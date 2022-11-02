ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecoinrise.com

Circle Relocates USDC Reserve to BlackRock Fund

Jeremy Fox-Green, the Chief Financial Officer of Circle, a peer-to-peer payments technology company and the issuer of the United States dollar-backed stablecoin USDC announced that investment in the Circle Reserve Fund has commenced in collaboration with American multinational investment company BlackRock. Markedly, the Circle Reserve Fund was launched earlier with...
cryptoslate.com

MSCI introduces digital assets classification system in partnership with Goldman Sachs, CoinMetrics

Critical decision investment support tools provider MSCI, crypto intelligence firm, CoinMetrics, and Goldman Sachs have jointly introduced a digital assets data system that tracks token use cases, performance, and risk management, according to a Nov. 3 announcement. The new data system, “Datonomy,” organizes tokens into classes, sectors, and subsectors based...
TheStreet

Coinbase Confirms Crypto Woes and Uncertainties

It's not good to be a crypto investor or a cryptocurrency exchange in 2022. The digital asset industry is going through one of its worst times since the emergence of bitcoin in January 2009. The market has fallen sharply $2 trillion compared to its November all-time high of $3 trillion,...
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years

On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
CNBC

Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
blockchain.news

Bitmex to Layoff Employees a Week After CEO Takes Exit

Another top crypto exchange has decided to cut headcount a week after its CEO took an exit. Bitmex has reduced its number of employees as part of a strategy to move away from the company's "beyond derivatives" model. "We are pivoting from our Beyond Derivatives strategy and will return much...
cryptonewsz.com

Experts pick Snowfall Protocol to outperform Dogecoin and Coin98 Labs, and for a good reason!

Cryptocurrencies are famous right now, and for a good reason! Each offers something unique, which is why they are all becoming popular. Dogecoin (DOGE), Coin98 Labs (C98), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are each top trending cryptocurrencies right now. In this post, we will explore what makes each of these currencies unique and why Snowfall Protocol has been expected to lead the pack for some time now.
thecoinrise.com

Argentine Fintech Uala Floats Crypto Trading Service

Mastercard-linked fintech company Uala which is headquartered in Argentina has launched a new service that gives Argentines access to crypto trading specifically for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Using pesos, about 4.5 million Argentines will be permitted to buy and sell cryptocurrencies through the Uala app. For now, the service...
crypto-economy.com

Goldman Sachs Enters Partnership to Offer Crypto Classification Service

Goldman Sachs has reportedly been attempting to formulate a classification system in order to enforce an order on the expansion of the crypto market, according to a report on CNBC. Praising the Technology. In a joint effort with the global index provider MSCI and the crypto data firm Coin Metrics,...
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored

According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
cryptonewsz.com

3 top cryptos to buy this month: KLAYTN (KLAY), Ethereum (ETH), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Many cryptocurrencies fluctuate and change rapidly and wildly, sometimes from day to day. Investing in the long-term, or even in the medium-to-short-term, sometimes involves some planning. Three coins set to do well are KLAYTN, Ethereum, and Orbeon Protocol. Phase 1 of the Orbeon Protocol presale is now live. Expert analysts...
thecoinrise.com

Fidelity to allow retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum

The renowned investment firm Fidelity Investments has recently decided to allow retail investors to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum. An early access list for customers to trade both assets has been established by the $4.5 trillion asset management company, giving 34 million investors potential access to cryptocurrencies. Notably, the company will...
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
crowdfundinsider.com

Philippines: UnionBank Live on METACO Harmonize to Launch Crypto Services

METACO, the provider of digital asset management technology to complex, global financial institutions, announced that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has “gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize™, to pilot the launch of crypto services for its clients.”

