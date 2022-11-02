Meet DALL-E-Bot: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Robotics System That Gives Web-Scale Diffusion Models An Embodiment To Realise The Scenes That They Imagine

Read full article on original website
Related
Researchers at KAUST Propose a Data-Driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework to Design Liquid Fuels Exhibiting Tailor-Made Properties for Combustion Engine Applications to Improve Efficiency and Lower Carbon Emissions
High-performance fuel design is essential to create cleaner burning and more efficient engine systems. To increase efficiency and reduce carbon emissions while designing liquid fuels for combustion engine applications, they present a data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) framework. The fuel design approach is a limited optimization challenge that combines two components:
Google AI Researchers Develop Code as Policies (CaP), a Robot-Centric Formulation of Language Model-Generated Programs Executed on Physical Systems
What if, in response to human commands, robots could develop their programming to interact with the outside world? It turns out that the most modern language models, like PaLM, are capable of complex reasoning because they have been trained on millions of lines of code. They demonstrate that current language models are effective at producing code that can control robot behavior in addition to ordinary code. When provided with numerous sample instructions and their accompanying code, language models may take in new instructions and automatically generate new code that reassembles API calls, creates new functions, and expresses feedback loops to create new behaviors at runtime.
Amazon AI Researchers Propose A New Deep Learning-Based Method For Adapting An MDE Model Trained On One Labeled Dataset To Another, Unlabeled Dataset
Depth data is crucial for various robot uses, including navigation, mapping, and obstacle avoidance. Monocular depth estimation (MDE), which makes depth predictions using only a single image, can be more useful in particular situations. It is inexpensive, compact, power-efficient, and requires no calibration over its long service life. Due to...
Meta AI Introduces A Machine Learning-Based Model That Predicts Protein Folding 60x Faster Than The State of The Art
Proteins are complex biological molecules that play a vital role in numerous essential and diverse life processes. They carry out a variety of biological tasks in organisms, from enabling human vision to the intricate molecular machinery that transforms solar energy into chemical energy in plants. Proteins consisting of 20 different types of amino acids may fold into complex 3D structures. Because of their structure, they have more room to move around, and scientists can better understand how they work, allowing them to develop strategies to mimic, change, or inhibit that behavior.
Researchers at Michigan State University Developed ‘DANCE,’ a Python Library to Support Deep Learning Models for Analyzing Single-Cell Gene Expression at Scale
From single-modality profiling (RNA, protein, and open chromatin) to multimodal profiling and spatial transcriptomics, the technology for analyzing single cells has advanced rapidly in recent years. A proliferation of computational approaches, especially those based on machine learning, has been thus prompted by the rapid expansion of this subject. Researchers state...
Latest Machine Learning Study Explains Background Bias in Deep Metric Learning DML by Conducting Multiple Experiments on Three Standard DML Datasets And Five Different DML Loss Functions
A computer system known as an image retrieval system is used to browse, search for, and retrieve images from a large database of digital images. Feature extraction is the most crucial aspect of image retrieval. The features match the representation of an image and should also make it possible to retrieve the images effectively. Deep Metric Learning (DML) is a technique used to train a neural network to map input images to a lower-dimensional embedding space so that similar images are closer than dissimilar ones. Unfortunately, DML does not resolve background bias which causes irrelevant feature extraction.
