, and subsectors based...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Coinbase Confirms Crypto Woes and Uncertainties
It's not good to be a crypto investor or a cryptocurrency exchange in 2022. The digital asset industry is going through one of its worst times since the emergence of bitcoin in January 2009. The market has fallen sharply $2 trillion compared to its November all-time high of $3 trillion,...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
CNBC
Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
blockchain.news
Bitmex to Layoff Employees a Week After CEO Takes Exit
Another top crypto exchange has decided to cut headcount a week after its CEO took an exit. Bitmex has reduced its number of employees as part of a strategy to move away from the company's "beyond derivatives" model. "We are pivoting from our Beyond Derivatives strategy and will return much...
cryptonewsz.com
Experts pick Snowfall Protocol to outperform Dogecoin and Coin98 Labs, and for a good reason!
Cryptocurrencies are famous right now, and for a good reason! Each offers something unique, which is why they are all becoming popular. Dogecoin (DOGE), Coin98 Labs (C98), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are each top trending cryptocurrencies right now. In this post, we will explore what makes each of these currencies unique and why Snowfall Protocol has been expected to lead the pack for some time now.
thecoinrise.com
Argentine Fintech Uala Floats Crypto Trading Service
Mastercard-linked fintech company Uala which is headquartered in Argentina has launched a new service that gives Argentines access to crypto trading specifically for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Using pesos, about 4.5 million Argentines will be permitted to buy and sell cryptocurrencies through the Uala app. For now, the service...
crypto-economy.com
Goldman Sachs Enters Partnership to Offer Crypto Classification Service
Goldman Sachs has reportedly been attempting to formulate a classification system in order to enforce an order on the expansion of the crypto market, according to a report on CNBC. Praising the Technology. In a joint effort with the global index provider MSCI and the crypto data firm Coin Metrics,...
Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored
According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
cryptonewsz.com
3 top cryptos to buy this month: KLAYTN (KLAY), Ethereum (ETH), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Many cryptocurrencies fluctuate and change rapidly and wildly, sometimes from day to day. Investing in the long-term, or even in the medium-to-short-term, sometimes involves some planning. Three coins set to do well are KLAYTN, Ethereum, and Orbeon Protocol. Phase 1 of the Orbeon Protocol presale is now live. Expert analysts...
thecoinrise.com
Fidelity to allow retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum
The renowned investment firm Fidelity Investments has recently decided to allow retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum. An early access list for customers to trade both assets has been established by the $4.5 trillion asset management company, giving 34 million investors potential access to cryptocurrencies. Notably, the company will...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
crowdfundinsider.com
Philippines: UnionBank Live on METACO Harmonize to Launch Crypto Services
METACO, the provider of digital asset management technology to complex, global financial institutions, announced that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has “gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize™, to pilot the launch of crypto services for its clients.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Banks, Temasek Fund Series A for Partior, a Cross-Border Payments and Value Exchange Provider
Partior has raised a Series A led by Standard Chartered with the support of existing investors JP Morgan, DBS, and Temasek – the Singapore government’s investment fund. The note from Partior did not include details on the funding round. Partior is a platform that strives to be the...
China Holds $6 Billion Worth Of Crypto, Could 'Kill' Crypto Markets If It Wishes: Analyst
The Chinese government is a “crypto whale” having forfeited digital currencies to the tune of $6 billion to the national treasury in 2019, according to the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain data analytics firm Cyptoquant, Ki Young Ju. Young Ju stated that Chinese authorities seized 194,000...
