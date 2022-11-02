Meet DALL-E-Bot: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Robotics System That Gives Web-Scale Diffusion Models An Embodiment To Realise The Scenes That They Imagine

What if, in response to human commands, robots could develop their programming to interact with the outside world? It turns out that the most modern language models, like PaLM, are capable of complex reasoning because they have been trained on millions of lines of code. They demonstrate that current language models are effective at producing code that can control robot behavior in addition to ordinary code. When provided with numerous sample instructions and their accompanying code, language models may take in new instructions and automatically generate new code that reassembles API calls, creates new functions, and expresses feedback loops to create new behaviors at runtime.

