Jimmy Kimmel Shows How Fox News' Favorite New Lie Fell Apart In Just 1 Night

By Ed Mazza
 3 days ago

Fox News has spent weeks hyping a new form of fear-mongering, just in time for Halloween.

“Dangerous immigrants are filling our children’s bags with fentanyl,” Jimmy Kimmel said, summarizing the right-wing network’s talking heads.

In September, some Fox News personalities were in such a panic that they advised against allowing trick-or-treating this Halloween, essentially trying to cancel the beloved holiday .

Experts dismissed the panic alerts issuing from the network.

“The idea that because [the pills] are colorful means that [cartels] must be trying to force fentanyl or ply children or their Halloween candy is markedly ridiculous,” Mariah Francis of the National Harm Reduction Coalition told Rolling Stone .

The experts were right to be skeptical, as Kimmel noted during Tuesday night’s monologue.

“After nonstop coverage on Fox News for weeks blaming Joe Biden for stuffing our pumpkins with drugs, it would appear that there were no fentanyl Skittles consumed at all,” he said. “And let me just say, thank god for the heroes at Fox for covering that threat.”

Comments / 45

Angela Moxley
3d ago

What a frikin has been who actually watches him note would not waste time and here in Oregon we had someone putting razor blades in the candy 😳 and yes Jimmy you short sighted incompetence on drugs and what it is doing to our country is shameful

Reply(3)
29
Peggy Schmitt
3d ago

Those bags were for shipping but I am still glad parents were reminded to check candy. Many years ago there were people tainting candy. Now most parents do not let their children Trick or Treat at people's houses they do not know and they check the candy.

Reply
6
TCKEOS44
3d ago

Making light of drugs, and the death and destruction they cause human beings just ain’t cool Jimmy.

Reply(9)
37
HuffPost

